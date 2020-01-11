HKS’s Subtle Approach To The A90 Supra

Next Chapter >

When Saito-san at HKS gave Speedhunters first access to its 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon showpieces, Dino was going to need a bit of help making sure everything was covered. I couldn’t have offered up my help any quicker.

It’s extremely rare to get this kind of exclusivity before a major event like TAS, as many shops are working past the 11th hour trying to get everything ready for the biggest weekend on the JDM tuning industry’s calendar. The hustle is very real.

Although Dino and I live in the same city, it’s not often that we get to work together. Besides actually enjoying the comradery during a shoot, it’s a great way for me to watch the man at work and see if I can learn a few things along the way.

After the group shots were completed, I was tasked with covering HKS’s subtle A90 Supra build, and this is when things took a turn for the unexpected.

I had done a bit of filming beforehand, and when I turned my camera back on the battery died completely. No matter though, as I always keep three extra batteries on hand for situations like this. Well, I usually do – a panicked rifle through my bag revealed that in my sleep-deprived state I had left the other batteries on my desk next to my laptop. Sh*t.

I’d always been keen on doing a shoot with a cellphone, mainly to see how far the tech has come, and although I would have prefered a more relaxed shoot, now was my chance. After a few traditional bows to apologize, out came the phone and back to work I went.





Dino has already given you a look at HKS’s widebody Supra, but knowing that most A90 owners won’t be going that extreme with their cars, HKS wanted to showcase a more subtle approach to tuning the new Toyota sports car.









Everyone knows that wheels can make or break a car, and these 19-inch Yokohama Advan Racing GT wheels made especially for the A90 Supra definitely check all the boxes.

Besides coming in an original color scheme, the more concave spokes allow for better clearance of the beefy front calipers, and more room for larger aftermarket upgrades.

The subtle drop comes courtesy of a lowering kit that retains the factory active dampers.

Just like the widebody car, this one also comes equipped with an HKS exhaust system. To be honest, I’m not really a fan of the stock B58 soundtrack, but with this system the cracks and pops are at least a little more entertaining.

HKS knows the potential behind this inline-six and have been developing parts for the cause ever since they got their hands on one almost a year ago. However, this engine is stock save for a blow-off valve kit for better throttle response and added whooshing. Sometimes it’s the little things.

As for interior changes, a pair of Bride Low Max seats and some Bride mats is all it took to give the cabin a different feel.

It’s great to see tuners like HKS taking the new Supra platform and building the sort of car that a lot a A90 owners would surely like to own.

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography