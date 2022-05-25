SHARE The BMWs Of BimmerFest Europe

If you’re a BMW fan, then you’re probably going to enjoy this post.

After a two-year hiatus and a venue change, people from all over Europe made the trip to Raceway Venray in the south of Holland for BimmerFest 2022. The venue itself was pretty unique being a banked half-mile oval track.

Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5346
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5371
  • Speedhunters-bmw-m1-bimmerfest-2022-5342
Speedhunters-bmw-e36-metal-widebody-bimmerfest-2022-5179

For me, it felt like a small Speedhunters reunion of sorts, because Ben and Ryan were also present. I don’t need to tell you that it’s so much nicer speaking to friends in person rather than on the digital highway, but this feature isn’t about me meeting people – it’s about the cars. So let’s see what BimmerFest Europe 2022 had to offer…

Speedhunters-bmw-e30-330i-bimmerfest-2022-5205

I’m a big fan of the E30, especially in 4-door sedan configuration. This one is so simple, but oh-so effective.

  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-3441-bottlecap-bimmerfest-2022-5250
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-3441-bottlecap-bimmerfest-2022-5251

Here’s another four-door E30, perhaps with a twist. If the plate is anything to go by, I’m led to believe there’s an M62 engine from a BMW E39 up front. In simpler terms, a 4.4-liter V8 packing 300hp and 450Nm.

Speedhunters-bmw-e23-alpina-bimmerfest-2022-5193
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e23-alpina-bimmerfest-2022-5197
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e23-alpina-bimmerfest-2022-5194
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e23-alpina-bimmerfest-2022-5198
Speedhunters-bmw-e23-alpina-bimmerfest-2022-5196

When I first saw this E23 I was certain it was a real Alpina, but now I’m not so sure. It does have all the correct markings, but apparently Alpina never made these from factory; they only offered a selection of enhancement parts for aftermarket fitment. After a deep-dive though, I found out that Alpina’s UK authorized dealer, Sytner, did indeed offer a 735i B10. The car was built in the UK and featured a hand-built, 261bhp 3.5 liter 6-cylinder Alpina engine and other Alpina parts. So you can be the judge – would you consider this the real-deal or not?

Speedhunters-bmw-e30-alpine-bimmerfest-2022-5420

This E30 M3 Alpina Group A replica was built by Vink Motorsport for one of their customers. The attention to detail was crazy, right down to the replication of small things like the fuse box.

  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-candy-red-bimmerfest-2022-5318
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-candy-red-bimmerfest-2022-5317

Candy red paint and BBS wheels set the theme for this E30 coupe from the UK, but the pristine white interior, rear louvres and duckbill spoiler drive it home.

Speedhunters-bmw-e30-lto-bimmerfest-2022-5429
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-lto-bimmerfest-2022-5424
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-lto-bimmerfest-2022-5433

The first Live To Offend (LTO) build in the Netherlands is a pretty wild thing. What makes this one even more special is its forged carbon pieces.

Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-bbs-bimmerfest-2022-5301
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-bbs-bimmerfest-2022-5299
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-bbs-bimmerfest-2022-5297
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-bbs-bimmerfest-2022-5383
Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-bbs-bimmerfest-2022-5380

There were several E30 M3s present at BimmerFest, but this gorgeous silver example with single-lug BBS wheels built by Retro Wheelz in Belgium was a favorite.

  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-touring-bimmerfest-2022-5307
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-touring-bimmerfest-2022-5209

BMW never sold an E30 M3 Touring, but that’s never stopped people creating their own interpretations. This build, which has just had a bare-metal repaint by a good friend, rides on Air Lift Performance suspension and gold BBS LM wheels. Under the hood is a 2.8L M52B28 engine from a BMW Z3.

Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m30-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5139
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m30-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5175
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m30-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5140
Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m30-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5355

This is what a 900+hp, street legal E30 looks like. It’s such an incredible build with no stone left unturned; everything has been built with purpose. That includes the M30B35 engine, which is now fed by a rather large Garrett GTX42 turbo.

Speedhunters-bmw-e30-regal-wavetrac-bimmerfest-2022-5156
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-regal-wavetrac-bimmerfest-2022-5158
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-regal-wavetrac-bimmerfest-2022-5161

Another special car that I was so happy to see in person was Ryan’s own E30, complete with an ITB-equipped 2.9L M20 good for 245whp, and a paddle-shifted Holinger Engineering sequential gearbox.

Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5261
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-bottlecap-bimmerfest-2022-5201
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5303
Speedhunters-bmw-2002-breeman-bimmerfest-2022-5147

I hope you’ve enjoyed this coverage from BimmerFest Europe 2022, but I’m not done yet – I’ve still got three of my favorite cars to show you in a spotlight feature. In the meantime though, there are plenty more images from the event for you to check out below.

Jeroen Willemsen
Instagram: jaccojeroen

BMW related stories on Speedhunters

Speedhunters-bmw-e36-s54-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5365
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5274
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5277
Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5276
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5332
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5278
Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5304
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-blue-bimmerfest-2022-5200
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5396
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-hartge-bbs-bimmerfest-2022-5213
Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5379
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5388
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5392
Speedhunters-bmw-e36-metal-widebody-bimmerfest-2022-5181
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e36-metal-widebody-bimmerfest-2022-5165
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e36-metal-widebody-bimmerfest-2022-5183
Speedhunters-bmw-e36-metal-widebody-bimmerfest-2022-5248
  • Speedhunters-bmw-bimmerfest-2022-5337
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-m3-touring-bimmerfest-2022-5315
Speedhunters-bmw-e36-s54-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5238
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e36-s54-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5240
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e36-s54-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5367
Speedhunters-bmw-e36-s54-turbo-bimmerfest-2022-5404
  • Speedhunters-bmw-individual-mintgruen-bimmerfest-2022-5164
  • Speedhunters-bmw-m4-supercharged-bimmerfest-2022-5294
  • Speedhunters-bmw-m2-cs-bimmerfest-2022-5291
Speedhunters-bmw-m4-supercharged-bimmerfest-2022-5292
  • Speedhunters-bmw-manhart-turbomeister-bimmerfest-2022-5223
  • Speedhunters-bmw-e30-candy-red-bimmerfest-2022-5190
Speedhunters-bmw-m1-bimmerfest-2022-5187
  • Speedhunters-bmw-mh3-gtr-manhart-bimmerfest-2022-5222
  • Speedhunters-bmw-mh3-gtr-manhart-bimmerfest-2022-5219
  • Speedhunters-bmw-mh3-gtr-manhart-bimmerfest-2022-5220
  • Speedhunters-bmw-mh3-gtr-manhart-bimmerfest-2022-5218
Speedhunters-bmw-e30-regal-wavetrac-bimmerfest-2022-5159
