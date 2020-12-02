SHARE The Off Time Meeeeting: An Event For Friends, By Friends

The Off Time Meeeeting: An Event For Friends, By Friends

EVENT COVERAGE
By
2nd December 2020 3 Comments
The Off Time Meeeeting: An Event For Friends, By Friends
The Off Time Meeeeting

I find it fitting that the first organized meet that I’ve attended since COVID state of emergency restrictions were relaxed here in Japan resembled more of a gathering of friends than a big car show.

Not that there is anything wrong with big shows of course. The huge crowds and diversity of builds provide countless opportunities to hunt unique and interesting cars.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_1

If I’m truly lucky, I may even bump into the owners of these cars and are able to schedule follow-up meetings where I can have better control of the environment and timing to perform proper shoots. This is something that I really want to try and do more of in the future.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Subaru
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_86
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Lineup_1

Unfortunately, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows with bigger shows though, as the human element tends to get lost in the size. The larger the show, the more difficult it becomes to really feel a part of the event itself. Not bumping into anyone that you know only exacerbates this feeling.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Van
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Markx
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R33_Skyline
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_2

So when Shunsuke extended an invitation to attend his first ever attempt hosting a sanctioned gathering at Fuji San Mese – a small exhibition center at the foot of Mt. Fuji – I was both excited and curious to see what kind of meet it would be.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R33_Skyline_Lexus
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_3
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_S600_ER34

Wanting to keep up an element of surprise, Shunsuke kept the main details of the ‘Off Time Meeeeting’ to himself, only revealing that around 80 cars were signed up to attend.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_86_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Skyline_Chat
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Mazda_RX7
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_Silvia
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_Silvia_1

Upon arriving at Fuji San Mese, it became clear that this was in fact a gathering of friends, and friends of friends.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Covid

Although nearly everyone was wearing a mask, and there were mandatory alcohol hand sanitizing and temperature checks upon entering the venue, it almost felt like things were back to normal. =

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_SC
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R32_Skyline
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Crown
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Mazda_RX8
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_S14_2
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_S14_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_S14
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Lexus
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Evo
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_TypeR
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_Z34
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Odyssey_Civic
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Odyssey

Even though Shunsuke had opened the event to all makes, styles, and genre of car, the popularity of stance was easily the dominant fashion on the day. It wasn’t all negative camber and stretched tires though…

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_Kanjo_10

There is something special about kanjozoku culture that draws us in and gets us excited when we have the rare chance to see it in person.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_Kanjo_3
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_Kanjo_4
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_Kanjo_5
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_Kanjo_7

From afar, this Civic pairing didn’t seem to fit in with the rough and battle-scared image that we have grown used to seeing with dedicated Osaka Loop weapons.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_Kanjo_8
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Civic_Kanjo_2

But when you take a closer look – particularly at the interior – the kanjo vibe is there.

I didn’t have a chance to catch up with the owners of these cars, but seeing them in person does make me want to dive a bit deeper into the culture in the future. Who wants to see that?

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_ER34_Skyline_2
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_5
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_6
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_7
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R32_Skyline_GTR_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R32_Skyline_GTR
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_ER34_Skyline_4
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_ER34_Skyline
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_ER34_Skyline_1

Even though the variety of cars present was enough to keep things interesting, it was clearly obvious that the Skyline family was the platform of choice.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_9
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_3_Engine_RB28_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_3_Volks
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_4
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_3_Ti
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR_3_Engine_RB28
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_R34_GTR2

I lost count of how many 34s in both ER and BNR guise were present, but given that Shunsuke also drives a GT-R – a track-inspired car to be specific – it shouldn’t come as any surprise that a number of his friends would drive them too.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_R34_GTR_VSPECII_1

A pair of Bayside Blue R34 GT-Rs were particularly popular at this event, and I’ll be taking a closer look at them in an upcoming spotlight.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Photographers
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Group
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_TypeR_Sticker
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_ProBox
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Infiniti_Skyline

The youthful nature of the Off Time Meeeeting reminded me of the energy I used to encounter when traveling throughout South East Asia. Of course, it doesn’t come close to that raw, damn near unregulated sensation that you get from Malaysia or Indonesia – there is simply too much bureaucratic red tape in Japan for that to happen – but you could truly feel that, for Shunsuke, the goal for this meet was fun.

And fun it was. Stay tuned for more…

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

More stories from Japan on Speedhunters

Gallery

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Chaser
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Markx_2
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_SC_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Markx_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Celsior_1
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Celsior
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Sound_SPeakers
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Lexus_ISF
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Lineup
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Odyssey_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_S600_ER34_1
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_ER34_Skyline_3
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

3 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Cruz

I would love to see an article about the Kanjo style. I. think that would be pretty cool

2
Frentis

Odyssey RBs always caught my eyes

3
Matty M

Friends with deeeep pockets no doubt. Great photos.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS