A Prelude To Mooneyes

December is always a busy month in Japan.

While racing calendars around the world slow down, and in a lot of cases take a break, Japan kicks it up a notch with a series of events and meets we always looked forward to covering. Every year, the one to kick the proper winter season off is the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show put on by our friends at Mooneyes Japan.

We spent the day roaming the halls of the Pacifico Exhibition Center in the heart of Yokohama for the show’s set up, basking in the unique atmosphere and trying to hunt out the more interesting cars to spotlight. We’ll have a comprehensive set of posts for you to enjoy in the coming week, but until then, hit play above and check out the short video Phil put together.

Nismo Festival is on tomorrow so we really have an action packed weekend here in Japan to enjoy. You can expect to see more on that next week as well…

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com

Video by Phil Boquida

Instagram: phill.jp