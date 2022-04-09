SHARE The Return Of WTAC

We’re Back, Baby!

For two-and-a-half years it felt like it’d never happen again, and now it feels like it happened way too fast.

Talking to most people in the Sydney Motorsport Park paddock last weekend confirmed two things for me: First, that the long wait for the Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge to return just made everybody crave the action and excitement even more than usual. And secondly, that a lot of people were using this event as some sort of a marker for when Australia was back to normal. Well, as ‘normal’ as we’ll ever probably get now.

_8506721
MAT_1187

While the event didn’t bring the global aspect in 2022, aside from guest commentators Andrew Brilliant and Cole Powelson the packed pits felt like a world away from what we’ve grown accustomed to since Australia closed its borders to everyone but its own citizens.

wtac-2022-matthew-everingham-speedhunters_001-2
  • _8507399
  • wtac-2022-matthew-everingham-speedhunters_002
  • _8507554
MAT_2870
MAT_8248

Whatever buzz was lost with the lack of WTAC fan favourites like Under Suzuki and Fire Ando, was simply replaced with the chance to get out, mingle with fellow petrol heads and finally watch some amazing cars drive really f**king fast.

MAT_1704-Edit-2
  • _8507041
  • _8503837

Make no mistakes, there was still plenty of entertainment on hand. No one could possibly take in all the sights, sounds and smells on offer. Trust me, I tried and failed.

_8502592
  • _8502907
  • _8502452
  • _8505134
_8505106
  • _8505814
  • _8506513
  • _8506384
_8506635
  • MAT_1261
  • _8507694
  • _8507820

I did my very best to capture the racing and demonstration laps, uncover every drool-worthy piece of hardware at trader alley, get some sideways action with the drifters, and walk the near endless rows of the StylizeD car show (and even try to judge it).

_8508006
  • MAT_9106
  • MAT_0456

Every corner of SMSP’s full-sized skid pan was covered in assorted builds from all corners of the globe. Check out the bagged Holden Rodeo mini truck below, and see if you can spot a few other familiar vehicles while you’re at it.

MAT_0470
  • _8506651
  • _8506639
  • _8506637
_8506654

The scale of the event quite literally overwhelmed me. Thanks to a recent AU$20million (US$15million) upgrade at Sydney Motorsport Park, the longer format days saw action kick off in the morning and continue late into the night.

_8508206
Like Pulp Fiction, But For Race Cars

By now you’re most likely aware of who won, but if you’re chasing some results I’ve attached the final standings at the end of the post. If you understand that WTAC is much more than just lap times, get comfortable.

_8506248

Just as these wild physics-defying machines of speed are more than the net sum of each component, there are hundreds of smaller but no less amazing, awesome and fun tales that combine over the course of the event to make the World Time Attack Challenge the best motorsport festival in the land.

MAT_2668
  • _8506301
  • _8506302
  • _8506299
_8506304
_8504500

To go along with this gallery post, I thought I’d share a couple of short and sweet stories from WTAC 2022, that go someway to explain the camaraderie at this event.

_8506761

At top speed, peak g-force and maximum attack, one of the wing elements on the back of Chris Alexander’s carbon R32 GT-R buckled under the immense load.

  • _8506781
  • _8506772
  • _8506788

At first glance it looked fixable, but closer inspection by the team highlighted a little more damage. Unwilling to risk the car and his life, Chris was ready to throw in the towel for 2022.

_8503935
MAT_2186

That was until the legends running the iconic S13 Hammerhead – who han=d unfortunately blown their motor earlier in the event – removed the wing from their car and adapted it to fit the CJA Motorsports Nissan Skyline’s rear end. This not only allowed Chris to finish the event on his terms, but also take part in the Final Shootout on Saturday night. Awesome, huh?

MAT_1956
  • MAT_1966
  • MAT_1978

Clubsprint entrant Paul Kovaleski hadn’t even made it onto the track in his Momo Porsche 924 before his wing broke. After trekking the nine-hour journey back and forth between Sydney and Melbourne a few times to help with media duties, a strong gust of wind slammed a pit door into it.

