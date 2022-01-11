SHARE The HKS Driving Performer GT-R Is About To Evolve

11th January 2022
If you have followed the JDM tuner-verse for the last few decades, then HKS’s Driving Performer is a car you’ll likely be familiar with.

Back in 2006, this was the test-bed and demo vehicle for the V-Cam system, which for HKS was at the core of creating a comfortable yet explosive RB26 setup for the street. I actually ran a story on the R34 Skyline GT-R in 2009.

With RB-series GT-Rs exploding in popularity around a decade after, HKS pulled the R34 out from the depths of their storage garage and used it again for R&D, this time to develop the new lineup of GTIII turbos. Then, a few years later, it helped develop and longevity-test HKS’s current RB28 High-Response complete engine offering.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

With close to 25 years of use, this might just be HKS’s longest-serving demo car. However, this is how I found it when I spied the Skyline tucked away in the corner of one of the company’s new warehouses. Could it be the end of the line for this well-known BNR34?

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

It’s sitting with protective sheets of plastic around the bumper and fenders, and currently missing its engine and transmission.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

Of course, the originally-fitted bronze Advan AVS Model 5s were replaced a long time ago, this set of Advan Racing RSIIIs doing the rounds for many years now.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
  • hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_06
  • hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

The Robson Leather-clad interior remains, but there are a few items missing around the cabin.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

But as I held the key to this legendary car again, I was relieved to hear from the HKS guys that this GT-R is going to be used for another round of R&D.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

They couldn’t really tell me what that will involve, but as the RB28 High-Response engine is out, perhaps some other RB-based power-plant is on the cards.

  • hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_07
  • hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

If you recall, last year HKS built a very curious RB26 prototype called ‘Advanced Heritage’. The aim was to inject as much modern tech into the engine, to help owners of neo-classic GT-Rs enjoy them well into the future. An interesting list of technical solutions were adopted, things like vertically-mounted turbochargers for better flow and catalizer efficiency, a dual-chamber intake manifold for increased flow and knock resistance, dual injection and pre-chamber combustion design for more efficient fuel atomization, and an ignition upgrade to boost response and lower emissions.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

The goal was 600hp, yet have the engine be able to return 20km/L fuel consumption, which is pretty much a dream for GT-R owners.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

Seeing the BNR34’s Getrag 6-speed transmission on the floor, I did wonder if the next RB26 in the car might be mated to a twin-clutch transmission for optimal control.

hks_r34_gtr_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

Whatever HKS are planning on doing with its new RB study and the R34 Driving Performer is bound to help GT-R owners keep running their beloved cars into the future.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the car later in the year when testing is scheduled to begin, but in the meantime, I’m looking forward to more RB-related updates at HKS’s 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon booth later this week.

For now, check out the quick video I shot in the HKS Garage by hitting play above.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

