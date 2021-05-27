SHARE West Sussex Customs: Building The £20M Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

West Sussex Customs: Building The £20M Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
27th May 2021 0 Comments
West Sussex Customs: Building The £20M Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

19-year-old Antwon is an art student who, upon speaking to Xzibit, has expressed an interest in keeping exotic fish during his spare time.

His car, a 1989 Mitsubishi Mirage, should’ve been scrapped in favour of a $99-a-month rental years ago. But this is episode five of MTV’s Pimp My Ride, and 60 minutes later, Antwon’s Mirage now resembles an aquarium complete with working fish tank in the boot.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Hosting Suite rear aerial
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Hosting Suite with cocktail table
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Front 3_4

There are many red flags occurring here, not least Antwon’s fish tank being framed by two 12-inch subwoofers that would surely trigger PETA the moment Dead Prez started playing. But glance past this over-exaggerated TV build and the end result is something we all buy into on Speedhunters: bespoke customisation to make a car more personal to you.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Hosting Suite and Parasol Lifestyle

If we consider Antwon’s Mirage at one end of the custom car spectrum, much further away at the other end we have this – the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. A one-of-one, £20,000,000 (approximately US$14,595,000) coachbuild designed to pay homage to the owner’s passion for luxury yachts and fine wine. There’s no boot-mounted aquarium, but there are two refrigerators.

  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood rear lamp
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Wheel
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Hosting Suite with cocktail table
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Side Profile with Roof
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Side Profile

Uber-expensive, ultra-exclusive cars are nothing new to this industry, but if you’re wondering why this should be relevant to Speedhunters, you make a valid point. However, unlike traditional limited editions which combine a sprinkling of customisation with a hefty price tag, the Boat Tail has been entirely drawn-up and commissioned by its owner in collaboration with Rolls-Royce, making it now the most expensive (new) car in the world.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail rear with parasol

This is the result of what happens when your life takes a path not even the 1% can dream of. And while I envy the idea of never checking my bank balance ever again, I’m also massively fascinated by seeing how this other half lives – especially when it comes down to the cars they own and how they’re used. We all embrace this mentality on some level but, when money isn’t an issue, does a limit even exist?

DSC09232
  • DSC09265
  • DSC09243
DSC09218

‘There’s 44,000 exterior colours to choose from on the standard palette,’ explained a Rolls-Royce spokesperson.“But if that doesn’t meet the requirements, the Bespoke team can perfectly match any hue from any object. Notable examples include a lipstick, stiletto and pink rubber glove…”

DSC09216

“One lady even asked for the leather colour of her Rolls-Royce to be matched to her Red Setter,” the spokesperson added. “This was achieved with no harm coming to the dog.”

DSC02852
  • DSC03050
  • DSC03210
DSC02759

Bespoke. That’s the name given to Rolls-Royce’s department for all things bodacious, from crushing several thousand ethically-sourced diamonds into one car’s paintwork, right through to a shrunken drinks holder for another. Its owner – a renowned sumo wrestler – wanted to ensure his favourite JDM beverage didn’t rattle around despite it being smaller than ‘typical’ drink cans. Like a boss.

DSC09318

Understandably, this process doesn’t involve a standard online configurator or brochure. Located at Goodwood is the Rolls-Royce Atelier, a fancy word to otherwise describe a super-secret room where every trim, finish and bespoke request can be taken care of.

  • DSC09292
  • DSC09306
DSC09296
  • DSC09324
  • DSC09230

Not content with simply hanging the various options on the walls, the Rolls-Royce Atelier has its own custom lighting system which can mimic any hue or condition from around the world.

DSC09275

Yup, if you’re unsure how a metallic paint will look in the harsh California sun, it’s available at the push of a button. I can only assume the Scottish setting requires grey curtains and the aroma of batter being pumped into the room.

DSC09303

It’s both alarming and brilliant to think that a car costing upwards of £300,000 (stock) can have its value doubled or tripled in this one room. But then when I think back to putting £2,000 worth of wheels on an old £1,500 Civic, I’m handily reminded that everything is ‘relative’. And both cases make absolutely no sense to anyone bar the owner.

DSC00732
  • DSC00137
  • DSC00418

The Atelier is customisation ramped up to 11. Rolls-Royce is a brand famous for declaring that no request is ever too much (assuming your pockets are deep enough), but what happens if even this level of bespoke isn’t sufficient?

