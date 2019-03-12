SHARE The Lure Of The MR2 Continues

The Lure Of The MR2 Continues

12th March 2019 10 Comments
It’s hard to believe that a month prior to Nostalgic 2 Days, this AW11 Toyota MR2 was at N’s Work in Gifu-ken a different color on the outside and stripped down to the bare metal on the inside.

It’s also amazing what a few weeks’ worth of hard work can achieve.

I don’t know if it was the finely polished metallic burgundy paint color chosen for the restoration, or the unescapable lure of Japanese modern classics that attracted me to the car, but it stood out like a sore thumb among the usual suspects at this annual show.

After sharing that abandoned AW11 with you guys a few years back (it’s still sitting there by the way), I’ve always imagined what I’d do if I could rescue it and give it back the life it so deserves. Well, what I’d come up with wouldn’t be too different from what you see here.

The interior was the last to be fitted in after the rebuild, and it’s quite cool to see that things have been kept simple and stock, right down to the mid-1980s plush seats.

This is the ‘Super Charger’ version, which had a slightly different tachometer featuring a highlighted redline zone.

The factory-fitted 4A-GZE was treated to a refresh, which included a custom-painted ‘Midship Runabout’ eagle logo on the center of the intercooler core.

With 145hp on tap from the blown four cylinder engine, the lightweight MR2 was a recipe for some proper fun. These cars were all about weight transfer, juggling that sharp front end bite with an adjustable rear end which could – and would – bite back in a split second if you pushed it too far.

The suspension of choice is a set of adjustable BC coilovers at each corner.

Let your ’80s dreams flow. What would you do if you had to restore an AW11?

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Matt Meares

If I got my hands on an AW11 this is what I would do (well actually I have already done it haha) Thanks for posting this spotlight Dino! Looks like an awesome specimen.

2
Matt Meares

period correct custom Recaro interior

Author3
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Seriously badass! Love it!

4
Matt Meares

Thank you Dino! >.<

5
John Best

This car is immaculate. Good lookin tush too.
If I had one the only requirement would be a cool intake snorkel lol.

Author6
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Yeah that intercooler positioning could do with some ducting

7
Budd

Dino... Another MR2! Me thinks you may be developing a crush here, which I fully support as the owner of 4 previous AW11s.

Author8
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Oh it's not developing, I want one bad now! If I didn't have 3 growing kids that eat the contents of our fridge daily I'd probably have one already lol. Soon...

9
jfree

no offence dino,, but just curious... is it fit for you to sit inside :D

10
Seth Wagner

Always nice to see some MR2 love.

As far as what I'd do to a 1st gen I'd say put in a 4th/5th gen 3sgte and try not to kill your self.

