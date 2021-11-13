Salvage To Savage: When This Baby Hits 88mph…

Next Chapter >

…You’re gonna see some serious sh*t. That’s how it feels at SEMA anyway, regardless of your speed.

When I first saw Tim Moceri’s DeLorean DMC-12 I honestly wasn’t all that taken with it, though. To me, DeLoreans have always seemed wild enough on their own, so why bother with cutting one up?

And yet, I found myself returning to this car over and over again throughout the show to grab a couple more pictures. Each time I did, I liked it more and more.

After chatting with Tim and the Salvage To Savage team and learning that the car was previously finished in red and had been T-boned, the project just made sense. By now I was fully sold and wanted to learn more.







As Brandon touched on in his first gallery from the Toyo Treadpass, the car began as a render by Khyzyl Saleem. As you can see from The Kyza’s post here, the build was actually executed to a pretty complete level based on the concept. Even the blade-style headlights and active grid taillights were carried over.





Under the rear louvers, you’ll be glad to see that the car’s original (and wimpy) 2.85-liter V6 that was developed collaboratively by Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo is long gone. In its place is a 5.2-liter GM LS V8 fed by twin Garrett turbochargers that hang below the rear bumper, true to Khyzyl’s vision. Vibrant Performance components and materials were utilized throughout, and the engine runs off a Haltech ECU.





Some of the fit and finish isn’t quite to ‘show’ standard, whatever that means to you, but I just don’t care on a car like this that was essentially saved after taking extensive damage.

Tim says that eventually the wide-body kit will be remade in carbon fiber, and more refinement can be done at this point if he so desires. The modified KW suspension in the car will also be reworked in the future to incorporate an Air Lift Performance air-ride setup for the best of both worlds.

To me, this is a completely out-of-the-box take on a classic with a cult following. It certainly won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but it definitely won me over by the time I left the show.

Trevor Ryan

Instagram: trevornotryan

tyrphoto.com