Going Full Circle In A Viper Green 911

First Time Around

The story behind this incredible 1978 911 is steeped in negativity, but ends with two blokes being reunited over a Viper Green Porsche and a dream build.

Initially, Brendan Anesbury, one of the names behind Perth’s Porsche specialist workshop, Ktec Autohaus, built this green machine in the early 2000s for himself. “I scraped together spare parts, collected broken bits to repair it, and over the years raised the funds to finally build my first 911,” he explained. “It was an IROC-spec example that went hard and looked the part. I was in love with it.”





Sadly, the love story had a rather abrupt ending. “My business partner at the time decided to leave and all he wanted to take for his share of the business was my car. For whatever reason he had, he just wanted that, and I had to deal with it.” Doing what was best for the business and looking towards the future, Brendan relinquished ownership of the car and moved on with his life.

As luck would have it, the ex-business partner took the car rallying in the hills of Tasmania and crashed it into a tree. The damaged rear guard was just the tip of the iceberg, and with pinched oil lines the motor was starved of the important stuff and as a result abruptly seized. The 911 was left ruined in a workshop for a number of years.





In 2012 the car reappeared when a Ktec customer at the time, Brad Kidd, was on the lookout for a new ride. He’d had to forfeit his beloved Viper Green Porsche 997 RS after an ex-business partner left him high and dry a few years earlier.

“Brendan told me his old car was back in Perth and the owner was definitely in the mood to sell,” Brad explained. “I knew how much Brendan loved the car so I snapped it up so he could have another play with it.” The lads have been business partners in Ktec Autohaus for a number of years now and the 911 has never looked better or gone harder.

The Rebirth

“It was one Saturday afternoon that I was bored and kicking around the shop with Brendan that I discovered the RSR wide-body kit that he had hidden for another build. It was like a lightbulb went on in my head,” laughed Brad. He continued: “Whilst everyone was slimming these cars and aiming to make them look standard, I wanted us to head in the opposite direction. The wider the better; the angrier the better.”









Brad is the first to admit that he and Brendan like to walk different paths, do things their way, and build cars that excite them. They create machines for themselves; if others appreciate their efforts, well, that’s a bonus. With that ethos in mind, the wide-body kit suited the new plan of attack. The real challenge though was going to be getting the car ready for its debut race meet – the Adelaide Classic was happening in just three months’ time.

Being much, much wider than the original IROC-spec body, the 911 needed larger wheels so the Fuchs rims were widened and now measure 16×10.5-inches at the front and a healthy 16×13-inches at the rear. Hidden behind the black spokes are Turbo 930 brakes to add a retro look to the build. They still do a good job at pulling the car up, though. Coilover suspension completes the racer image.





Inside, the cabin is retro-packed too. The race seats, cool gear knob, full rally-spec cage and the plethora of gauges and switches tell you that it’s far from a restoration. The MoTeC M4B ECU is tucked down in the passenger kick panel and is in charge of all the noise and anger coming from that curvaceous rear end.

An Engine Fit For A Race Car

If you ran your own workshop you’d want your own car to go like shit off a shovel, right? Of course you would. Brendan had the skills to deliver just that, which was super-important to Brad, who is a former championship-winning Porsche racer.





Built for torque more than all-out horses, the 3.6-litre donk wears JE 11.5:1 pistons with Pauter rods, and the ported and polished heads make the flat-six breathe much better. On the intake side of the equation, old carbs got the boot and are replaced with throttle bodies; for the exhaust, a custom twin-pipe system spits flames with a simple kick of the go pedal. As for getting all the power to the ground, a 915 gearbox with a 4-puck race clutch is matched to an LSD.

Attention Seeker





One thing the car did at the Adelaide event on debut, and which it still does now, is draw people in. “I would just park the thing up after a run in the rally and go and grab a beer. As soon as I pulled up, people would walk past the Ferraris and other Euros and head straight to the RSR. They loved it,” says Brad. “People still stop and stare at it or bend over backwards to get photos of it.”









I was assured by Brad that it goes just as well as it looks too. “The throttle response is great, the larger sidewalls on the tyres make it a little friendlier in the corners now, and the sound of it, well, that is something else. The car is insane and you can’t wipe the smile off my face when I am driving it on the street or when I am in battle mode on a circuit.”

So, after both losing green RS Porsches in shit deals, the blokes both scored a green Porsche back and started building the second-generation life of Ktec Autohaus business together. Even I fit into the story, as I photographed the original car in 2010 for an Aussie publication when I was just a rank amateur, and here I am now, a Speedhunter.

It all goes full circle.

Jordan Leist

Instagram: jordanleist

Website: jordanleist.com

