12th December 2020 0 Comments
The Off Time Meeeeting’s White Comet FC3S

There’s something about the FC3S that always draws me in for a closer look when I see one – especially if it’s modified in a manner like this.

I can’t put my finger on it exactly, but I think it has something to do with reading the iconic manga Initial D and seeing one of the heroes’ cars (other than Takumi Fujiwara’s AE86) being brought to life.

Or is it the fact that this FC3S is a brilliant example of how simple, yet cleanly executed upgrades can go a long way, regardless of the platform.

Whatever it is, this particular car checked all the right boxes for me when I came across it at the recent Off Time Meeeeting event.

What I really love about this build is how the classic ’80s styling has been retained; there’s no over-fenders or a wide-body kit in sight. Changes to the exterior include the front bumper, side skirts, rear bumper, hood, and rear spoiler, which although aftermarket all have an OEM+ kind of feel.

The 18-inch BBS LM wheels add tons of style while providing all the clearance needed for an Endless front brake upgrade.

The interior too builds on the Mazda’s classic design without altering it dramatically. A splash of carbon trim, additional gauges, and a pair of custom-trimmed Recaro Sportster CS seats all help to execute the vision.

Meanwhile, the die-cast model of Ryosuke’s ‘Red Suns’ FC3S on the dash leads me to believe that the owner of this RX-7 is a fan of Initial D too, and perhaps derived his style of tuning from the FC3S in Shuichi Shigeno’s book series.

If anything, this Mazda RX-7 goes to show that you don’t always have to walk the common path to really stand out. I think Ryosuke would highly approve too.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

