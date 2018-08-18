SHARE 18 Blocks Of Concours In Carmel-By-The-Sea

18 Blocks Of Concours In Carmel-By-The-Sea

EVENT COVERAGE
By
23rd August 2018 0 Comments
18 Blocks Of Concours In Carmel-By-The-Sea
Dead Batteries

Carmel-by-the-Sea is an interesting little place. Home to less than 4,000 people, the design of the buildings and the town itself were supposedly inspired by children’s fairy tales. The annual Concours on the Avenue is, of course, part of the greater Monterey Car Week extravaganza that takes over Monterey Bay, California every year.

The intent of this event is to host a gathering of cars which you don’t normally see during Car Week. While I’m certain that many of the cars I saw here I’ll be seeing elsewhere this week, the event was definitely more diverse than others nearby. This also meant that a lot of American cars were present; however, I mostly overlooked these examples as I find that 100% factory versions of American classics don’t interest me as much as I initially thought they did. This could also in part be due to the fact that I’ve just come home from Hot August Nights, and I’m a bit saturated in that regard. Whatever the case, the reality of Concours on the Avenue is that 18 blocks downtown are shut down and filled only with interesting cars.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_002

Finding parking for the show proved a difficult task and I’m fairly certain we ended up at least twice this far away. Parking a couple small hills and a right turn off Ocean Avenue left me plenty of opportunity for some proper Speedhunting around the neighborhood. It started with this Mini, and there were so many interesting cars parked around the place that I’m saving them for their own gallery.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_005

Making it down the hill I began to get hungry, so I had a snack. It was a really long walk.

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_006
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_008
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_007
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_009
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_010

I could tell I was on the right track as I started to see Porsche after Porsche, until it turned into the sort of thing where everywhere you looked was another performance vehicle. Or someone getting a parking ticket, which made me thankful for my 20-odd block walk.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_011

It was around this point that I realized my second camera body didn’t have a battery in it, so I had to walk back to my car. There was good news and bad news. The bad news was I didn’t have any extra batteries with me; the good news was I didn’t have to carry both cameras back.

This didn’t really matter as it was the only event I was shooting on Tuesday, with most of the rest of my time being spent assembling stories. Taking a different route down the hill, I was finally rewarded with my first real view of the show.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_013

Being that the event was sponsored by Acura, I wanted to take a look at the ARX-05 Daytona Prototype that I knew would be on display. Actually, I didn’t know it would be here and I’m not even sure if that’s what this is.

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_012
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_014

Since I hadn’t had any yet, I really came for the coffee, as did this couple wearing fancier jackets than mine. But, it was definitely a good stop to make. Finally, I headed into the show.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_015

But not before a casual Lamborghini Countach sighting.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_016

At first I was hoping for a 25th Anniversary Edition, but alas, it appeared instead to be just a US$600,000 5000 QV instead. It sounded incredible.

Mix It Up
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_017

Okay, Concours on the Avenue…

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_019
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_020
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_021
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_018

Immediately I was met with a trio of very desirable ’90s BMWs. I chose red, but not because I know what I’m talking about; there were far too many cars assaulting my senses for me to really take in what I was seeing.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_022

As much as this event was about every last little detail being correct, I was happy to see a number of completely modified cars out on display. After the ’50s, very little excites me if it’s factory.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_023

And while I would have liked this 912 either way, it had a bit of a surprise when you went around to the back end.

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_024
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_025
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_028
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_026
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_027

Now packing a six instead of a four, I’m sure the almost-50-year-old car is phenomenal to drive.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_029

Naturally, there were loads of other rare and special Porsches out on parade, but what makes this particular RUF Yellowbird special is who owns it.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_030

We’ll get to that in a minute, as I was busy fighting the crowds down the busy blocks.

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_031
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_032
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_033

There was definitely a good mix of vintage Euro rides, and I took a particular liking to this row of Minis. I’ve already done a small feature on my favorite one.

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_034
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_035
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_036
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_037
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_038
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_039

They’re such good-looking tiny cars. I’ve never driven one, but after seeing so many fantastic different versions in one place I really want one now. I should probably check if I fit first, though – anyone have one they’d like to loan me?

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_040
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_041
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_042
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_043

Another favorite was this left-hand-drive Toyota 2000GT. Looking at recent sales, this car could be worth around US$1,000,000. It was absolutely gorgeous.

Yellowbird
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_044
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_045
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_046
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_047
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_048
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_054

I continued down Ocean Avenue, sneaking off to nearly every side street, continually impressed by both the variety in attendance and the level of execution. An hour in I’d taken over 600 photos, and I can only begin to guess how many shots were snapped at the entire show while I was there. At least 100,000, I’m sure.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_059

I arrived at the stage to find Bruce Meyer and Alois Ruf Jr. being interviewed. The two were having a nice chat about what makes the twin-turbo RUF CTR so special.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_060

That 964 I spotted earlier on is, in fact, owned by Bruce Meyer himself. The man has an eclectic history with the automobile and, after being introdued to Robert Petersen, became responsible for the birth of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_062
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_063
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_061

Alois suggested that the Yellowbird is as great as it is due mostly to the fact that they removed so much weight from it. He says that engineers today “must not believe in gravity” anymore.

With a top speed of 213mph (343km/h) it was the fastest car in the world when released. Even at little more than idle speed, you can hear that it wants to go fast.

2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_049

Finally, I reached the end of the blocked off section of Ocean Avenue.

  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_050
  • 2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_051

Hearing the sound of engines starting up in the distance, I ran around in a frenzy trying to locate them. Success was mine, although in my excitement I didn’t take any photos of this 964 being started for the judges to have a listen. You can have a listen, too, though, and I hope it’s enough that you forgive me.

Of course, these images so far only represent one small slice of the show. There’s too much to even begin to talk about, but having given my camera a good workout I have loads of extras below. Be sure to hop on a desktop and go into full-screen mode to enjoy them properly.

A personal favorite there has to be the built-from-scratch twin turbo Tucker.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Cutting Room Floor
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_053
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_055
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_056
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_057
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_058
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_064
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_065
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_066
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_067
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_068
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_069
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_070
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_071
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_072
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_073
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_074
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_075
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_076
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_077
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_078
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_079
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_080
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_081
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_082
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_083
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_084
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_085
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_086
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_087
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_088
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_089
2018-SH-Concourse On Ocean Avenue-Trevor-Ryan_090
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS