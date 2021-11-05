SHARE SEMA 2021: Don’t Hate On The Show Cars

SEMA 2021: Don’t Hate On The Show Cars

EVENT COVERAGE
Words
Images
Trevor Yale Ryan
5th November 2021
SEMA 2021: Don’t Hate On The Show Cars
SEMA On Air

According to Google, I’m currently sat 7,944 kilometres away from Las Vegas. That’s 4,936 miles for those of you not fluent in metric. Why am I writing about an event in Nevada from distinctly not Nevada? Covid restrictions, of course. Simply, I couldn’t travel trans-Atlantic for the 2021 SEMA Show.

Curiously, I can fly out to the United States next week, but I don’t think Uncle Joe got my message that this week would have been much better for me. So much for honouring his Irish heritage…

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_012_0069

In all honesty, I am genuinely saddened not to be in attendance this year. My last visit to SEMA was in 2017, where I charged a $35 bowl of room service breakfast cereal to Ben Chandler’s tab before jumping on a flight back home.

In retrospect, these two things might be connected.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_029_9855

Instead, several of us are offering international support to our US-based contributors, both new and old. For my opening contribution to our SEMA coverage this year, I’ve been paired up with the suspiciously Irish-looking Trevor Yale Ryan. The man is only a green top hat away from being caricatured on a cereal box, but denies any Irish ancestry. I remain skeptical of his claims.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_047_9909

However, the ‘not’ Irish TYR has a sharp eye for a good car and knows how to mix things up.

While we (that’s you and I, reader) are going to have to experience SEMA vicariously this year through Trevor’s lens, he has provided some extra detail and insight that might not be available from the photographs alone.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_060_0020

As you might have guessed from the opening images, this post will focus heavily on the show car side of things, and in particular on cars equipped with Air Lift Performance suspension.

While our favourite Michigan-based brand didn’t have a booth this year, their products have become ubiquitous with this part of SEMA and beyond.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007_9658

I know that show cars aren’t for everyone, but here’s how I see it: Show cars should be appreciated for what they are, rather than being criticised for what they’re not. For me, these cars exist to showcase limitless creative freedom while regularly serving as prime examples of world-class workmanship. That’s where and how I extract my joy from these cars.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_001_8167

It helps that they’re quite easy on the eye to boot. Take Mush Alkarkhi‘s LTO-equipped E30 BMW as an example.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002_9661
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004_9649
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_9647
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006_9632

While most will be familiar with Khyzyl Saleem’s renders turned to reality at this point, it makes them no less impressive, especially when builders go all-in to create complete builds.

There will be more on this car in a future feature, but for now you can enjoy this turbo S52-swapped E30 with an estimated 800hp parked up on the Las Vegas Convention Center’s questionably patterned carpet. I say questionable, but I would love that on my living room floor.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005_9652

The wheels in particular have an interesting story which involves scanning the original faces in order to recreate them in completely custom sizes and offsets. I’m also curious if the colour-coded dressing in the engine bay is carbon-Kevlar or carbon fibre with yellow/gold fabric. I digress… onto the next one.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_008_0057
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_014_0073
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_011_0058
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009_0065

A more contemporary BMW example this time, with John Lau‘s BMW M2. This is a wild-looking car that sort of looks like it shouldn’t exist in reality.

The kit is a carbon fibre Darwin Pro wide-body product that was fully moulded to the car before being painted a Ferrari shade called Avio Metallic, but with extra flake and 13 layers of clear-coat.

  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_023_0414
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_017_0403
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_015_0400

With standards higher than ever before at SEMA (or perhaps builders just made the most of the year off between the last event), it’s not surprising to find a very non-stock interior in place. The carbon Recaro Podiums are the first set in the United States, and while they dominate the inside of the BMW, they suit the overall theme of the car. I’m not sure they would work as well in say a relatively stock car, but paired with the rose gold half-cage, they’re right at home.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010_0071

The Brixton Forged wheels measure 19×11-inches up front and 19×12.5-inches in the rear, and are wrapped with meaty 275/35 and 325/30 profile (front and rear respectively) Toyo Proxes R888R rubber.

