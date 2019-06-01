Editorial: Into The Darkness

Next Chapter >

Darkness isn’t something we would typically associate with the peak summer months in the northern hemisphere, but I’ll get to that.

First, an apology to those of you who were waiting for April’s editorial and more importantly, the desktop calendar. It never came because, honestly, I completely forgot about it until about one week later. Things are moving very fast around here over the last six weeks or so, and I don’t expect them to slow down any time soon. This is peak Speedhunters season, after all.

In fact, within the space of a single month I drove to the Nürburgring in Project GTI and back again to Ireland via Mercedes-Benz & Porsche in Stuttgart, Reims in France and Normandy. That was the first week, and the second part of the story is coming early next week. The, there was my first flight of the year to Germany, before a short trip across the border into Belgium for a weekend of World RX at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Before flying home, I spent a couple of hours at Minichamps in Aachen, Germany.







After this excursion, there was a brief period of family time, before again flying back to Germany and heading south into Austria for Wörthersee. That’s just one month for one Speedhunter. Now, imagine the scope of what the entire team has been up to.

There’s never a dull moment, I promise you that.













So, June will see us catch you up on what was captured in May, along with its own host of renowned events, but two in particular stand out on this part of the world; Players Classic & the Nürburgring 24HR.





It’s worth repeating, but when the sun is shining, Players Classic is probably one of the best car shows in the world. It has everything. Since they expanded the event to two days in 2018, with day one playing host to a track day, it’s only gotten better.

I’m sure 2019 will be no different, with the event scheduled to take place on Saturday June 22nd & Sunday June 23rd at the glorious Goodwood Motor Circuit in the United Kingdom. There’s more information here if you need it.







Where Players Classic will satisfy your street and show car needs, on the very same weekend hundreds of drivers will do battle against each other and the greatest race circuit on earth for 24 hours. For us, this is the greatest endurance race of them all, despite it living in the relative shadow of its French relation, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It’s gruelling, relentless and is always full of surprises. To make it to the finish line alone is an achievement, to do it without any sort of drama is practically unheard of. Seeing as I’ve already visited the Nordschleife this past month, it’s only fair to spread the love and force one of our American contributors to get themselves a passport and come see Europe for the first time. Luckily for Trevor, the Nürburgring is a really hospitable place to visit and the weather is nearly always sunshine around the clock.

Right, folks?

As much as I do love to waffle on, I’ll leave it at that for this month. Your 4K desktop calendar is above and we hope to bring you news on the all new Speedhunters Store in the coming weeks.

Like I said, never a dull moment.

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com