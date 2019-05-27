The Same But Different: A Walk Through Luftgekühlt 6

Next Chapter >

Air-Cooled Six

When Luftgekühlt had its start six shows ago, I don’t think the organizers – or any of the attendees for that matter – expected that the event would some day be held in the Universal Studios backlot.

And yet, a little over a week ago, that’s where all of us who attended Luft 6 found ourselves, strolling around, basking in the ambiance of sheer P-car heaven.

There were nearly 400 cars in attendance, with thousands of spectators adding to the clutter. All of which made it the show of the decade.

That latter included a dynamic range of Porsche models, from your everyday beater 912 to priceless museum pieces like the $5million 550 Spider.









Everything, and I mean everything about the event was simply of choice.

Where else in the world would you be able to take a stroll through the streets of New York, only to find a 917K parked on the sidewalk, in front of a theatre? Feel like taking a trip to the Wild West? Heck, they’ve got you covered there too. Or maybe you’re feeling nostalgic and hungry, so take a short trek across the lot to Courthouse Square park, where you can eat and drink alongside one of the first 911s to hit the market, all while walking on the same grounds that Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd once set their feet on.































































It was all quite overwhelming to soak in to be honest. So instead of reiterating how glorious and extravagant the event was, I figured it might be best to let the photos do the talking for me this time around.

It’s A Porsche Thing















I think by now it’s safe to assume you guys have a solid understanding of just how over the top everything really was at Luftgekühlt 6. But despite the incredible cars, monumental faux architecture, and bipolar weather swings from all four seasons, I’ve still heard and read all sorts of comments about it just being another Porsche-themed show.

I really can’t wrap my head around that thinking. How can people come up with this sort of negativity when every single car had its own story to tell, with its own persona given to it by its rightful owner. From the scripts found on the gas station and movie theatre, to the Skittles field of 914s scattered around the entry lot, and even the family of 917s in the warehouse, every section was carefully curated and thought out to make sense for those looking to understand theme of the show.

It’s details like these tied together with picturesque backdrops that genuinely made Luft 6 one of the most unique and memorable shows I’ve ever attended, regardless of whether people agree with the air-cooled saga or not.

As we all know, this genre of cars come from a long lineage of racing pedigree primarily based around a car that hasn’t changed its shape since the day it was born. It’s clear that neither Porsche, nor its cult following give a single care about changing things up anytime in the near future, and I’m going to have to agree here. Keep it coming!





Patrick Long, Jeff Zwart, and everyone else that make up Luftgekühlt have outdone themselves yet again, which of course means they really have their work cut out for them next year.

Naveed Yousufzai

Instagram: eatwithnaveed

Keep Em’ Coming





























































