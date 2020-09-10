Leading The Pack In A K-Swapped EG6

Next Chapter >

2:22:617. Not only was this the fastest lap time at the recent Wako’s 7-Hour Endurance Race, but the Honda Civic SiR hatch that set it also went on to take outright honors, completing 142 laps of Tokachi International Speedway over the course of the race – five more laps than the second place getter.

Once you take a closer look, it becomes very clear why this EG6 dominated the competition.





Little has been left untouched in the pursuit of fast lap times and the reliability to keep running them. In a quest to reduce as much weight as possible, carbon fiber is used for the fenders, hood, doors, roof, and even the rear side windows.





The carbon fiber treatment continues on the inside with the original dash being replaced with a brutally simple but effective polymer version. The HKS Circuit Attack Counter relays real-time lap time and speed data to the driver, while the adjustable AP Racing pedal box ensures the optimal ergonomic positioning.





One of the main reasons why this car is so quick resides under the carbon fiber hood. Here, if the K-Tuned fuel rail wasn’t a big enough clue, the EG6’s original 1.6-liter DOHC VTEC B16A engine has given way to a tuned 2.0-liter DOHC iVTEC K20A. The Mugen ECU acts as the new brain to make sure everything runs smoothly.





Running around Tokachi International Speedway to capture coverage while also participating in the endurance race, meant that I didn’t have much time to truly take in all the details. Perhaps the next time I find myself in Hokkaido we can make it happen with the owner of this cool little Honda hatchback.

In the meantime, I found a video of the Civic lapping Tokachi at a different event late last year. It’s a bit long, but if you’re in the mood for some hard-revving K-series noises (up until the 24-minute mark when it disappears at least), then look no further.

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography