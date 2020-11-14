When A Genuine Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose Isn’t Enough…

Next Chapter >

Introduction

The Porsche 930 Turbo ‘Flachbau’ – more commonly known as the Slantnose – is an extremely special car in stock form. But when you have one worked to the hilt, it’s something else.

The idea of a road-going 935 came about when Kremer Racing started making conversion kits for 930 Turbo models, with bodywork that resembled the famous Porsche 935 race cars. Then in 1982, watchmaker TAG Heuer’s co-owner Mansour Ojjeh commissioned Porsche to develop a one-off road-legal version of the 935, which Stuttgart did using a body shell from the 930 and fitting fabricated 935 body panels to it. The specially commissioned car also borrowed suspension and brakes from the 935 race car, a 3.3-litre turbocharged flat-six engine from the 934 race car, and was finished in Brilliant Red with super-dished BBS magnesium wheels. As you might expect, Porsche immediately began fielding requests for a similar factory offering.







They eventually obliged too, adding the Flachbau (‘flatnose’ or ‘slantnose’) 930 to their Sonderwunschprogramm (special order program) from the 1986 model year.

This was basically an otherwise normal 930 with a 935-style slantnose instead of the normal 911 front end. Each car was handcrafted, which involved a complete remodelling of the the front fenders, so unsurprisingly, the Flachbau conversion wasn’t cheap – a 60% premium over the normal car to be exact. A total of 948 units were built, 591 of those being convertible models.







Since then, there have been countless replica Slantnoses built, but this one is the real deal, as verified by Porsche AG. It’s still finished in its original Carmine Red, with some added Coca-Cola graphics.

Big Power





If you know your Slantnoses, you’d already have noticed the rear wing, which wasn’t part of the standard offering. But this oversized unit had to be added to allow a larger intercooler to fit. Yes, the owner of this rare beauty was happy with the factory 330hp for a while, but eventually got bored I’m guessing. He wanted more; a whole lot more.

Today, tuned through a state-of-the-art MoTeC M84 ECU it makes a dyno-proven 486kW (651hp) and 794Nm at the wheels only a lowly 1.1bar (16psi) of boost pressure. The engine has been built for more though, and I’m told it should make close to 700kW (938hp) with around 2.2bar (32psi) dialled up. Although actually being able to drive it with that amount of power would be… interesting.







As it always is with 911 Turbo engines, when you pop the rear lid you can’t see much. In this case it’s taken to the extreme with a massive custom-fabricated, twin-core Garrett intercooler staring back at you.







The 3.3-litre engine itself features 930 Turbo Mahle Motorsport cylinders and forged pistons, along with Pauter I-beam rods, GT2 Evo cams, uprated valve springs and titanium retainers, and ARP hardware throughout. The intake manifold is a modified, newer-generation 911 Carrera unit which was cut and enlarged so it could be paired with an 80mm throttle body. Meanwhile, fuel is fed via Bosch Motorsport injectors, and there are 12 individual electronic coils for the twin-spark setup. To help eliminate any oil starvation issues, a complete GT3 oil pump conversion was made.





The aforementioned boost is supplied by twin Garrett GT3071R turbos with Precision 46mm wastegates and a TiAL blow-off valve, all plumbed into a custom exhaust.

Even on the low boost setting, a lot of power is being made here, and helping it get to the ground is the factory 4-speed 930 Turbo gearbox with a Spec high-torque, single-plate clutch.







Although the car sits really low, the suspension hasn’t been tinkered with. It’s still 100% stock. Of course, the 930 Turbo had decent suspension, but that was designed for factory power levels, so I’m not sure how it would fare with the boost turned all the way up.







The wheels are proper ’80s racing porn – tasty BBS magnesium centre-locks with reverse faces. They’re wrapped up in Toyo Proxes T1 Sport tyres, 235/45R17 up front and 265/40R17 out back.





In the brake department, although the stock calipers were retained, there are upgraded cross-drilled discs and competition pads all around for improved stopping power.

Get In





It’s crazy to think you’re looking at a car from the 1980s when there’s a speedometer that reads all the way up to 300km/h and a factory boost gauge too.









But with the black leather trimming, aluminium shifter, and Rennline floorboard and pedals, the cabin feels surprisingly modern.







Taking an iconic Porsche and making it even better is always a good idea. In this instance, I believe it was a great idea.

The Coca-Cola livery is also well-suited for me, as just like Coke, driving this car must be super addictive.

Stefan Kotzé

Instagram: stefankotzephoto

info@stefankotze.com

www.stefankotze.com

