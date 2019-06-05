SHARE Ode To An Early Cressida

5th June 2019
Ode To An Early Cressida

What’s your dream car?

For most of us this seems like a nearly impossible question to answer. After all, there are just so many good cars to choose from…

2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002_0874

However, I am fairly certain that if I had to pick, this early Toyota Cressida I ran into at Tuner Evolution Portland might just be the one for me. I’ve always been into older things in all categories — ahem, Trevor — and this first generation Cressida falls right in line.

2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_0832
  • 2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004_0894
  • 2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006_0855
2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005_0893

This one in particular checks all the right boxes for me. I mean, just look at it… That creamy white paint in contrast with a feminine wine-colored velvet interior – absolute perfection.

2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010_0847

It’s said that, on average, people find symmetrical faces with sharp, square jawlines and round shaped eyes the most attractive. Does this Cressida not hold all those same facial features? How can you not love it?

Arguably, the designers of the Cressida had an exceptional eye for objective beauty, and it’s a car that’s aged very well over the decades.

2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_008_0879
2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009_0873

The owner, Michael Lorey, is president of the PNW Cressida Club and was nice enough to let me grab some shots of his car while I tried not to get any drool over its perfect-looking boxy body.

2019-Tuner-Evo-Cressida_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007_0816

If you look under the hood, you’ll see the antique beauty is supported by some modern power. Lots of it. Power like this needs to be felt to be fully appreciated, so I’m definitely holding back here as this car deserves a closer look during a proper drive on a backroad.

Hopefully this comes sooner rather than later.

Sara Ryan
Instagram: pockowokosara

