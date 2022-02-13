Built In Bali: A Carbon-Clad, Twin-Turbo Cayman S

Next Chapter >

A full carbon-wide-bodied and twin-turbocharged Porsche Cayman sounds like something you’d see built in Southern California for the annual SEMA Show, but the one I’m about to show you is about as far removed from that scenario as you can get.

This composite-clad and boosted 2008 Cayman S was brought to life on the small Indonesian island of Bali.





When I first saw the car back in 2018, it was at well-known Balinese tuner UKworks Performance undergoing its twin-turbo conversion. At that time, the Cayman’s owner Ferry G. had already fitted an FRP wide-body kit and it was painted in a not-so-subtle shade of yellow. I can vividly remember being blown away by the fact that something this wild was being built on the island. Click here for a short clip of it rolling out the dyno booth.





This was the biggest project that Suyra at UKworks had ever taken on, and he took his time planning out the engine upgrade. While it obviously needed to work from a performance standpoint, reliability in Bali’s tropical climate was equally important, hence why only quality parts have been used throughout. The engine remains internally stock, but the addition of twin Precision 4831B turbochargers have really woken the already powerful 3.4-litre flat-6 boxer up. The setup uses Fabspeed equal-length long-tube headers, Turbosmart wastegates and blow-off valves, and a custom UKworks water-to air-intercooler system.

Fuel comes via FIC 750cc injectors, spark via Beru 911 Turbo coils, and the whole package is tuned through an ECUmaster engine management system, revealing a modest 500hp. To aid cooling there are Mishimoto oil coolers and a UKworks quad fan setup.





At the same time the engine was being modified the suspension and brakes went under the knife too. In this area you’ll now find BC Racing BR Series coilovers, Brembo AMG SLS Black Series 6-pot calipers and Runstop 405mm rotors up front, a Brembo 4-pot caliper and 380mm rotor setup out back, plus a GT3 RS master cylinder. The wheels are a set of custom 3-piece, single-lug BC Forged LE72s in 20×9.5-inch and 20×12.5-inch fitments front and rear respectively.





The pièce de résistance, of course, is the custom carbon fiber bodywork, which Ferry said was inspired by Pagani, Zonda and Koenigsegg. For this aspect of the project he enlisted Zoom Bodyworks & Carbonworks to reproduce all the exterior panels in carbon, a huge undertaking and one that require a massive amount of skill given the exposed-weave finish.





Naturally, the carbon kit is wider than factory, but it was done so in a way to stay true to the Cayman’s original lines. The front hood and rear trunk air scoop were inspired by designs that Porsche adopted on the GT3 RS.









The interior didn’t escape customization either, and like the exterior the execution is to a very high level. Lederpro custom-trimmed a pair of Bride Low Max seats along with the door panels and dashboard, and the center console was remade in carbon fiber. The cabin also features an AiM digital dash, Defi meters in a custom carbon A-pillar pod, and a high-end audio system featuring Audison amplification, and speakers from SB Acoustics and Helix.







There are so many details in this build and I’d hoped to photograph more of them during our shoot, but the weather wasn’t on our side. In fact, we ended up being caught right in the middle of one of the biggest storms I’ve ever encountered. But negotiating the flooded streets of Bali wasn’t a problem for Ferry – his Cayman was built to be used.





Right from the get-go Ferry wanted to create something truly unique, and I think it’s safe to say he achieved that. What you see here is 100% built in Bali, and for that I feel an amazing sense of pride.

Rick Muda

Instagram: ardskellig

Ferry G.’s 2008 Porsche Cayman S

Engine: Porsche 3.4L flat-6, 2x Precision Turbo 4831B turbochargers, Fabspeed equal-length long-tube race headers, Turbosmart wastegates, Turbosmart blow-off valves, K&N air filters, UKWorks custom water-to air-intercooler system, Bosch intercooler pump, Fuel Injector Clinic 750cc injectors, Beru 911 Turbo coils, Turbowerks oil scavenge pump, Flex water & oil fittings, UKworks oil catch tank, UKworks custom oil return tank, Ukworks quad extra fan setup, Mishimoto oil coolers, ECUmaster engine management system

Suspension/Brakes: BC Racing BR Series coilovers, Brembo AMG SLS Black Series 6-pot front calipers, Runstop 405mm front rotors, Brembo 4-pot rear calipers, Runstop 380mm rear rotors, GT3 RS brake master cylinder

Wheels/Tires: BC Forged LE72 3-piece centerlock wheels 20×9.5-inch front, 20×12.5-inch rear, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires

Exterior: Custom carbon front bumper, custom carbon front diffuser, custom carbon front bumper scoop, custom front carbon lips, custom carbon side lips, custom carbon side skirts, Custom carbon side air scoop, custom carbon rear bumper, custom carbon rear diffuser, custom carbon GT3 RS-style trunk with carbon air scoop, carbon mirrors, GT3 RS-style carbon front hood, carbon NACA duct, roof rack mounting delete & carbon roof, custom carbon headlights, LED retrofitted rear lights

Interior: Bride Low Max seats retrimmed by Lederpro, carbon fiber center console, Suncoast glass engine cover, Lederpro custom acrylic cabin separator, AiM digital dash & data logger, Defi boost meter, Defi oil pressure meter, Defi oil temperature meter, Android 7-inch headunit, Audison DSP 4.9 amplifier, SB Acoustics full-range speakers, Helix Competition mid-bass speakers, Pioneer active subwoofer