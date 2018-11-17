SHARE In The Moment: Nothing Can Prepare You For WRC

17th November 2018 1 Comment
In The Moment: Nothing Can Prepare You For WRC
Nothing.

Beautifully brutal, physics-defying, pure insanity.

It’s a shame that no matter how strongly you try to describe a close encounter with the World Rally Championship, it’ll always fall remarkably short of accurately sharing experience.

WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (10)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (4)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (15)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (37)

Leading up to this weekend, every single person with their own WRC experience to share all told me the same three things.

WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (34)

First; a quick tale of their own from years gone by, whatever that might be.

WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (12)

Second; their best attempt at describing the pure speed is usually by comparing it to Formula 1, but on dirt.

  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (35)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (36)

Finally, they’d all finish with the same third point. Nothing will prepare you. And guess what? They were right. Mind blown.

WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (11)

Consider this a teaser. Truthfully though, I can’t remember the last time I felt this excited by an event and couldn’t wait to share some of the action with you.

WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (19)

And just before I call it a night, clean my gear and rinse off the seven metric tonnes of dirt I’m currently wearing, let me include a few more Rally Australia highlights.

Matthew Everingham
Instagram: matthew_everingham
matt@mattheweveringham.com

A Taste Of What’s To Follow
WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (20)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (29)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (8)
WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (17)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (5)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (24)
  • WRC_Australia_2018_Everingham_Speedhunters_ (7)
1 comment

Andy

Amazing photos! Several new wallpapers saved!

