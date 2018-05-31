SHARE Honda’s Civic Type R… Pickup?

Honda's Civic Type R… Pickup?

31st May 2018
Honda's Civic Type R… Pickup?

No, this isn’t one of Khyzyl Saleem’s imaginative renders – it’s an actual real thing. Honda UK’s latest unveiling is a 316hp Civic Type R pickup.

Before you get too excited, you won’t be able to buy one – this is a one-off concept model, dubbed ‘Project P’, built by Synchro Motorsport, Honda’s own voluntary race team at their UK factory in Swindon.

civic-typer-pickup-speedhunters-2
civic-typer-pickup-speedhunters-5

Up front it’s a stock FK8 CTR, complete with four-cylinder turbocharged powerplant, but rearwards of the b-pillars it’s all custom, with the rear half of the roof removed to make way for a custom flatbed. It’ll hold two Honda lawn mowers, just in case you were wondering.

civic-typer-pickup-speedhunters-4

The team behind the build were also instrumental in the original development of the road car, ensuring that structural rigidity wasn’t compromised too much in lopping off the back half. It’s quite impressive that they retained the opening tailgate and rear spoiler too, and the profile of the car doesn’t look half bad as a two-door.

P90236467_The-BMW-M3-Pickup-concept-car-1986

While our Australasian friends love a ‘ute’, over here in Europe they only really seem to make an appearance as oddball prototypes or one-offs. Most notably, BMW have been the brains behind some of the most bizarre prototype performance pickups in recent memory, although their experiments have been mostly for practical reasons. Take, for example, this weird E30 cabriolet-turned-ute. It was built by BMW Motorsport in Garching, Germany to serve as an on-site workhorse, carrying parts about and so forth. While it originally was fitted with a 2.0-litre, 192hp engine, it was later swapped with a 2.3-litre four-pot with 200hp.

The E30 was in service in Garching for some 26 years until it was retired and replaced with its younger brother…

  • P90074725
  • P90074728

Also serving as a workshop mule, this E92 was another cabriolet pre-conversion and took over from the E30 in 2011. Brilliantly, BMW used the project as part of an elaborate April Fools’ prank, ensuring that spy shots were captured of it ‘testing’ at the Nürburgring. They even went as far as to distribute a press release about the new model. Is it just me that kinda wishes it was true?

civic-typer-pickup-speedhunters-3

Honda are now talking about taking their new prototype Civic Type R to the Nürburgring themselves, but rather than trolling the press and members of the public, there’s talk of them using it to try and set a new record for ‘fastest front-wheel drive pickup’.

Are there even any other entries for that title?

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Comments

22 comments

1
Elonexx

It'll have to take on the almighty VW Caddy!

Shouldn't be err, too hard to beat

Author2
Jordan Butters

Good point – how did I forget the Caddy!?

3
John Best

Lo I can dig it. Does it weigh less than a regular model?

Author4
Jordan Butters

Honda haven't released figures, but I'm guessing only marginally. Especially when you're carrying a couple of mowers around :D

5
John Best

I know when I crash into the bushes at the 'Ring I like to have a few on deck to mow my way back on track.

6
Jackie Manus

Is it just me, or do Europeans do everything they can to avoid the American pickup truck? Then again, utes are always cool so I guess it's a moot point.

7
Chris Colouryum

They are wider than most 2 lanes over here. That ontop of their terrible fuel consumption, we have no need - we have vans!

Author8
Jordan Butters

They literally don't fit in England.

9
Peter of A.

It's just not convenient here. We have higher gas price than over there, high taxes for big engine, and small roads. Well, not everywhere, but in most European countries.

10
Mayank Gupta

Would serve as a rad rig for an avid SpeedHunter, eh?

Author11
Jordan Butters

It would be kinda cool for shooting rolling/tracking shots from, providing you could move the rear spoiler out of the way!

12
Jack White

Speaking of shooting cars, what very happened to the civic /golf mk1 with km4sh gear?

Author13
Jordan Butters

I believe it was canned sadly.

14
Mayank Gupta

Oh, just saw it off.

15
Martin

Looks like a Swedish EPA Tractor lol

16
o0o.paw

How about a Proton Satria GTI pickup? Oh wait.... Proton already built that though you wouldn't want to crash in it (watch the ANCAP crash test on You Tube. 1 star rating, ouch).

17
Julian

They could've at least filled in the rest of the rear flares....

18
Chris Colouryum

I thought it was a parade lap car for the podium drivers to stand in with the umbrella girls waving at the crowd after the race. lol. Lawnmowers. Wasn't expecting that. Is this a weird product placement ad

19
xpxhxoxexnxixx

"The team behind the build were also instrumental in the original development of the road car, ensuring that structural rigidity wasn’t compromised too much in lopping off the back half. "

This makes me question the entire rigidity design of the car from the start if you can remove/modify that much without dipping into performance lol.

20
Codrin Stefan

Best Civic ever, hands down!

21
DaveT

Diamond plate looks best on steps, but always ends up in pick up conversions :/

22
Ice Age

The current Civic Type R is literally the ugliest machine Honda has ever made, and I'm including bikes, lawnmowers and ATVs in that statement.

But this bastard little El Camino is actually pretty cool.

