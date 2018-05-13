SHARE Uncovering Cultural Bliss At Retro Havoc

Uncovering Cultural Bliss At Retro Havoc

13th May 2018
Uncovering Cultural Bliss At Retro Havoc

If I had to pick a few words to sum up the overall atmosphere at Japanese car events, they’d be ‘organized,’ ‘orderly,’ and slightly ‘predictable.’

They’re not exactly bad traits when you think about it. The Japanese efficiency means you can accurately plan an attack formula to cover almost any event, and if you have gone to the event before, the predictably means that there’s a very good chance it will be similar again. I’m not complaining, but sometimes a curve ball to the game would be nice.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_group_1
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_retrohavoc (2)

Something like Malaysia’s Retro Havoc is exactly what the doctor prescribed, and the breath of fresh air became abundantly clear as I entered the multi-story parking deck in Selangor that played host to this year’s controlled chaos.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_lowrider_1
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_bmw_group
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_DJ
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_group

The ‘controlled chaos’ I speak of came from different music blasting in all directions, and people revving their cars’ engines, which eventually turned into a multi-story flame-shooting contest.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_race_girls
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_supra_iv

It was chaos that I had never experienced at any organized event. Retro Havoc was more like one big party than a car show, and I loved everything about it.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Datsun_510n
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Datsun
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_corolla_5

Beyond the almost extreme levels of freedom, the event started off as a celebration of all things ‘retro’.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Datsun_S30

With a mindset that old is gold, Retro Havoc broke the Malaysian record for most retro cars in one spot last year, and this time around a solid 60% of the cars in attendance were pre-1995.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_mitsubishi_evo1n
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_MR2_Cefiro

And the other 40%? The event’s founder, Alie Kuoppa, decided that he would open the floodgates to all cars, and that brought out more automotive diversity than ever before.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_nissan_370z
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_vw_bettle_3
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_mitsubishi_evo_1
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Mazda_RX3_4
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Mazda_RX3_1
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_mazda_stance
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Mini_cooper
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Mini_cooper_1
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Mazda_RX3_2
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Mazda_RX3
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_itasya
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_integra
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_initialD
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Honda_turboII
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_DTM
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Datsun_S30_2
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Datsun_hakotora
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_daihatsu_gino
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_daihatsu
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_cefiro
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_bmw_e46_1
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_BMW_e30m_3
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_bmw_e46
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_BMW_e30m_1
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_BMW_e30m
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_BMW_6Series
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_vw_bettle_6
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_vw_revo
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Audi_TT
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Alteza
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_supra_iv_2
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Toyota_hachiroku
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Toyota_Corolla_v8
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Toyota_Corolla_v8_1
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_celica_rally
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_corolla_2
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_subaru_sti
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Porsche_rwb
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_proton_rs
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Nissan_S15_3
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Nissan_S15
retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Nissan_Silvia

And this gallery of images from Retro Havoc 2018 should give you some insight into the variety on offer.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_corolla_4

Some cars were in a category of their own. I’m still not sure what to make of this one.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_8
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_7
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_6
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_5

With self-expression the event’s underlying theme, vendors were on hand and offering up a variety of art and other collectibles.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_1

Retro Havoc’s scale model car competition perfectly summed up the creativity that defines Malaysia’s car culture.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_3
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_9

Countless hours of dedication and craftsmanship is poured into these models before they’re judged in categories that include uniqueness of the build and creativity in added details.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_modelcars_2

This is the sort of thing I would love to see happening in Japan.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_vw_bettle_5
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_corolla_3
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_supra_iv_1

Truth be told, that is what I love most about Retro Havoc and the car scene in Malaysia in general: an abundance of creativity. When it comes to the finish of builds, yes, Japan is on top, but when it comes to the notion of having fun and enjoying oneself (no matter how hot or loud it is), Malaysia could teach Japan a few things.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_nissan_skyline_r34gtr
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_Suzuki_Jimny

Many Malaysian enthusiasts look to Japan for inspiration, but then they put their own spin on things to make it unique.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_toyota_corolla
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_stickers
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_random
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_onepiece

Japanese inspiration with Malaysian spice is a recipe that I found right throughout the Retro Havoc venue and during the rest of my 10-day adventure in Malaysia. Stay tuned to see it all.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography



1 comment

Rafał Szulejko

SH is making me like 190Es more and more - that SONAX-livered car is so cool. Also, that Z from opening picture looks great (feature please?).
But the thing I'm probably going to remember the most is the wing on the RedSuns RX-7. I've never seen anything like it, and it is glorious.

