Mazda Bringing Back The Rotary Isn’t What We Expected

It should have been the news that we were all waiting for, but sadly, it isn’t.
While Mazda has just announced that the rotary engine will return to production within the next couple of years (2020), the truth is that the rotary which we all know and love, is closer than ever to being confined to the history books.
The new rotary engine will be used as a range extender alongside one of two new electric powertrains. Top Gear have reported that it will be ‘small, light and exceptionally quiet.’ That sound you can hear is that of hearts breaking all across the internet.
While they were never the most reliable, efficient or powerful engine option, they still captured the hearts and imaginations of so many of us. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t appreciate either the distinct idle of one or the epic run to redline of even a conservatively tuned example. They’re an engine with almost unrivalled character and soul.
It shouldn’t have come as a surprise, but I think a lot of us were still holding out hope that someone inside Mazda could have championed the rotary’s return in a more fitting manner. Instead, its return will now likely be as a discreet, glorified battery charger without the brap-brap.
I’m off to YouTube to listen to some rotary compilation videos. I think a day of mourning is in order.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Amen brother.
I'm not surprised. I love the rotary engine, but it's just not practical in today's modern world.
Putting aside the reliability issues, they're not efficient enough.
I'm just hoping whatever rx model they do end up releasing is about the same size and weight as the rx-8 but with power figures to compete with today's modern GT cars (~500 would do nicely)
Not Practical is a personal choice. The rotary's practical enough for those people who love it and are willing to spend the time, money and energy on it.
Choices of fuel economy, safety and general usability should be left to the individuals paying the freight, not "society" as a whole.
Your statement is true, but unfortunately it's not a good business practice.
I feel the only reason Mazda is making another rotary is because of rotary fans. If enthusiasts didn't push for another rotary, I feel it would have died with the fd3s.
(I am a massive rotary fan, but I acknowledge both the shortcomings and strengths of the platform)
Can't have a rotary compilation without the 787!
once more fd3s
Both a highly inefficient Wankel engine combined with a hybrid power chain and a Petrol Compression engine due for release in 2020.
Mazda should probably start running drug tests on their engine designers.
To think that this wasn't going to happen was simply naivety. The rotary is very much inefficient in the ways in which our society would need it to be for a production stand-point.
I for one welcome this. And may possibly be the first to say it, even considering that I have a rotary tattoo on my arm. I welcome an electric RX of some kind...my caveat being that it MUST have this rotary range extender. What people think of when you mention the RX7 or RX8, yes is the rotary, but also an extremely well handling car. If you remove the rotary, like many do, it's still an amazing car.
Think outside the box...its where the fun is.
Hey, new rotors, housings, seals, etc are being made. All it takes is one mad scientist with a CNC mill to make an eccentric shaft and we can have a brand new rotary engine to drop in an MX-5. I for one am very excited - Range extender or not!
respect my man
New cars suck worse and worse, doesn’t surprise me another manufacturer is making another turd disgracing it’s own history.
Car manufacturers don't have history anymore, that is a term that is already dead, and when it is used by them we should become wary.
They are one handful of big companies that feed their shareholders.
And collective madness these days provides the money for it.
emission law for cars SUCK large
ships makes more pollution
AND COWS
Respect autos, eco cucks
As disappointing as it is, I trust in Mazda to do it right. They're making the MX5 better. Maybe the rotary isn't coming to their next sporty coupe, but I still imagine they release a new car with the skyactiv technology that can rival the GT cars.
I'd say this is probably the best that could happen here given everything stated (lack of efficiency, reliability, etc.) and known of the rotary engine. Unlike the Supra and Z cars, new and better versions are possible given the spirit of upgrading so prevalent these days- SURELY as stated someone will immediately create systems to put the new version into sporting and competition use ability. If Mazda manages to make the thing a bit more efficient and user-friendly that would not hurt, either!
Hopefully that might also spur the other Japanese manufacturers to consider upgradeable engine platforms to add to revised versions of their Halo cars (A VR engined Z32 surely would be useful!) and anything else, but most likely that's also a Pipe Dream...even if it makes more sense than their current approach.
It seems to me that battery-electric automotive propulsion systems are promoted mainly by people who are at best ambivalent to cars, and at worst actively trying to see them removed from society.
As car enthusiasts, we almost instinctively understand that all those characteristics of vehicles that the modern world sees as liabilities - the noise, the smell, the speed, the need for maintenance and even the danger and uncertainty - are what gives the automobile its character and our reasons to love it.
And also, the people who promote ever-tightening emissions, fuel economy and "safety" standards aren't car enthusiasts. In fact and as usual, they're not even all that knowledgeable about automotive technology. They just have an agenda.
A 'rotary range extender' will still have an exhaust pipe and therefore, will still sound like a rotary. No one has accused the Porsche 918 of sounding "not like a Porsche". I for one, welcome any potential future of rotary engines and in concert with electric engines, the car should be quite good. Use of a rotary engine in concert with electric to get around emissions standards, doesn't have to translate into a death knell. The balance will come from the size of the battery pack.
I, personally, would prefer a smaller battery pack (to reduce weight) which will have less capacity. This will translate into more of that rotary sound (which will come...) and still provide increased efficiency and reduced gas thirst. Let's be fair, the only thing a 3-rotor 20B is better at than sounding awesome and turning tires into mush is drinking gas.
FG3S-E?
This range extender will probably be less than a liter of displacement, so I wonder if swapping for a 13B and rigging some extra axles will qualify for easy hybrid with that sound and soul we all want.
I wonder if it will make enough power to swap into very small old cars, mini's, mg midgets, honda n600's, etc. That would be redeeming enough for me.