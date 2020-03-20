SHARE Feeding Your Nostalgia, Japan Style

20th March 2020 3 Comments
‘Nostalgia’, according to the Oxford Dictionary, can be defined as “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for a period in the past”. I call it the first realization that you are getting old, that whole ‘it was all so much better back in the old days’ sort of comment that you probably criticized your elders for making during your youth, yet now you find yourself doing. And this fits into the world of cars rather well.

Upset at the direction the whole industry is moving in? Not a fan of the push to electrify the world? Tired of uninspiring design languages that lack individualism? Well, come thy disappointed motorist, let me show you a world where excitement is rife and where cars make the right sort of noises and produce the right sort of smells.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

I’ve been visiting the Nostalgic 2 Days show in Yokohama for the last seven years, and it has never failed to capture the passion that exists for vintage cars in Japan. This is a show that each year manages to surprise, and one that continues to evolve and bring more modern classics under its wing.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

By that I mean cars like the Honda NSX, which is very much a collectable these days, and one that can command some serious coin.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

Something that has always impressed me about this Nostalgic Hero magazine event is how it captures the speed the scene that supports it is moving. Every year, more and more shops seem to pop up, offering parts and upgrades that allow people to personalize their cars in ways that weren’t possible a decade or two ago.

One thing you must always remember is to never make assumptions here, as you never know what a car might be hiding.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_87

See what I mean? Business on one side, party on the other.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

Star Road is one of the biggest players in this market. They’ve perfected their signature restomod, a recognizable style that has become a bit of a fashion, and with it a price tag to match.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

But this is just the tip of the iceberg; there is so much to discover at Nostalgic 2 Days that it really boggles the mind.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_20
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_21
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_22

There is always something to marvel at, especially when the level of customization improves every year. More parts, more solutions, more fine-tuned skills that all combine to make cars really stand out. Case in point, this S30 running a six carb L28.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

There are always curve balls being thrown at you as you walk the halls of the Pacifico Exhibition Center, and this replica Lancia Stratos was one of them. Not so much for its looks…

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

…But for sporting Alfa Romeo V6 power out the back. This thing must sound glorious.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

Mizuno Works is one of the biggest names in Nissan kyusha and L-series engine tuning. Their military green demo cars were quite the sight.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

The C130 Laurel remains my favorite Japanese classic. It’s different enough to stand out from the more hyped-up Zs and Rs, but has such unique lines, and of course that considerably chunky rear end which is commonly referred to in Japanese as butaketsu, or pig’s butt.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

Here’s a perfect example of needing to check every car in detail at this event. If you casually walked past the K’s Blast booth you’d assume you were seeing another aggressively over-fendered S30.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_19

Take a closer look, however, and you realize it’s also powered by an RB25DE NEO out of an ER34 Skyline.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

Do you have a soft spot for the F31 Nissan Leopard? Then Carshop Friend is your, well, friend…

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

Much like R31 House for the R31 Skyline, this company has capitalized on the Leopard and become the go-to place for the best cars on the market. It certainly makes for a nice alternative to a Z20 Soarer.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

For many years, our friends at Number7 have been working on a very special Hakosuka project. This is not it, but it sure as hell was grabbing attention with that candy red paint. More on the other Hako’ when they finish it…

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_29
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_35
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_36
nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

Endless was there to show off its brake products for older cars, and their demonstrator was nothing less than the very first Nissan Silvia.

  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_34
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

Nice brakes, but I’m not sure about the wheel choice for this particular car.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_45

I’m sure you’ll agree that some things are better when they’re not meddled with.

  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_30
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

Endless even had this Fiat 500 with a Fujitsubo exhaust and a strange extractor-looking contraption sticking out from the engine bay.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_39
nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_42
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_41
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_40
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

This AMG 560 SEC from Vintage Car Visco is the sort of car an aspiring yakuza member would have dreamed about in the early ’90s.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_86

It’s always interesting to see how you can fuse modern touches with vintage cars. Speed Forme is very good at this.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_85

Check out that head cover for the L-series.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_44

The 50th Anniversary 300ZX from 1984 is one of the coolest Zs ever made.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_79

However, the epitome of a tuned Z is anything running an OS Giken engine.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_78

OS’s TC24 twin cam head for the L-series is not only a thing of visual beauty, but the most extreme single aftermarket performance part available for these engines.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_77

And for those that can’t help themselves, OS Giken has even released a 3.0-liter stroker kit for the L-series.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_46
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_47
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_48

The X30 generation of the Mark II/Chaser/Cressida are cars you usually see built in shakotan style or as vintage drifters, so this slightly higher-riding example really stood out.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_74

At the very center of the exhibition center was a vintage race car display featuring legendary cars from various private and manufacturer-owned collections.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

That included this F1 car from the Honda Collection.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_50

Nismo continues to add more and more components to its Heritage Parts list. They had a nice display showcasing the entire lineup.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_51

From the RB26 head…

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_52

…To the cylinder block…

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_53

…And on to the one-off parts they are now able to create with a new process called dual-sided dieless forming. This is a pretty amazing process which will be key in helping enthusiasts keep older cars in tip-top condition.

