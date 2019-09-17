Next Chapter >

Held at North Weald Airfield in Essex, Players pretty much finishes the UK show season.

There’s a few track events worth hitting up, but other than that, it’s SEMA, Essen, and then Christmas holidays that are sure to be found in my diary. I do enjoy Players, and since it’s just 30 minutes from my house, it’s a proper home game, too. Here’s five things I learned from Players 13.0 this past weekend…

1. I really want a Lancia Delta Integrale. An Evo 2 would do nicely. I saw two yellow models at the event on Sunday. The example on Speedline wheels looked absolutely amazing, and we all stared at it for about 10 minutes before wondering what it would actually be like to own one. Maybe they’re just nice to look at? It’s certainly a lot cheaper.

2. British people are never happy. That’s right, we spend the whole week hoping that the weather is going to be nice and dry for the show on Sunday, and then when we find ourselves getting burnt to a crisp in 90°F heat it’s ‘too hot’.

3. The world needs more Pro Street cars. Just look at the photos. Absolute anti-establishment goals right there. Incredible way to get from A to B. This guy is a winner.

4. Removing the air conditioning from your road car is dumb. During the show, I heard my friend Mex speak about his foolish decision to swap out A/C for an extra 7hp in his 300ZX. Was he faster? Perhaps. Did he sweat his backside off driving through London? Damn right he did.

5. I want to daily an E34 BMW. I really don’t care if it’s a saloon or a wagon, but in my mind an E34 will be reliable enough to daily. A beaten-up old M5 saloon would do. Am I mad? Would it break down a lot? Do you own an E34? If so, I need to live my life vicariously through you so that I know how painful this potential new daily driver will be on my wallet.

Enjoy the gallery below, which is best viewed sat on the lavatory until your legs go numb…





























































































































Ben Chandler

Instagram: ben_scenemedia

ben@speedhunters.com

Photography by Mark Riccioni

Instagram: mark_scenemedia

Twitter: markriccioni

mark@scene-media.com