SHARE Drift Matsuri: Finding Angle In Anglesey

Drift Matsuri: Finding Angle In Anglesey

EVENT COVERAGE
By
12th November 2021 1 Comment
Drift Matsuri: Finding Angle In Anglesey

When it comes to car culture, my background is stance-oriented. As a teenager, my general approach towards modification was that the lower the chassis rails sit the better. I got a certain satisfaction from seeing sparks fly up from underneath a car and hearing the front bumper fight the floor as I drove around town.

The thing that drew me towards low, modified cars was the limitless creativity that came with them. Expressing what you liked and building your vision was half of the fun, with the other half of course being driving the thing you put together.

SH_dsc01281_51654938469_o
  • SH_dsc01303_51654265086_o
  • SH_dsc01329_51655127560_o
SH_dsc01366_51654938209_o

One of the best things about drifting is the ability to incorporate your own flair and personality. This goes for both the way your car looks and the way you drive it.

  • SH_dsc03773_51654935934_o
  • SH_dsc04163_51654935664_o
SH_dsc03990_51654935804_o
  • dsc01596_51671016882_o
  • dsc02095_51671016727_o

Drifting is a sport that rewards you for being precise, whilst also being wild and stylish. Whether that’s a product of the motorsport’s roots, which come from a country known for both precision and self-expression or a happy coincidence is a topic in itself.

SH_dsc01724_51655126220_o
  • SH_dsc01704_51655126310_o
  • SH_dsc01582_51653448282_o
SH_dsc01706_51655126260_o

From my experience, there’s a million and one ways that people have stumbled across the drifting. Mine came from the stance movement. With age, my budget and knowledge of cars increased and more and more of my friends started to get their hands on BMWs. Give young lads access to a rear-wheel drive, front-engined manual coupe and the results are inevitable.

SH_dsc03939_51654262851_o

While I had an interest in the aesthetic, history and culture of drifting, my friends were the ones who wanted to get their cars sideways.

  • SH_dsc01444_51654486098_o
  • SH_dsc01455_51654937979_o
SH_dsc01460_51654486048_o
  • SH_dsc01500_51654485753_o
  • SH_dsc01527_51655126820_o

And getting them sideways they did. Many late nights were had taking questionable cars sideways around wet roundabouts in industrial estates. But it didn’t take long for my group of friends and I to realise that an organised drift event was the place to be to really make the most of the cars they had.

  • SH_dsc05463_51654482073_o
  • SH_dsc03302_51654263181_o
SH_dsc05413_51655123390_o
  • SH_dsc03330_51654263126_o
  • SH_dsc03357_51654484233_o

Over time, cheap BMWs turned into expensive Nissans; factory wheels turned into Japanese split rims; and the wet roundabouts became tracks with clipping points. I happened to be the guy with a camera capturing it as it happened.

SH_dsc01693_51655126400_o
  • SH_dsc01600_51654485378_o
  • SH_dsc01653_51653448167_o

This is how we end up at Anglesey Circuit – a race track on the island of Anglesey located in the top left part of Wales in the United Kingdom.

SH_dsc02903_51654484558_o

Being right on the edge of the island, the track itself overlooks the Irish Sea and the Snowdonia mountain range. I knew the vista would be good before I got there, but I wasn’t ready for just how stunning it would be.

SH_dsc02504_51655125840_o
  • SH_dsc05469_51654482033_o
  • SH_dsc04127_51654483823_o
SH_dsc02764_51655125775_o

The event that pulled this all together is Drift Matsuri, the UK’s largest community drift weekender. Despite being held at race track, the team behind Drift Matsuri open their doors to everyone in the community. This was my first time ever shooting at a race track, so I was a little anxious making my way around with so much action going on.

  • SH_dsc04727_51653446377_o
  • SH_dsc04753_51654483233_o
  • SH_dsc03619_51655125280_o
  • SH_dsc04743_51654483253_o

Drawing in people from all corners of the sport resulted in a range of attendees – from those who drift as a hobby, to those who live and breathe it, and even those who do it professionally. These people all shared a common interest though: they all take drifting seriously as well as fun.