I will always appreciate cars being able to run decent tyre setups courtesy of air suspension. This is what it has always been about for me, the best of both worlds.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_024_0418

Performance has been addressed too, with an estimated 600hp available. However, there’s talk of a built motor being next on the cards.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_027_9872

Let’s break away from Bavaria for a bit and go right to the US West Coast with this Mustang Mach-e California Route 1 created by Tjin Edition.

Okay, the name is a bit of a mouthful, but it’s interesting to see what can be done with these all-electric platforms.

  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_030_9853
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_031_9854
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_032_9843

The front trunk (it’s never frunk, people) has been repurposed to host a colour-changing Air Lift Performance install featuring the manifold, hard lines and twin Viair compressors.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_038_9880

22×9.5-inch Vossen ML-R1s are fitted with 265/35 Falken Ziex S/TZ05 tyres, with the bodywork being brought down to earth by Air Lift Performance struts.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_036_9862

The rear window louvres and roof feature Ford Research & Advanced Engineering solar panels, with a Thule rack host to a pair of Rayvolt e-bikes.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_039_9873

Four Recaro Sportster GT seats reside inside, in matching white leather with lighting inserts and custom orange seat belts.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_043_9923

Lifestyle and how cars are actually used seems to have been a theme on the Ford booth, as this teal-coloured (actual) Mustang demonstrates.

  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_045_9894
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_046_9908
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_044_9897

This Ecoboost example wears 20-inch Vossen LC2-A1s, again dropped on Air Lift Performance suspension and featuring Anderson Composites carbon fibre aero components front, sides and rear.

It would be a neat car to go surfing in, but seeing as I’m allergic to the sea I’ll just settle for burnouts in the car park instead.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_051_9999

The last car I’ll cover in (some) detail before assaulting your eyes with a gallery of awesome is Aaron Stehly‘s Mk1 Golf, as found on the Wavetrac stand.

The car is due a feature soon in a prominent magazine, so we won’t try to steal their thunder by scooping them, but I’m all about this sort of build.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_053_0017

It’s typical Volkswagen, which is not to say it’s any less impressive. The standards set within the scene have always been so high, and this adheres to them and then some.

The project started as a bare shell some 11 years ago and was only finished for SEMA this year with the help of some friends.

  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_058_0006
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_059_0012

Inside and out this Golf is glorious, and it’s a car I would have loved to have pored over in person. Sublime.

I know we like to joke about #bluetoothdriveshafts and some of the other negatives of SEMA, but the good far outweighs the bad and cars like this are a reason why the event is held in such high regard around the world.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_062_0136
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_063_0140
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_064_0142
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_065_0143

As for the rest of the cars in this post? We could probably go into thousands of words on each of them, but a deadline is a deadline and I’m sure the team would like this to be wrapped up before SEMA 2022 comes around. It doesn’t mean they’re worthy of any less praise, and believe you me, I’ll be studying each one just as hard as the cars above.

2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_066_0163
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_071_0295
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_072_0309
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_075_0296
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_074_0318
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_076_0297
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_083_9767
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_086_9771
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_087_9772
  • 2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_088_9764
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_089_9812

There’s a lot to digest there, and we’ve included even more of Trevor’s hard work in a bonus gallery below. That big ol’ turbo Country Squire caught my attention, as did the Polaris Slingshot with a Corvette-esque exoskeleton and LS3 swap. I wouldn’t be averse to that last pick-up truck either.

Even from 7,944 kilometres away, I’m still feeling the effects of the 2021 SEMA Show. Not the heat or exhaustion, but that overwhelmed-ness that comes over you as you’re exposed to car after car after car. I think I need a bowl of cereal to wind down. Ben, can I borrow your credit card?

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

Photography by Trevor Ryan
Instagram: trevornotryan
tyrphoto.com

The Cutting Room Floor
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_013_0074
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_018_0405
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_019_0406
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_020_0408
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_021_0409
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_022_0411
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_025_0421
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_026_0423
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_028_9883
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_033_9865
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_035_9879
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_037_9878
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_040_9876
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_041_9875
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_048_9895
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_049_9912
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_052_0016
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_054_0004
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_055_0014
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_056_0002
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_057_0018
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_067_0168
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_068_0169
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_069_0173
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_073_0317
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_077_0298
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_078_0299
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_079_0300
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_082_9762
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_084_9768
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_090_9813
2021-SEMA-Show-Air-Lift-Performance_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_091_9821