  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_55
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_54

I have to say, I wasn’t at all impressed with the Nismo seat covers fitted to the BNR32 they had on display though. They seemed loose-fitting and unfinished.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_56

The car was also running the OEM spoiler and Nismo flap that has now been added to the Heritage Collection inventory.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_75

Mazda too showed off its heritage program where they can fully restore cars like the Roadster.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_76

However, my eyes were on this deep red Cosmo.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_83

It ‘s nice to see RAYS has released another new version of its TE37 ‘Vintage’ wheel. This is the TE37VSL 1920Limited, available in 4×100 and 4×114.3 fitments for 15 and 16-inch wheels up to 9J wide.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_57

For me, the show-stopper this year was a new collector-oriented outfit called Auto Roman’s display of three cars, starting off with this metallic blue Ford GT40.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_73

People that know, will know.

  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_58
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_72

This is indeed the real deal, and therefore the most valuable car at the event by a long shot. The last time I saw it was a few years ago when it was driven at the Hakone Turnpike for the filming of a MotorHead magazine video.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_71
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_59
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_60
nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_61

Like the GT40, this Ferrari 308 Group 4 rally car was brought out of the same M’s Vantec collection, which if you recall is the same place that road-legal Porsche 962 belongs to.

I’ll give you a look at the third car in the lineup via a spotlight I’m prepping, but given the awesomeness of this trio, Auto Roman is a place we’ll need to visit sooner or later.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_66

I really enjoy seeing how Shibata-san at R31 House keeps reinventing himself, taking all the knowledge and experience gained from being Japan’s most respected RB20DET tuner and applying it to other RB-powered cars.

  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_69
  • nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_70

R31 House’s exhaust manifolds are what have made them so famous. These complex equal-length manifolds take the sound potential of the RB20 to new heights.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_64

Now Shibata is offering these manifolds for those that want an R31 House touch on their RB26.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_65

The manifold looks pretty crazy when mounted, positioning the single turbo conversion nice and low.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_62

The same can be said for the ER34, and the RB25DET powering it.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_63

The best thing of all is how they also fit a front-mount intercooler to get rid of the excessively long piping, and then run their own inlet plenum and large single throttle body. Ron, are you seeing this?

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_67

This DR30 on the booth was a close-to-stock example. No fiddling around here.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_68

The FJ20DET under the hood has been kept in original spec, while the ’80s exterior was enhanced with a considerable suspension drop and Enkei92 mesh wheels.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_80

An Lexus LFA look for your JZA80 Toyota Supra, perhaps?

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_81

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Italians designed a Rolls-Royce? Well, this Camargue is the answer. Penned by Pininfarina in the mid-’70s and offered for sale up until the mid-’80s, this luxury 2-door coupe is the spiritual predecessor to the modern day Wraith – minus the Italian design and suicide doors.

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_82

Don’t you just love these wonderful creations from the past?

nostalgic_2_days_20_dino_dalle_carbonare_84

I’ll close off this main post with possibly the best automotive marketing exercise ever crafted – the Honda City Turbo II and Motocompo. This should be standard equipment on all cars, especially now with electric mobility becoming the next best thing. Maybe Toyota can integrate the e-Broom concept it showed at the Tokyo Motor Show last year with its next-gen Prius or something…

Stay tuned for a bunch of spotlights from Nostalgic 2 Days 2020.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Comments

3 comments

1
HELLMO

That “Camargue” looks like it’s one of those knock-off cars straight outta Grand Theft Auto!

2
Marc

Rare old thing that Isuzu Piazza. Always thought it had a bit of 86 Corolla in it appearance wise. Utter tank to drive until Lotus got their hands on it.

3
David

Dino so where are the JDM guys from the other post that were complaining there is no JDM coverage? Man some people just HAVE to complain! Just like women. i have no complaints about Speedhunters. One of the coolest sites on the internet!

