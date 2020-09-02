SHARE The Little Red Kei Car That Could

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
2nd September 2020 4 Comments
Here’s a little-known fact: I have an incredibly soft spot for Japanese kei cars.

I’m not talking about models like the four-time, back-to-back consecutive kei car bestseller, the Honda N-Box, but kei sports cars, like the Honda S660. Ever since I was handed the keys to Spoon’s demo version, I’ve spent countless hours online searching for the right one to pop up and tempt me into a silly purchase.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_9

The biggest dilemma I have (besides barely physically fitting in the diminutive Honda) is the cost. It’s a bit difficult to justify spending ¥2million (a little under US$19,000 at current exchange rates) for an S660 – especially in light of the current global situation. Even used variations still fetch a pretty penny.

Regardless, my desire for something turbocharged, rear-wheel drive, and light as a feather is still strong.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_13

And that’s where the Suzuki Cappuccino comes in. This kei sports coupe ticks all of my boxes at a fraction of the cost of the S660, and if I were to have one in my possession right now, I’d be going down the same path as the subject of this spotlight.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_4

Representing the Hokkaido car dealership R Break, this Cappuccino has been transformed to crush the kei class competition, and it did pretty well in the recent 2020 Wako’s 7-Hour Endurance Race at Tokachi International Speedway.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_12
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_6
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_7
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_1

Overfenders to house meatier Yokohama Advan Neova AD08R semi-slicks, canards, splitters, and of course the GT wing out back all helped the little kei machine hustle around the track.

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_8
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_10
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_11

The Suzuki’s 657cc three cylinder F6A engine still remains up front, but it’s been tweaked and modified to pump out much more than the stock 60hp rating. A large front-mount intercooler and thick-core radiator help combat the heat – something even more crucial when you’re entered in an endurance race.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino

Pounding around the circuit for hours on end with a respectable fastest lap time of 2:54.910, the little red Cappuccino placed well amongst the crowd of kei cars, only adding to my ownership desires.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino_5

Project Cappuccino? Yeah, I could get with that. Who’s with me?

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Comments

4 comments

1
Felix

Absolutely fantastic idea for a project car. Do it! There have been some track weapons built with bike engines...

2
The Frothy Coffee

One word. Rust. These things rot so badly (well outside of Japan anyway). Its the main downfall of them.

3
Just Gary

Excellent idea!
How much does the race-prepped Cappuccino weigh?

I'd strip it down, then replace the engine with a 1340 cc Suzuki Hyabusa (~200 HP stock, lots more if hot rodded) engine and appropriate gearing. :D

"Adding power makes you faster on the straights. Subtracting weight makes you faster everywhere. " -Colin Chapman

