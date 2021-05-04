Return Of The Car Meet

Next Chapter >

Introduction

With Covid cases on a rapid decline here in South Africa and vaccines now rolling in, smaller public events are finally being allowed to happen again. Car meets are pretty much the staple of our community, and although the one I’m about to show you was small, it was still so good to get out with like-minded people.

The event was hosted by SA Torque, Kicks & Whips and Rogue Performance, who collectively invited their clients and friends to an early autumn morning meet and breakfast run. Although I knew I wouldn’t have time to join in on the main driving aspect of the get-together, the initial meeting point was close enough to home that I could pop by and check it out.







German metal, especially of the VW and BMW variety, makes up a massive share of the South African enthusiast scene. I have no issue with this, as these cars are easily tuned and there are loads of performance and styling parts available locally.







There were a lot of BMW M cars at this meet, which is not really a surprise given that South Africa is one the automaker’s biggest markets for these high performance models. The colour on this M2 CS was really up my alley.







In contrast, Japanese cars were really thin on the ground. Still, the morning turned up an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R, FD3S Mazda RX-7, Subaru Impreza WRX STI, Nissan RPS13 200SX, a couple of Z34 370Zs and a new A90 Supra.





This camo-wrapped Audi S3 might have been trying to blend in, but inevitably stood out. Those wingback seats looked pretty comfortable.









The turbo engine-swapped Hillman Husky was quite cool, and definitely faster than it would have been back in the late ’50s. Joining it on the old school front was a neat Mk2 Volkswagen Golf and Porsche 964 Carrera that’s probably got some great stories to tell from over the years.







Is it even a real car meet unless a random quad bike shows up? Yamaha Banshees are cool though.





Representing the air gang were yet more BMWs; an M4 with a really loud exhaust and a M135i.

We’re still a long way away from a world where car events are back to how they were pre-2020, but right now I guess we should be happy with what we can get. If weekend meet-ups like this are where’s it at in the short term, I’m fine with that. Because any car event with good people is far better than no car events at all.

Stefan Kotzé

Instagram: stefankotzephoto

info@stefankotze.com

www.stefankotze.com

Gallery



















