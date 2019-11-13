SHARE Automotive Magic: SH Live With Dynamo

Automotive Magic: SH Live With Dynamo

EVENT COVERAGE
Words
Images
Mu Huan Sheng
13th November 2019 7 Comments
Automotive Magic: SH Live With Dynamo

So there I was announcing my happy return to Speedhunters after a few months spent working behind the scenes on Need for Speed Heat, when Mother Nature felt a need to intervene.

Just days after publishing my editorial piece, one of the many typhoons that hit Japan during the late summer/early autumn months completely flooded the lower floor of my house. It’s been a tough month since Typhoon Hagibis, and I’ll be living with my in laws for sometime yet while my house undergoes some major repairs, but I’m finally getting back into my Speedhunting stride. You may notice a slight delay in some of my stories for the next month or so, but I’ll do my best to keep them coming.

First up, it’s our 2019 Speedhunters Live Japan event, which we ran back in September with world-famous magician Dynamo.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3073

‘That’s a strange partnership’, I hear you say. Well, imagine what I was thinking when the guys behind Dynamo’s television show reached out and threw the idea on the table. But I like thinking outside the box, and with the theme staying very central to cars, I thought that spicing up a static car event with a little bit of magic would be something totally unique. And it was.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3072
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3077
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3105

The hardest thing was trying to sell the concept to some of the biggest names in Japan’s aftermarket industry. ‘Dynamo? A Magician? Uh…’ was the response that pretty much everyone came back with, and so my explanation followed.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3129

Organizing any car event is never an easy feat, but time was very much a factor in all of this. Speedhunters’ Japanese merchandise partner, Hashimoto Corporation, and I had just three weeks to pull the whole thing together, so we wasted no time getting the word out. Adding to the challenge was the fact that some other big automotive events, including a national AE86 meet, were happening around Japan on the same Sunday.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3089
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3117
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3174
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3144

Fast forward to a few days before the actual event, and Longwood Station – the venue for our show – was hit by a very strong typhoon with winds toppling over trees all around the Chiba region and causing a blackout. With so much against us we decided to keep our fingers crossed, while making it a completely free event in order to support the local car community who hadn’t had the best few days.

On the morning of the show the power at Longwood Station had been restored and we were ready to go.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3070

With Dynamo’s main trick of the night requiring darkness, we shifted the event’s start time to 2:00pm, in the process giving it even more of a chilled vibe.

As I’d be on the mic all day, I’d had to come up with a plan for photography. Ron was somewhere in South East Asia for another event, so I reached out to a friend of Speedhunters who I had met last year at Fuji Speedway. I can’t thank Mu Huan enough for making the trek from Nagano to take care of photo duties.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3662

A Speedhunters Live event wouldn’t be right without a Speedhunters project car or two, so I brought along the soon-to-be-upgraded Project Quattro, and Project GT-R, which is still off the road and had to make the journey sporting JDM slash plates and a very uncooperative base map for the Haltech. More on both of these cars soon.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3065

Project GT-R was joined by the Trust/GReddy BNR34 demo car, which I featured last year. As the company’s test bed for new R34 GT-R products, it continues to evolve.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3196

Yuuki, the owner of the very loud and impossibly cool 4-rotor FD3S RX-7 arrived soon after.

  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3211
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3214
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3317

The engine was built by Koseki-san at Scoot, and the sound it makes is one of the best things your ears will ever hear.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3162

Everyone thought Yuuki’s RX-7 would be the loudest, but we were all wrong. When Pan Speed arrived and unloaded their RX-8 track car – which is powered by a naturally aspirated and peripheral ported 3-rotor – off the trailer, well, let’s just say the entire Chiba countryside would have known.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3103

What the…? Yeah, that’s exactly what I thought…

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3343
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3291
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3138
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3148
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3114
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3179
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3235
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3183

The sheer variety of cars was amazing, and as more pulled in we ensured they were arranged in a cohesive way around our main center booth and stage area.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3216
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3131
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3193
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3153
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3349
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3472
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3230
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3166
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3294

The humbling sensation that I felt one year prior at our very first Speedhunters Live event at Fuji Speedway hit me again. Seeing so much support for an event that had been put together so quickly was incredible.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3243
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3244
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3247

Everywhere I looked were sick rides of every type; the carpark quickly became a living representation of what Speedhunters is, and it unfolded right before my eyes.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3133
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3470
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3136
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3231

The coolest aspect of this was seeing friends come over and give their support, and bringing all their toys. Toys that my kids wanted to play with.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3463
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3465
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3467

Up until very recently, this super-clean 944 used to cruise around California’s Bay Area, and was even entered in a RADwood event there. Now it’s been brought back to Japan by its owner to become a part of the local car scene. We were very happy to have it show up at SH Live.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3474

Mu Huang did a great job of capturing the vibe of this initial first part of the event, while I was busy welcoming people and organizing the in-show events we had planned. Until now, I didn’t even know we had a Toyota Tacoma on RAYS Volk Racing TE37s show up.

  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3480
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3483
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3484

Like any modified or custom car gathering in Japan, wheels and fitment play a big role. It’s something the Japanese do very well.

