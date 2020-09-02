The Little Red Kei Car That Could

Next Chapter >

Here’s a little-known fact: I have an incredibly soft spot for Japanese kei cars.

I’m not talking about models like the four-time, back-to-back consecutive kei car bestseller, the Honda N-Box, but kei sports cars, like the Honda S660. Ever since I was handed the keys to Spoon’s demo version, I’ve spent countless hours online searching for the right one to pop up and tempt me into a silly purchase.

The biggest dilemma I have (besides barely physically fitting in the diminutive Honda) is the cost. It’s a bit difficult to justify spending ¥2million (a little under US$19,000 at current exchange rates) for an S660 – especially in light of the current global situation. Even used variations still fetch a pretty penny.

Regardless, my desire for something turbocharged, rear-wheel drive, and light as a feather is still strong.

And that’s where the Suzuki Cappuccino comes in. This kei sports coupe ticks all of my boxes at a fraction of the cost of the S660, and if I were to have one in my possession right now, I’d be going down the same path as the subject of this spotlight.

Representing the Hokkaido car dealership R Break, this Cappuccino has been transformed to crush the kei class competition, and it did pretty well in the recent 2020 Wako’s 7-Hour Endurance Race at Tokachi International Speedway.





Overfenders to house meatier Yokohama Advan Neova AD08R semi-slicks, canards, splitters, and of course the GT wing out back all helped the little kei machine hustle around the track.





The Suzuki’s 657cc three cylinder F6A engine still remains up front, but it’s been tweaked and modified to pump out much more than the stock 60hp rating. A large front-mount intercooler and thick-core radiator help combat the heat – something even more crucial when you’re entered in an endurance race.

Pounding around the circuit for hours on end with a respectable fastest lap time of 2:54.910, the little red Cappuccino placed well amongst the crowd of kei cars, only adding to my ownership desires.

Project Cappuccino? Yeah, I could get with that. Who’s with me?

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography