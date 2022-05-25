The BMWs Of BimmerFest Europe

Next Chapter >

If you’re a BMW fan, then you’re probably going to enjoy this post.

After a two-year hiatus and a venue change, people from all over Europe made the trip to Raceway Venray in the south of Holland for BimmerFest 2022. The venue itself was pretty unique being a banked half-mile oval track.





For me, it felt like a small Speedhunters reunion of sorts, because Ben and Ryan were also present. I don’t need to tell you that it’s so much nicer speaking to friends in person rather than on the digital highway, but this feature isn’t about me meeting people – it’s about the cars. So let’s see what BimmerFest Europe 2022 had to offer…

I’m a big fan of the E30, especially in 4-door sedan configuration. This one is so simple, but oh-so effective.





Here’s another four-door E30, perhaps with a twist. If the plate is anything to go by, I’m led to believe there’s an M62 engine from a BMW E39 up front. In simpler terms, a 4.4-liter V8 packing 300hp and 450Nm.







When I first saw this E23 I was certain it was a real Alpina, but now I’m not so sure. It does have all the correct markings, but apparently Alpina never made these from factory; they only offered a selection of enhancement parts for aftermarket fitment. After a deep-dive though, I found out that Alpina’s UK authorized dealer, Sytner, did indeed offer a 735i B10. The car was built in the UK and featured a hand-built, 261bhp 3.5 liter 6-cylinder Alpina engine and other Alpina parts. So you can be the judge – would you consider this the real-deal or not?

This E30 M3 Alpina Group A replica was built by Vink Motorsport for one of their customers. The attention to detail was crazy, right down to the replication of small things like the fuse box.





Candy red paint and BBS wheels set the theme for this E30 coupe from the UK, but the pristine white interior, rear louvres and duckbill spoiler drive it home.





The first Live To Offend (LTO) build in the Netherlands is a pretty wild thing. What makes this one even more special is its forged carbon pieces.







There were several E30 M3s present at BimmerFest, but this gorgeous silver example with single-lug BBS wheels built by Retro Wheelz in Belgium was a favorite.





BMW never sold an E30 M3 Touring, but that’s never stopped people creating their own interpretations. This build, which has just had a bare-metal repaint by a good friend, rides on Air Lift Performance suspension and gold BBS LM wheels. Under the hood is a 2.8L M52B28 engine from a BMW Z3.





This is what a 900+hp, street legal E30 looks like. It’s such an incredible build with no stone left unturned; everything has been built with purpose. That includes the M30B35 engine, which is now fed by a rather large Garrett GTX42 turbo.





Another special car that I was so happy to see in person was Ryan’s own E30, complete with an ITB-equipped 2.9L M20 good for 245whp, and a paddle-shifted Holinger Engineering sequential gearbox.





I hope you’ve enjoyed this coverage from BimmerFest Europe 2022, but I’m not done yet – I’ve still got three of my favorite cars to show you in a spotlight feature. In the meantime though, there are plenty more images from the event for you to check out below.

Jeroen Willemsen

Instagram: jaccojeroen

