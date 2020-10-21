Americana Meets VIP: A Cadillac Project Like No Other

Next Chapter >

I don’t usually look twice at classic American cars, but when you come across one that’s laying frame and tucking big wheels, it’s hard not to pause and take a closer look.

It was in the hills of the Appalachian Mountains at the recent Riverside 5 Fall Meet, that a 1950 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan with character in spades stopped me in my tracks.





A quick chat with its owner Nate revealed a story that might be familiar to anyone that has tried to buy a car from someone who doesn’t really have any intention of selling it.





When Nate first laid eyes on the Cadi’ at a local car meet, he knew he wanted to own it. Offers were made on the spot, but the then-owner refused to accept any of them – the car wasn’t for sale. As it turns out though, a few years later it was, but by the time Nate found out about it, the sedan had already been snapped up.







They say ‘third time lucky’ though, and that certainly applies here. One day, while cruising Facebook Marketplace, Nate spotted the car for sale, and almost fell off his chair. He called up the seller right away and told him that he’d be over the very next morning with cash in hand. Finally his name was destined for the title.

Fast-forward five years, and Nate’s Cadillac project car is now well on its way to become the patina’d classic he envisioned it could be – a fusion of American muscle and Japanese VIP. Yes, really.







Nate is well aware that a set of curtains and a few other little Japanese details haven’t given it VIP status yet, however, the tables have been ordered along with a long list of other high-end luxury JDM items to really define this side of the theme.







The last piece of the puzzle is going to be an LS swap, and maybe a turbo, because why not, right? That’ll be the muscle side of the equation ticked off nicely.

Regardless of what comes next for this 70-year-old sedan, I’m looking forward to seeing the progress Nate has made on his unique project come spring 2021.

Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt

