Buggin’ Out At Berlin Klassik

EVENT COVERAGE
Keiron Berndt
20th September 2018 1 Comment
The Volkswagen Beetle is one of the most universally loved cars ever built. Measuring character and charm by the square inch, the Type 1 might only be bested by the original Mini. I don’t think there’s a game called ‘punch Mini’ though, so I’d give the edge to The People’s Car.

For enthusiasts, the Beetle’s universal appeal might have to do with the fact that these cars have the uncanny ability to look modified in an extremely wide variety of tuning styles.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5969

Can you name another platform that takes so well to being lifted, slammed, hot rodded, and even rebodied?

  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6019
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5961
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6124

In their extremely lengthy run, original Beetles came in many configurations – ovals, splits, and supers just to name a few.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5939

All these various options and revisions means that no two Beetles ever look quite the same. This makes the Type 1 the perfect chassis for the final spotlight from Berlin Klassik 2018.

Patina Or Polish
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6051

Patina is one of those things that splits a jury. Viewed as the easy way out by some, there’s absolutely no denying it’s become quite popular in several circles.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6131

Personally, I appreciate a lovingly restored patina vehicle. Restored in the same sentence as patina might seem a bit odd, but more often than not these cars are actually very much restored, at least mechanically.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6071

The ’57 oval above, owned by adamadamiak, actually has hundreds of hours buried into the car, despite it looking as though it was saved from the crusher yesterday. Chassis-wise, the pan was removed from the body in order to give it a complete restoration before the air suspension was added to bring it to the ground.

  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6061
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6078

On the outside, a keen eye will notice that the owner has also given the front fenders some attention. Stitching his new metal into the bodywork after welding was a nice touch.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6295

On the flip side, cars like the one above embrace how great a Beetle can look given fresh paint and a healthy amount of polish.

  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6297
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6296

Which is better and which is worse? Who knows, and really who cares – car enthusiasm is much better when it’s not treated in absolutes.

Expression Through Accessories
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6112

Presenting accessories alongside a car at a show is tricky business; often the connections individuals attempt to draw between car and object are loose at best. The right, period correct accessories on the other hand can be used to tell a story.

  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6081
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6088

Sometimes those stories are fact, other times they’re fiction.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6111
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6108
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6112

For what it’s worth, it is possible to surf here in Ontario, practically all year if you’re brave enough. However I’d imagine hoodride61 would much rather take his surfboard and ’63 somewhere a little warmer to do so.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5980

The accessories on patrickalves7 car suggest that his ideal afternoon may not be at the beach.

  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5992
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5996

With a Thermador car cooler in the window and a picnic basket in the back, here’s a car that looks like it’s headed to a classy mid-afternoon social, or perhaps a quick stop at home and then an afternoon round of golf.

  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5999

Surely the trunk rack could support a set of clubs?

Keeping Things Simple
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6120

Much of this gallery has focused on the heavily accessorized and extremely low variety of Volkswagen Beetle. I won’t lie, my personal tastes skew a little more in that direction, but I do enjoy seeing the work of those who have decided to reject the notion that Beetles look best dropped to the weeds.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6034

I become particularly intrigued by individuals who go entirely in their own direction. A keen eye will notice that the Beetle above is sporting a BMW front bumper.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6032

It’s a look that isn’t for everyone, but judging by a few of the other modifications done to the car the owner isn’t the type to really care.

Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6026
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6037
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6035

Freedom to do what you want is what makes Beetle culture so great. These cars were built for so long that there are plenty of them left for the purist and non-purist alike.

  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6118
  • Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5950
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5968

And to that end, we’ll wind this one out with a healthy Cutting Room Floor chapter below that should include a little something for everyone.

Dave Thomas
Instagram: stanceiseverythingcom

Photography by Keiron Berndt
Instagram: keiron_berndt
Keiron Berndt Photography

Cutting Room Floor
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6092
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5955
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5953
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5952
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5960
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5964
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5973
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6042
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6046
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5970
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5960
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5975
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6023
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6118
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5984
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5991
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-6067
Keiron Berndt - Speedhunters - Bugging Out at the Berlin Klassik - 2018-5986
1 comment

Tashfeen

Those bugs r clean af

