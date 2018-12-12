SHARE Rocky Auto: The Antithesis To Supercar Collections

Rocky Auto: The Antithesis To Supercar Collections

Words
Images
Mark Riccioni
12th December 2018 3 Comments
Rocky Auto: The Antithesis To Supercar Collections

What would your ultimate garage collection comprise of?

Despite the comments section at times, I hold the Speedhunting community in high esteem, and I’d like to think that, each in our own individual and unique way, we’re all connoisseurs of car culture.

DSC09287

I dare say that the answers to the above question would be as interesting as they are varied, and unusual as they are eclectic.

DSC09296

Unfortunately, if you ask the same question to many non-car people (we occasionally do have to fraternise with them) then the answer you’ll get is likely to be far more predictable. This tends to form the basis of many car collections.

You’d likely find a handful of token modern supercars, a smattering of super or performance cars that were around when the lucky owner was a kid or growing up, obviously a classic 911 or seven and maybe – maybe if you’re lucky – something a bit out there and obscure that actually tells you a little bit about who that person is, or gives you an insight into their personality.

DSC09356

The latter are cars that I’d like to think would fill a Speedhunters’ collection. Supercars are nice and all but they’re just ‘things’ that can be bought if you have enough money. Can I be candid for a moment? I don’t care why you specced your new Senna in those awful colours, but I do want to know why there’s an Opel Calibra 4×4 Turbo under a dust cover at the back of your hypothetical collection…

DSC09306
  • DSC09367
  • DSC09358
  • DSC09372
  • DSC09376
  • DSC09387
  • DSC09390
  • DSC09395
  • DSC09350
  • DSC09432

And this is exactly the reason why we find the contents of Rocky Auto in Okazaki, Japan so fascinating. It’s a treasure-trove of the weird and wonderful. The collection at Rocky Auto tells you everything that you need to know about owner Yoshiya Watanabe.

DSC09614
  • DSC00198
  • DSC00150

He’s a bonafide, 100% vintage JDM car aficionado, and his collection offers a good representation of pretty much every variation of Skyline and Z-car, with a few other obscurities thrown in the mix.

DSC09197
  • DSC09189
  • DSC09192
  • DSC09193
  • DSC09202
  • DSC09204
  • DSC09205
  • DSC09210
  • DSC09276
  • DSC09212
  • DSC09214
  • DSC09220

This isn’t the first visit we’ve paid to Watanabe-san’s charismatic shop near Nagoya, but in case you’re not familiar, Rocky Auto’s business focuses on taking classic Japanese Nissans and Toyotas and swapping in more modern power plants to make them usable as everyday cars. I’d suggest having a read through our other stories if you need more background.

DSC09163

The bulk of the swaps are RB-based, so if your heart desires you can order a Kenmeri Skyline, Fairlady Z or Toyota 2000GT replica with a complete R32 GT-R swap – electronics, engine, drivetrain, the lot.

DSC09511
  • DSC09269
  • DSC09288
  • DSC09333
  • DSC09557
  • DSC09562
  • DSC09563
  • DSC09567

Rocky Auto also caters for those looking to restore their classic Nissans and Toyotas with a more sympathetic approach, and while some of the cars that you see here are customers’ orders, a good portion are Watanabe-san’s personal collection.

DSC09404

I don’t know about you, but to me this is far more appealing than seeing if someone can collect every colour Veyron, or how few miles someone’s LaFerrari has done. This is a car collection fuelled by passion.

  • DSC09148
  • DSC09150
  • DSC09153
  • DSC09157
  • DSC09158
  • DSC09161
  • DSC09172
  • DSC09177
DSC09228
  • DSC09234
  • DSC09244
  • DSC09247
  • DSC09249
  • DSC09254
  • DSC09257
  • DSC09260
  • DSC09218
  • DSC09266
  • DSC09284
  • DSC09286
  • DSC09290
  • DSC09295
DSC09297
DSC09301
  • DSC09303
  • DSC09308
  • DSC09310
  • DSC09325
  • DSC09327
  • DSC09330
  • DSC09335
  • DSC09337
  • DSC09340
  • DSC09343
  • DSC09396
  • DSC09399
  • DSC09400
DSC09402
DSC09410
DSC09413
DSC09416
  • DSC09423
  • DSC09450
  • DSC09451
  • DSC09458
  • DSC09461
  • DSC09468
  • DSC09469
  • DSC09473
  • DSC09477
  • DSC09482
  • DSC09483
  • DSC09487
  • DSC09489
  • DSC09494
  • DSC09506
DSC09507
DSC09514
DSC09516
  • DSC09532
  • DSC09538
  • DSC09545
  • DSC09549
DSC09573
  • DSC09578
  • DSC09583
  • DSC09585
  • DSC09590
  • DSC09593
  • DSC09599
  • DSC00256
DSC00015
  • DSC09141
  • DSC09559

Damn it, there is a classic 911 in there. Does everyone have one of those tucked away except me?!

A big thank you to Watanabe-san for opening up his doors to us once more.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Photography by Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
Twitter: markriccioni
mark@scene-media.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

3 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Brian D.

Holly mother of God!!! I've never seen so many gems in one place!!! They're RB swaped, yesss!!! ITB 2Jz?? Whoa never seen that before. Thank you Speed Hunters, you guys made my night

2
Charles Chin

Dayum.....how many Toyota GT does he needs??

3
Louis Soon

Boss

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS