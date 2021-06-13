SHARE Fujimi Automotive Expo: Rumbling Deep In The Mountains

EVENT COVERAGE
By
13th June 2021
Introduction

Confession time: For me, event stories tend to be the most difficult to write.

That’s not to say that they aren’t fun to attend – quite the opposite. The difficulty lies in finding a way to condense a whole lot into something manageable, while focusing on a theme. Without a theme, I tend to find myself going through photos for hours on end without typing a single word.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Skyline_Hakosuka

When an advertisement for the Fujimi Automotive Expo proclaiming “over 200 cars” landed in on timeline feed, I knew straight away that it would be a difficult event to write about. However, as I kept reading the phrase “Swap Meet” really piqued my interest.

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Dodge_Viper
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Corvette_C2_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Skyline_Kenmeri

I’ve been to swap meets back in the States, but I’d never been to one in Japan. I wondered if it would be the same, or whether there’d be some JDM twist to it. The fact this meet was happening a short 20-minute drive from my new place in the Yamanashi mountains was all the motivation I needed to check it out.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo

Upon arriving at Fujimi Panorama Resort, it was clear that the state of emergency extension that had come into force a few days prior had taken its toll on the participant count. The venue had far less than 200 cars.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Booth
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Swap_Wheels

But that didn’t really both me, as I was more interested in seeing what a Japanese interpretation of an American swap meet looked like. Would the parking lot be filled with vendors and people selling various new and used parts?

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Swap_2

Would I be able to score something on the cheap for Project Rough, that I could use or restore to new?

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Swap_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Swap_Toys
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Swap

Long story short - no. The vast majority of vendors were selling clothes, toys and rusted SAE wrenches more suited for decorative use.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Skyline_Sunny
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Toyota_Crown
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Dodge_Barracuda
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Datsun_240_S30
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Dodge_Viper_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Datsun_240_S30_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Toyota_Soarer
  • N_Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_KyuSha
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Corvette
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Cedric_GX

I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was a little disappointed at first, but the selection of American muscle and kyusha cars more than made up for the swap meet let down.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_8

How could it be a bad day when you spot an old lady with a pet falcon (or eagle?) looking at a Saleen S7?

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_MadMax

Mad Max, anyone?

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Corvette_Mitsuoka

One of these is not like the other…

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Corvette_Mitsuoka_2
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Corvette_Mitsuoka_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Mitsuoka_RockStar
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Mitsuoka_RockStar_1

It’s hard to believe that the Rock Star – a JDM-sized C2 Corvette-inspired roadster built from a Mazda MX-5 – comes from Mitsuoka Motor, the same company responsible for the Orochi

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Ferrari_Testarossa_2
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Toyota_Chaser
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Porsche

Just because this event was geared towards American and kyusha didn’t mean that all other cars were off limits, so sit back and enjoy more from the Fujimi Automotive Expo in the gallery chapter below.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Mountain Expo Gallery
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Alfa_Ferrari
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Ferrari_Testarossa_5
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Ferrari_Testarossa_4
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Ferrari_Testarossa
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Ferrari_Testarossa_3
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Ferrari_Testarossa_7
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Cedric_GX_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Corvette_C5
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Shirt
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Corvette_C2
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Dodge_Barracuda_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Toyota_MR2
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Suzuki_Carry_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Suzuki_Carry
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_KTruck
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Dodge_Viper_Barracuda
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Gloria_Cedrec
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Mini_Cooper
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Lamborghini_GTR_LBWK
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Mini_CooperS
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Skyline_R32
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Skyline_R32_Datsun
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Sunny_B110
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissian_Cima
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissan_Cedric_Wagon
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Nissian_Cima_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Porsche_930
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Porsche_BlackBird_930
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Porsche_BlackBird_930_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_5
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_6
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_7
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_2.
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_4
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_9
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7_3
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Saleen_S7
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Scooters_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Automobile_Expo_Scooters
