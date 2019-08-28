Speedhunters Live With DYNAMO

Next Chapter >

Cars and magic?

It’s a totally unexplored mix, that’s for sure! But that’s precisely what the theme for our next Speedhunters Live will be. We are teaming up with world-renowned magician and car fanatic DYNAMO, who will be coming to our event all the way from the UK and introducing his world of illusions to our guests.

This special Speedhunters Live is less than three weeks away on September 15th and will be held at Longwood Station in Chiba. We invite all our Japanese friends to join this one-of-a-kind event from 2:00pm to 8:00pm. This is an unusual timing for a car event in Japan, but there’s a very good reason for the shift into darkness at the end of the day.

You’ll have to come over to find out why…

車とマジック―それは決して交わることのなかったもの。 しかし、それこそが今回のSpeedhunters Liveのテーマ。 イギリスのカーフリーク、そして世界的マジシャンであるDYNAMOと一緒に、皆様を彼のイリュージョンの世界へご案内しよう。

9月15日、千葉県のロングウッドステーションにて開催。スペシャルなSpeedhunters Liveまで、すでに3週間を切っている。 日本の友人たちと、午後2時から8時までこの特別なイベントを楽しみたい。日本では珍しいイベント開催時間だが、1日の終わりを告げる夕暮れ、そしてそのあとの暗闇を待つだけのとっておきの「ワケ」がある。

その「ワケ」を知りたいなら、イベントに来るべし！！ エントリー方法は、近日中に公開します。

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com