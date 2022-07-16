SHARE Art Of Speed: Celebrating Malaysian Custom Car Culture

Art of Speed recently made its welcome return to the Malaysian show calendar. Now, as I sit in my office in Tokyo after a whirlwind three days of fun in Kuala Lumpur, I finally have time to process all that I experienced over the AoS 2022 weekend.

This was the first international trip I’d been on since November 2019, and boy was it a refreshing change. Furthermore, I hadn’t attended Art of Speed since 2018, so to say I’d missed the buzz, energy and amazing atmosphere that KL has would be a huge understatement.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

I love Malaysia’s mash up of cultures, languages, religions and visuals, but most of all I love the automotive community’s adoration of custom cars and bikes.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_68
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_69
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_70

Art of Speed has been encapsulating it beautifully for the last decade. This show brings together all the love and passion that people have for cars, bikes, die-casts, art, bicycles – anything – in one massive venue.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

If you’ve seen my previous coverage from this event over the six other times I’ve attended, you’ll know there is a very unique flavor to the creations people bring to the AoS party.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

This is not TAS or SEMA; there are no big budget builds or sponsored activations. However, the builds we all see at international shows like the two I’ve just mentioned, definitely serve as inspiration for Malaysia’s builders and car owners.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_06
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

The theme in Malaysia is simple: do what you can with what is available and within your means, but most importantly, let the imagination flow.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

In some ways, Art of Speed is extra special to me as I get to see quite a lot Japanese cars…

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_87

By far the favorite in Malaysia.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_88
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_90

And curiously enough, a decent number of Italian cars too.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_91

With cars being taxed on engine capacity, there’s not a huge amount of American (and Australian) muscle around, but a few examples always end up gracing the show each year.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_85
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_92

And checking out the custom bicycles always takes me back to my childhood, when I used to cruise around on a chopper-style bike with a long saddle.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

And speaking of memories, the Fiat 131 Mirafiori was the car I learned to drive in while living in the UK. This one, however, is the hot version with a 1.6L twin cam engine.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

It’s always overwhelming just to see how much following Speedhunters has in Malaysia. I really want to thank all the people that dropped by and picked up some Speedhunters merch and the SH x Art of Speed 10th anniversary tee at the little shop I set up, and also thanks to everyone who stopped me to ask for a selfie or to sign t-shirts and Hot Wheels cars.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

The Art of Speed organizers asked me to choose a ‘Speedhunters Pick’ award, something I handed to this ER34 Nissan Skyline.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_41
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

The 2 Fast 2 Furious look wasn’t the reason I picked it; it’s the fact it is powered by a Toyota 1GZ, the 5V V12 from the Century, doubling up both engine capacity and number of cylinders. It instantly reminded me of Smokey Nagata’s JZA80 Toyota Supra that I shot well over a decade back, except this time applied to a chassis that will probably upset a few people.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

Even the number plate was correct.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

Over in the second hall, the guys at No Equal curated an impressive selection of cars that shows how well Malaysia does JDM. It was also nice to see a GR Yaris looking like a JUN demo machine.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

My ‘Speedhunters Pick’ was a head-to-head between the V12 Skyline and this Pandem-kitted EG Civic.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_54

The execution outside was perfect, with a nice balance of form and function…

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_76

…And up front a K-swap to pull the whole build together. I really wish I’d had time after the show to shoot a bunch of the cars in this hall in cool locations, as so many of them were feature-worthy.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_17
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_77
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_78
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_72
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_73
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_74
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_55
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_53
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_81
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_75

Among all the JDM goodness there were a few interesting German cars, but none more so than this BMW 1 Series shyly sporting an M badge. Under the hood, an M4’s S55 engine and transmission.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_80
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_62

The GT-R dream? A Nismo GT-R, 400LM replica on top and BNR34 sitting behind make this a nice trio.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_60

The No Equal guys also went Hakosuka crazy this year.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_58
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_61
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_59
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_19