SH_dsc04860_51653445832_o

There’s a desire to make your car look good as well as to hit the best lines and angles with your friends. The only catch though is that the tickets sell out almost immediately. You have to be on the ball to make it to Drift Matsuri.

  • SH_dsc05617_51654260561_o
  • SH_dsc04902_51654934584_o
SH_dsc04890_51653445687_o

This quick sell-out time is a testament to the quality of the event. With multiple matsuri events happening each year, the organisers are well known in the community.

SH_dsc04820_51653445922_o

They’ve been building a strong relationship with the attendees and Anglesey Circuit since their first event in 2013, and have spent the years since perfecting the organisation of the weekend.

  • SH_dsc01738_51654936854_o
  • SH_dsc04825_51654482863_o
SH_dsc05002_51654482373_o

The track is split into three sections for Drift Matsuri, all of which are run as point-to-point layouts across the whole weekend. The photos of the cars stationary on the track were taken where the drivers waited to hit the section before finishing and going to the back of the queue again.

SH_dsc03102_51654263311_o

The first section is a high-speed straight into a sharp hairpin. This is the place where maniacs can practice their reverse entries throughout the weekend.

SH_dsc04719_51655124490_o

The second part is a super fast paced, wide, sweeping section allowing drivers to practise their manji slides before entering a fast hook. More than often, the drivers would hit top of 3rd or even 4th gear before initiating into the main turn. We’re talking speeds north of 100mph here. The section then finishes with a long, dragging right-hander which lets you build up even more speed than the hook upon exit.

SH_dsc02202_51654484823_o

The third layout takes place on Anglesey Circuit’s ‘Club’ section, a tighter, more technical uphill layout which everyone referred to as the touge section. The highest part of this track is where the real views of the Snowdonia region were at. Here, drivers had room to see how close they could get to each other’s doors.

  • SH_dsc04085_51655125010_o
  • SH_dsc03578_51654262991_o
  • SH_dsc04200_51654483728_o
SH_dsc04780_51655124195_o

Incredible views were met with a line up of colourful, low cars taking these track layouts head on.

SH_dsc01430_51654486143_o
  • SH_dsc01373_51655127445_o
  • SH_dsc01398_51654264841_o
SH_dsc01436_51654264751_o

Every car on the track had to pass a technical inspection, and much of this took place on Friday night, giving me a taster of what to expect over the following days.

  • SH_dsc03221_51653447342_o
  • SH_dsc02381_51654936554_o
  • SH_dsc03785_51654262876_o
  • SH_dsc04499_51654262371_o

The driving throughout the weekend was highly engaging to watch, and became more intense as the hours ticked by. I could see the drivers getting to grips with the layouts and naturally with time hitting them harder and harder.

SH_dsc03313_51653447292_o
  • dsc04897_51672688145_o
  • dsc02974_51672688360_o

The sound of engines, especially SR20s and M52s on their limiters became the soundtrack of Anglesey over the weekend. I was specifically impressed with the pluckier cars giving it their all on the fast-paced sections.

  • dsc01462_51671016857_o
  • dsc04730_51671817631_o
SH_dsc05586_51654260831_o

While many of the BDCC cars sported big power, the majority of the cars on track were street cars. The pink S14 on small wheels features a naturally aspirated SR20, and the red MX-5 that entered the hook at 100mph only has 1.6L under the bonnet.

SH_dsc04182_51654483758_o
  • dsc03189_51671817756_o
  • dsc02315_51672057318_o

Alongside these cars, the track was also home to some real heavy hitters. This red Honda S2000 springs to mind, with its unique highly-strung sound. The green Chaser’s larger, saloon shape with tight fitment gave it a truly unique presence on the tight touge layout.

SH_dsc04793_51654261971_o
  • SH_dsc05588_51654481918_o
  • SH_dsc05591_51653445027_o
SH_dsc02433_51654484758_o

Low altitude with fitment was the general styling blueprint for a lot of the cars on track, and Drift Matsuri is proof that there is a huge interest in blending form with function in this sport. It’s also proof that the UK has the creativity and ambition to punch upwards into the big drifting event leagues around the world.