_8507477

Fortunately for Paul, Top Stage Carbon’s ‘King Freddy’ packed his tools and set himself up for an all-nighter if required. He finished sometime after 2:00am, and the Porsche was on track for Friday morning’s first session.

  • _8506220
  • _8506225
  • _8506263
  • _8506336
  • _8506334
_8506337

The success of every event is built on a strong foundation of these little tales, and as long as there’s WTAC, I know they’ll keep coming.

Stay tuned for one more post from the 2022 World Time Attack Challenge, in which I’ll take a quick look at two of my favourite cars from the event. In the meantime though, there’s a huge gallery below to check out.

Matthew Everingham
Instagram: matthew_everingham
matt@mattheweveringham.com

Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge 2022 Results
MAT_3649

Haltech Clubsprint

1st: Jamal Assaad, Team ESR Performance, Mitsubishi Evo VI – 1.33.7*
2nd: Idin Ahangar, GotItRex, Subaru WRX STi – 1.35.2
3rd: Trent Grubel, DC Jap Automotive, Subaru WRX STi – 1.36.0

GCG Open Class

1st: Nathan Morcom, Gas/Royal Purple/Insight Motorsports, Mitsubishi Evo VII – 1.27.247*
2nd: Tim Slade, Xtreme GT-R, Nissan R32 Skyline GT-R – 1.27.379
3rd: Benny Tran, BYP Racing, Honda Integra DC2R – 1.29.861

Plazmaman Pro-Am Class 

1st: Kostinken Pohorukov, Team Tilton, Mitsubishi Evo IX – 1:26.071
2nd: Jay Davidson, Gingerbread Racing, Subaru WRX STi – 1.33.594
3rd: Richard Perini, 991 Racing, Ginetta G55 – 1.33.657

Royal Purple Pro Class

1st: Barton Mawer, RP968, Porsche 968 – 1.20.101
2nd: Brad Shiels, Team Tilton, Mitsubishi Evo IX – 1.20.970
3rd: Nathan Antunes, GotItRex, Subaru STi Type R – 1.28.687

Turbosmart Flying 500

1st: Giuseppe Tummarello, Precision Racing, Lamborghini Huracan: 288km/h
2nd: Justin Dean, Birrong Automotive, Nissan R32 Skyline GT-R: 284km/h
3rd: Tony Tziolis, AstronTech Motor Sports, Lamborghini Huracan: 283km/h

2022 Australasian Drift Titles Presented By Garrett Advancing Motion

1st: Brad Touhy, 3 Five Racing, Toyota 86
2nd: Patrick Barlee, AB Racing, Chevrolet Corvette
3rd: Matt Harvey, Team Kumho Tyres, Nissan S13 Silvia

* new class record

_8508646
More, More, More…
MAT_1133
MAT_1726
  • MAT_1782
  • MAT_1834
  • _8503392
MAT_8514
  • MAT_0047
  • MAT_0059
MAT_0043
MAT_1876
  • MAT_2802
  • MAT_2680
  • MAT_0103
  • _8504232
MAT_0195
  • MAT_1432
  • MAT_0632
  • MAT_1003
MAT_1123
MAT_1664
  • MAT_1724
  • _8506657
  • _8507107
  • _8507115
  • _8507131
  • _8507133
  • MAT_0444
  • MAT_0450
MAT_9020
MAT_9725
  • MAT_9485
  • MAT_9735
MAT_9958
  • MAT_9966
  • _8503188
  • MAT_9498
_8503296
  • _8503408
  • _8503554
  • _8503755
_8503831
  • _8504341
  • _8504704
_8504455
_8504716
  • _8504750
  • _8505550
_8504832
  • _8505600
  • _8505714
  • _8506018
_8506040
_8506050
  • _8506239
  • _8506273
  • _8506289
_8506286
  • _8506474
  • _8506556
_8506763
_8506811
  • _8506827
  • _8506845
  • _8507035
_8507117
  • _8507358
  • _8507403
  • _8507413
_8507485
  • _8507570
  • _8507658
wtac-2022-matthew-everingham-speedhunters_001
  • _8503923
  • _8503811
  • _8503865
_8506707