The dark silver example on the left has just been imported into the country and has ridiculously low mileage, while the cream car used to be raced in Japan and features carbon fiber doors.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_63
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_64
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_57

The P-car craze in Malaysia is obviously alive and well with a nice selection of new and old at the show, but this year there were no RWBs to be seen.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_56
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_79

It was while looking at this red AE86 that I realized something. Over the decade I’ve been traveling to Art Of Speed, the level of finish seen in Malaysian builds has improved immensely. It’s awesome to see the whole industry grow so fast.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_65

You can’t recreate the Japanese vibe without some custom vans, and Art of Speed made a special point of these vehicles this year.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_82
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_66

It seems like the overfender movement is very strong in Malaysia, too.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_84
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_20
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_67
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_83

This Honda Jazz (Fit) had a modern day bosozoku vibe to it, and a whole lot more.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

This year a third hall was added, a more chilled-out, carpeted area where 4×4 trucks and campervans were on display.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_50

This Scooby Doo ‘Mystery Machine’-inspired Toyota Lite Ace was by far the coolest.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_51

Nissan should really bring this livery back to their new race cars. I’d love to see the new Z in GT500 sporting the old blue, white and red colors. Who’s with me?

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_52

Just because the original Land Cruiser looks so good, here’s a photo of one.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

Staying in the Toyota camp, this bright red Corolla coupe was absolutely amazing.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_95
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_96
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_97

Not only was it super-clean, but up front the 4A-G ‘Black Top’ swap is just so well-suited. The addition of octopus headers and open trumpets is the cherry on the top.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

Behind it was this Mini, or at least what’s left from the original donor car.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_22
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

If I recall right, I do remember seeing a rusted-out Mini with a Mooneyes Moon Tank up front years back at AoS, so this is likely to be the same car. Now though, it’s running a bespoke tube frame chassis and a motorcycle engine mounted midship. I can’t wait to see it completed.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

The perimeter of the main hall was dotted with the odd Japanese car too, adding a nice mix to the show that I felt it never had before when cars were displayed by type.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_28
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_94
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_93

This K-swapped EG6 was clean. 

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_25
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

But this was the coolest – onikyan styling applied to a local model Perodua Myvi.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

You have to love the Mooneyes theme and Japanese kei car license plate.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_33
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_30
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

While the E30-based Alpina initially caught my attention, it was this Hartge S-series with a massive V8 living up front that blew me away.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_35
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_34

It’s a good thing the Hartge wheels are shod in sticky Yokohama rubber as this thing will need all the traction it can muster.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_37
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

Behind it was a BMW E34 wagon with V8 power. It can’t be cheap running these cars in Malaysia!

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

To my surprise, there was a big commotion over this Porsche 914, which picked up an Art of Speed award.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_39

As it turns out, while 911s are quite popular in Malaysia, up until this car there were no 914s in the country.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_44

Speaking of accolades, this Mitsubishi Triton Athlete truck won one of the most coveted awards, in association with Hot Wheels.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_45
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_47
art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_46

Meaning that the owner/builder will get the ultimate prize – a Hot Wheel 1/64 die-cast model of it for next year. I wonder how they’ll handle the transparent hood and bed gate?

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_71

This Skyline lineup originally included an R32 GT-R, but all of a sudden on Saturday it had a black cover put over it, before being removed entirely ahead of Sunday. I later found out that the police saw a picture of it at the show online and came to impound it. The reason? It was sporting the Malaysia police’s new livery, which apparently they weren’t too happy about a civilian car emulating.

  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_48
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_43
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_89
  • art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_86

Finishing up my walk through the venue, I was truly impressed by the builds I had seen. Malaysian car culture has come so far in the last decade, keeping up a pace of evolution that’s seen it reinvent itself over and over again.

art_of_speed_2022_dino_dalle_carbonare_98

And this event is very much at the center of it all. Big ups to the Art of Speed team and all the car and bike people of Malaysia that make this scene so great.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