SH_dsc04883_51654261541_o

Anglesey Circuit’s staff and management commented to me on how polite and engaged the drivers were throughout the weekend, while the drivers voiced how surreal it is to engage in their sport on a silky race track with such a picturesque backdrop.

  • dsc01778_51672057383_o
  • dsc02085_51672497899_o
  • dsc01633_51672057518_o
  • dsc04683_51671016477_o

Going from small drifting events to a huge weekender like Drift Matsuri has given me an optimistic outlook on the future of this sport in the UK.

SH_dsc04777_51654483133_o
  • SH_dsc03284_51655125580_o
  • SH_dsc05606_51654260641_o
SH_dsc01561_51655126640_o

With social media playing a huge part in inviting people into the world of drifting, the quality of cars people want to drive is only increasing. The influences of bigger, more style-focused American and Japanese drifting events is definitely rubbing off on the youth that look up to the sport. Drift Matsuri allows us to channel what we love and plays an integral part in guiding the sport in the right direction here in the UK.

It’s safe to say that while this Drift Matsuri was my first, it most definitely won’t be my last.

Michał Fidowicz
Instagram: candyshowroom

SH_dsc01475_51655127020_o
  • dsc01489_51671016867_o
  • dsc02905_51672688375_o
SH_dsc01471_51655127040_o
  • SH_dsc01307_51653449247_o
  • SH_dsc01464_51654485958_o
SH_dsc01491_51654485813_o
  • dsc02166_51672497849_o
  • dsc02420_51672057298_o
  • dsc04908_51671817601_o
SH_dsc01503_51653448587_o
  • SH_dsc01519_51655126845_o
  • SH_dsc01529_51654485638_o
SH_dsc01551_51653448422_o
  • dsc01737_51672057403_o
  • dsc02118_51672688525_o
  • dsc01681_51672057543_o
SH_dsc01570_51654937349_o
  • SH_dsc01549_51654485598_o
  • SH_dsc01603_51654937204_o
SH_dsc01740_51654263806_o
  • dsc02513_51672497764_o
  • dsc02472_51672497794_o
  • dsc02543_51671817846_o
SH_dsc01771_51654485028_o
  • dsc01334_51672057408_o
  • dsc02066_51672057373_o
  • dsc01461_51672688605_o
SH_dsc05622_51655127740_o
  • SH_dsc03436_51654484213_o
  • SH_dsc04818_51654934994_o
SH_dsc01852_51654936699_o
  • dsc05267_51671016317_o
  • dsc01422_51672497969_o
  • dsc04281_51671817746_o
SH_dsc03974_51654935824_o
  • SH_dsc02489_51654484688_o
  • SH_dsc03460_51655125430_o
SH_dsc03469_51654263036_o
  • dsc04435_51672497604_o
  • dsc04473_51672497574_o
  • dsc04704_51672057088_o
SH_dsc03149_51654263286_o
  • SH_dsc03489_51653447172_o
  • SH_dsc03367_51655125475_o
SH_dsc03586_51653447107_o
    SH_dsc03732_51654484048_o
    • dsc04296_51672057183_o
    • dsc05352_51672056958_o
    • dsc05021_51671817571_o
    SH_dsc04039_51654483858_o
    • SH_dsc03815_51654935864_o
    • SH_dsc04108_51655124975_o
    SH_dsc04507_51654483503_o
    • dsc05378_51672688025_o
    • dsc05440_51672497349_o
    SH_dsc04457_51654935499_o
    • SH_dsc04602_51655124615_o
    • SH_dsc04630_51655124585_o
    SH_dsc05563_51653445117_o
    • SH_dsc04690_51654935399_o
    • SH_dsc04699_51654483398_o
    SH_dsc04768_51654935174_o
    • SH_dsc04810_51654935029_o
    • SH_dsc04885_51653445707_o
    SH_dsc04880_51654934784_o
    • SH_dsc04906_51654934529_o
    • SH_dsc05611_51655123040_o
    • SH_dsc04921_51654261261_o
    SH_dsc05597_51654260676_o
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments

    Add comment

    E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

    You entered an incorrect username or password

    Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

    1 comment

    by Oldest
    by Best by Newest by Oldest
    1
    Matt Martin

    What an awesome article! Those shots are absolutely fantastic

    OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS