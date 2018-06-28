SHARE What’s So Special About The ’80s & ’90s Anyway?

Let’s Get Rad

On the whole, the 1980s and 1990s represent an era of major automotive disappointment. Smaller, less powerful motors further crippled by strict emissions guidelines. An ever-worsening driving experience and a continued shift away from a proper transmission. Heavier cars which were styled more and more like potatoes. The list goes on…

Wait a second, was this just in America? Judging by the wild turnout at RADwood NorCal last weekend I think it might have been. Keiron will soon be giving you a proper tour around the show at Oyster Point, but I want to investigate the lackluster American market for a moment.

While American carmakers had their hands a bit tied by regulation, it’s almost like many didn’t even try. Cheaper materials and atrocious reliability as a result of attempting to squeeze profit out of thin air left a bad taste in the mouths of consumers and enthusiasts alike. The stigma is finally wearing off, but it’s taken my entire lifetime to turn things around.

2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_007

Besides a few anomalies, American automakers completely dropped the ball during these decades as they were caught up and passed by the entire rest of the world. At the same time, many argue that all of this innovation elsewhere caused motorsport to peak, and that it’s been worse ever since.

  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_011
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_012
2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_013

Arguments about how boring Formula 1 is aside (I actually think it’s quite interesting), what’s for certain is that we’ll never, ever really get the same aesthetic back. We can dress up and have a good time as much as we like, but these days are behind us.

2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_021
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_009
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_010
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_008
2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_020

To further drive home this point, automakers will never, ever again (for better or for worse) make cars the way they did in the ‘80s and ‘90s. It just won’t happen.

The Grass Is Greener
2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_001
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_016
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_017
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_018
2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_015

Depending on the market you look at, this is either a shame or a blessing. Thinking about this, it seems like it might be as simple as a ‘grass is greener’ sort of situation. In Japan, old school American muscle cars are possibly more coveted than here at home. Meanwhile, these ‘80s and ‘90s Euro-stars and JDM survivors are in huge demand here in the United States.

2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_006

It seems almost too soon to revel in the glory of the ‘90s, but we always want what we can’t have. But on this note, you actually can have the performance cars of yesterday, which still make great canyon carvers today.

  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_004
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_003
  • 2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_005
2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_002

Furthermore, people carriers and utility vehicles alike from back in the day are a blank canvas when it comes to modification. The sky’s the limit, but what is it about this time period that’s specifically nostalgic for you?

2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_023

In relation to RADwood, it’d personally be the car I had as a Hot Wheels when I was a kid: this championship-winning Duracell Trans Am Camaro racer hiding behind an ’80s Z28.

2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_022

If I could take home any car from the show, this would be it. So, as much as American cars from the era were a disappointment, I’d still have one. Typical American.

2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_014

There are plenty of things we miss from years past, but what is it about the ‘80s and ‘90s that was special to you?

2018-SH-Radwood-Trevor-Ryan_019

Post a photo of whatever it is below. So long as it’s something fast.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

17 comments

1
FUAD
decom_07f8d9aab45fe004cf1017f71640bee0_5b3580e6e51b0.jpgdecom_07f8d9aab45fe004cf1017f71640bee0_5b3580e6e51b0.jpg
2
Ice Age

Meet the new officer in charge of this operation, Major Air.

3
Trevor Ryan

YES!

4
Joseph Somers

Doesn't GET MUCH FASTER THAN THIS testament to excess!

decom_08b6db56310060f0ff641d1c7e79d0f4_5b3584d6f1068.jpgdecom_08b6db56310060f0ff641d1c7e79d0f4_5b3584d6f1068.jpg
6
Young Lex

Honda NSeX

7
David Flinn

Even the American "muscle" cars of the era have great build potential thanks to the aftermarket of today, lol. I'd love to go all 'pro touring' on a 3rd gen Camaro or Fox body Mustang notchback. Too many Japanese cars to list, and that E36 photo has me badly craving one.

Love the Gameboy, by the way. I keep a Super Nintendo hooked up to the TV at all times!

8
Trevor Ryan

Oh for sure, both of those are great cars. I've actually poached a couple Foxbody motors. But overall, German sports cars and Japanese commuter/performance cars just destroyed us.

9
David Doyel
decom_d3874f6e896851a4ba0f098ceeaf06b1_5b3593fc1bfa6.jpgdecom_d3874f6e896851a4ba0f098ceeaf06b1_5b3593fc1bfa6.jpg
10
John B

Initial D came out in 1995 as well.

11
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

The 80s and 90s were the time when Japanese manufacturers build their cars without much budget restrictions. That's what made the era so insane!

Oh, and let's not forget the short-lived but mind-blowing Group B of rallying. How can you not be grateful for mid-engined hatchbacks?

12
JDMism

The main thing I miss from the 90's is my wonderful Nick Carter hair... time is a cruel mistress

As far as cars go, Group A rally really hit its stride, the BTCC was the best racing ever, F1 was pushing the boundaries of technology and speed cameras were a rarity. Good times. Also my hair.

13
Ice Age

Why were the 80s special?

Because that was the last decade when High Tech was still magical, and the future was still going to be awesome.

14
Rouz Caballero

My yellow canary... Ducati 748

15
Rouz Caballero

My Ducati 748 ...

decom_ecd402d2d2eaa9c378a09a3d5daed949_5b35b2644e9a7.jpgdecom_ecd402d2d2eaa9c378a09a3d5daed949_5b35b2644e9a7.jpg
16
Delifisek

Kids of 80's and 90's getting older and richer. So they want to materialize their childish dreams.

17
Ricko J Suave

Suave flava on this post. Thnx for the ❤️