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 135

You guessed it, there’s a further level beyond this which isn’t even accessible by just being rich; you’ve got to be stinking rich. And that’s Rolls-Royce Coachbuild.

  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 126
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 118
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 113

Carrying on with the Speedhunters theme of over-simplifying ritzy aspects of luxury lifestyle, coachbuilding dates back to the 1920s when carrozziere (Italian for coachbuilder) culture was absolutely booming. A bit like overfenders in 2021.

1972-Rolls-Royce-Phantom-VI-Limousine-by-Mulliner-Park-Ward_38-1

Back then, a proper coachbuild involved buying your chosen chassis from one of the many manufacturers, then choosing a specific coachbuilder who could make you a body as wild as your imagination would allow.

  • 3-edit
  • 2-edit copy
1972-Rolls-Royce-Phantom-VI-Limousine-by-Mulliner-Park-Ward_40

Think of it like going to Nissan and buying an R35 GT-R chassis and drivetrain, before sending it over to Rocky Auto for a Hakosuka body to be crafted on top of it. But with much more gold, a small forest of veneer and some kind of porcelain cutlery thrown in for good measure.

Rolls-Royce TorpedoPhoto: James Lipman / jameslipman.com

What happened to this culture, then? Several savvy companies including Zagato, Bertone, Pininfarina and Karmann all morphed their businesses into styling houses, occasionally (and still to this day) building special bodies for carmakers in the process.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 107
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 102
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 104
RECOLOUR Rolls-Royce Boat tail rear 3_4 tipped

But as car manufacturers moved into monocoque construction – required for both safety regulations and mass production – it became almost impossible to follow traditional ways. Outer panel modification? Fill your boots. But structural components and altering proportions? Forget it.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail rear hosting suite

Well, unless you happen to have around 20 million quid spare and get on very well with Rolls-Royce. Who – handily this week – announced they’re getting back into the world of proper, traditional coachbuilding. They’ll provide the chassis – you provide the vision (assuming it’s backed up with a sort code and account number).

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Rear aerial

There’s no better advert for this than with the Boat Tail, as pictured. It’s the ultimate statement for the ultra-wealthy; 5.8-meters in length, hand-built and covered in swathes of wood. The back even has an aft deck; the term ‘Boat Tail’ needs to be taken quite literally here.

  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Hosting Suite rear
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail with guillocheÌ
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Hosting Suite with champagne refrigerator

In the rear you’ll also find the ‘hosting suite’ accessed by electronically raising the two veneer-clad compartments. There’s a double refrigerator (a proper one with gas, not a chilled box) meaning copious amounts of booze can be stored away.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Hosting Suite with parasol

Umbrellas? Not only are they stored in the doors, but there’s an additional parasol housed beneath the rear centreline. Then you’ve got two two rotating cocktail tables, Italian-made folding stools and more crystal than an evening with Rick Ross.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in Goodwood Treadplate
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 105
  • Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 108

It is completely out of control, and that’s skipping over the hundreds of intricate (read: expensive) details incorporating precious gems, a BOVET 1822 timepiece and much, much more.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Formed Making Of 112

But what I love about Rolls-Royce is, despite how or if this ever gets used by its owner, the entire thing has to be engineered just like a typical road car. There are five additional ECUs just to control the accessories housed in the rear.

  • DSC00107 copy
  • DSC00118 copy
DSC00124 copy
  • DSC00443 copy
  • DSC00402 copy

Every component was tested between 80°C (176°F) and -20°C (-4°F) to ensure none of the parts warped, leaked or deteriorated. It was even Vmax’d to guarantee wind noise is all but non-existent.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Rear 3_4 Lifestyle

Is it all an unnecessary and absurd display of wealth? Of course it is, but that doesn’t mean it can’t (and shouldn’t) be celebrated. The super-rich will always be rich, and while I don’t aspire to that kind of lifestyle there is something profoundly interesting about witnessing what’s possible when money really is no object.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail rear tipped view

I’d be a terrible millionaire. My plot of land would be entirely covered by hastily erected buildings to house several hundred cars, all of which cost no more than around £1,500 each. Think of it like a Tesco own-label version of the Sultan of Brunei.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Side Profile Lifestyle

But in an automotive world littered by legislation, cross-platform sharing and greenwashing, it’s refreshing to see that – even amidst a global pandemic – there’s still much more to come from modern motoring than just mobility.

Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
Twitter: markriccioni
mark@scene-media.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS