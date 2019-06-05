Ode To An Early Cressida

Next Chapter >

What’s your dream car?

For most of us this seems like a nearly impossible question to answer. After all, there are just so many good cars to choose from…

However, I am fairly certain that if I had to pick, this early Toyota Cressida I ran into at Tuner Evolution Portland might just be the one for me. I’ve always been into older things in all categories — ahem, Trevor — and this first generation Cressida falls right in line.





This one in particular checks all the right boxes for me. I mean, just look at it… That creamy white paint in contrast with a feminine wine-colored velvet interior – absolute perfection.

It’s said that, on average, people find symmetrical faces with sharp, square jawlines and round shaped eyes the most attractive. Does this Cressida not hold all those same facial features? How can you not love it?

Arguably, the designers of the Cressida had an exceptional eye for objective beauty, and it’s a car that’s aged very well over the decades.

The owner, Michael Lorey, is president of the PNW Cressida Club and was nice enough to let me grab some shots of his car while I tried not to get any drool over its perfect-looking boxy body.

If you look under the hood, you’ll see the antique beauty is supported by some modern power. Lots of it. Power like this needs to be felt to be fully appreciated, so I’m definitely holding back here as this car deserves a closer look during a proper drive on a backroad.

Hopefully this comes sooner rather than later.

Sara Ryan

Instagram: pockowokosara