  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3149
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3486
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3215

In fact, they do it so well it would be close to impossible for me to choose a favorite.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3653
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3093
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3151

It was this E92 BMW M3 on Ferrari 488 wheels, however, that quickly became the talk of the show. Talk about absolutely nailing a look.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3494

And where there’s wheels and fitment in Japan there is always slammed vans, this time around kindly provided by the Cambergang crew.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3499
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3500
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3501
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3079
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3194

Many of you will know that I compete as a co-driver in the Marronnier Run every year, and this is the Fairlady Z432 that I do it in. It’s always great seeing valuable historics being properly used rather than being relegated to the confines of a collection.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3233

While cars kept rolling in, I kicked off the first game, hoping to show all these cars in a slightly different light – or specifically, sound.

The Exhaust Loudness Competition
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3302

We kept the exhaust loudness competition pretty simple, but it sure got everyone cheering. It was basically a fun way to hear some of these cars, and put them to the test against a decibel meter app that I have on my phone. Is it accurate? Not really. Is it fun? Totally!

  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3309
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3263
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3271
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3286

Yuuki went first, followed by Pan Speed, and then HKS’s 2JZ-swapped, anti-lag-equipped drift-spec 86. At this point my ears were pretty close to bleeding.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3354

But we kept going. Project GT-R even had a go.

  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3366
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3376
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3393
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3383
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3399
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3388
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3415
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3427
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3403
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3439
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3379
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3432

It might be hard to believe, but out of all the cars that participated, a little Esse kei car and a Nissan Tiida were the loudest.

The Limbo
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3536
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3502
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Sheng__3507

Think your car is the lowest? That’s what the car limbo set out to determine.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3582

It wasn’t all slammed JDM cars though, we even had an Alfa Romeo 4C on coilovers give it a try.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3607

Ultimately though, shakotan always reigns supreme. The trick to coming out victorious is pretty simple: You not only need to go low, but also start with a low car.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3610

The Mazda Roadster is pretty hard to beat in this respect, no matter the generation.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3620
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3614
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3637
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3647
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3648
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3652
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3663
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3655
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3660

As evening approached, I finally had a chance to properly check out some of the cars that had shown up. It was awesome seeing so many fresh cars mixed in with those I had seen before, something testament to the continuous evolution that the scene enjoys in Japan.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3654
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3315
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3680

I was so happy to see Saito-san show up, too. Now that he’s repaired his car after a mishap at Tsukuba, it’s looking better than ever. And yes, I have a feature on this dropping soon.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3685

We even had a handful of foreigners that were on vacation in Japan drop by to check out Speedhunters Live. Thanks for coming!

Enter Dynamo
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3690
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3694
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3714
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3697
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3703
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3707

The whole reason for shifting our show late in the day was so that it could continue into the night. As soon as the skies went dark, the most unique part of this Speedhunters Live event would kick off.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3716

So why was Dynamo collaborating on an event with us? He was over in Japan to film an episode of his new TV show that will air next year. Part of it would see him attend a meet – a link to his love for cars – where he would stop and do some tricks for the crowd.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3759
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3727
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3722

It was a bit strange seeing a professional crew filming with multiple cameras and big mics on booms, and all of a sudden the whole feel of the event changed.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3826

People left the surroundings of their cars and a crowd quickly formed around Dynamo, where he proceeded to do his thing, blowing people’s minds in the process.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3811
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Sheng__4019
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Sheng__3833
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3978

As the card tricks continued, darkness quickly fell.

  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3874
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3904
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3890
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3878
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3883
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3885
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3928
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3906
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3958
  • Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_3997
Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_4034

For the big finale, Dynamo ended up picking a random guy out of the crowd, and…

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Shen_4089

Well, I’m not going to give the main trick away – we’ll all have to wait until next spring to see what he got up to.

Speedhunters_Live_Mu_Huan_Sheng_3907

Despite the crazy rush to get all of this set up, the end result was an incredible experience that thanks to Dynamo’s participation left everyone impressed. Now the question is, what can we possibly do in 2020 to top this?

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Photos by Mu Huan Sheng
Instagram: john_mu_1991

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

7 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
phantom2468 .

I love this article. I want that body kit Yuki has on his FD. Is it a one-off special or is it sold through Pan Speed's website? By the way Dino, you 34 looks great. I still wonder why some 35's are cheaper than 34's in Japan.

2
allan ngo

well you have till next year to think how can you ever top that ^_^ but well time fly like its only a quarter mile at a time.

3
Naveed Yousufzai

Had the pleasure of driving with Yoshihiro in his 944 with the rest of the RGruppe guys when he lived here with us! Very cool to see it still being used!

4
James Wogan

Dino -
Great article and pics, as usual. FYI, that Toyota pickup is a Tundra, not a Tacoma!

5
Yoshihiro

Thanks Dino to picking up my 944! It was first time to join car-meeting event in Japan, so I'll keep joining such a good event.
Your 34 looks great, and sound was also beautiful! 34 is one of the dream cars...

6
Kiret

Looked like a really good turnout! A mix of quality cars on show, in particular that Mazda Familia/323 GTR! Does the owner have an online presence? Also, it would be interesting to see more of Yuki's FD, it blew me away the first time I came across it online, but it has evolved significantly since then.

Makes me proud to be from Bradford now Dynamo's is making moves to Japan and co-hosting a SH LIVE show!

7
@_1997.honda.civic_

is the tiida like a versa? love the look of those 488 wheels on that e92

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS