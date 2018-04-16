SHARE A Surprise JDM Trio – What Would You Choose?

I’m sure the question of your ultimate dream garage is something you’ve given some thought towards before.

But have you ever made your selection more specific? At the recent opening round of the 2018 British Drift Championship at Rockingham Circuit, I turned a corner towards one of the public car parks, only to face three cars parked side-by-side-by-side that, after some thought, came pretty close to my ultimate three-car JDM garage.

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-1-4

It got me thinking – if I could pick any three JDM makes for three specific disciplines – daily, drift and track/toy. What would I pick?

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-11

As a ‘practical’ daily, you can’t go far wrong with a JZX chassis. The JZX110 is new enough for it not to feel like an old car, yet it still packs that largely unaided mechanical experience that you want from a performance car. With enough room to seat the whole family, a decent sized boot, and tuning potential for far more horsepower than you’d ever need on the road, there’s not much out there to compete. Plus the majority of road users wouldn’t have a clue what it was, so there’s plenty of potential to upset the owners of some much faster looking cars.

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-2
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-9
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-5

This particular example boasted a ground-hugging aero kit, a set of Work Emotion 7TR wheels and Bride seats. Judging by the intercooler, I’d guess the 1JZ has been fettled with lightly too.

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-14
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-4
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-1-2
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-10

Now, for a drift car… way back in the day I used to own an S13 Silvia, and I still think they look as cool now as I did when I first bought mine. Mechanically it’s exactly the same as the S13 that was sold in the UK and Europe, so tuning and repairing it is simple and relatively cheap, but the Silvia shape makes it a bit more desirable than its pop-up lamped stablemate. As a casual practice drift car, the S13 Silvia delivers and there’s not much more you can ask for.

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-1

Easy power, super easy to drift and parts in good supply – it’s ideal. With a few external upgrades, like this one has, they can look pretty badass too – the occasional scrape and scar adds character to cars like this.

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-3

The final member of this was an R32 GT-R, but I’d have taken this or an FD3S without complaint. When it comes to a weekend or track toy, the R32 GT-R is a massively capable machine – it’s potent straight out of the box, reasonably reliable and there’s tons of tuning potential here too. Start upgrading as you go and you can upset almost anyone on track. This one had lashings of carbon parts and a nice set of Work Emotion CR2P wheels.

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-12
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-6
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-8
  • JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-1-3

I’ve been keeping an eye on R32 GT-R prices here in the UK and they’ve been steadily climbing for a while now, but they still offer amazing value for money, and prices are only going to go one way.

JDM trio by Jordan Butters Speedhunters-7

That’s a pretty impressive JDM dream garage summed up in one carpark row. So, let’s put it to the poll – I want to hear your JDM daily/drift/track/toy picks. Drop a comment below, along with why you picked them…

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

1
Bashy

I'd have to pick the JZX all day. The other two cars are nice, but the JZX has been my dream car for a long time. Also, I don't mean to be nit picky, but the JZX110 came with a 1JZ, not a 2JZ.

2
allan ngo

my daily/drift/track toy

1. 2018 Sentra Nismo - I know it doesn't have that much of a power but I have a sentra and the reliability and tuning is really fun for a daily driver.
2. Nissan r32 rwd - i believe its a gtst not even a gtr but that check all my boxes for FUN.
3. This is a hard one a lot of choices to make and it check all the boxes. But being in the philippines and reality check. I'll go for EK hatch

3
HKSpeed

The JZX110 look like Toyota Corollas to me

decom_95f5cc3cb55463af4fb753da2a994d65_5ad5157f16df9.jpgdecom_95f5cc3cb55463af4fb753da2a994d65_5ad5157f16df9.jpg
4
Nelson H.

They are more of a Camry than a Corolla

5
Paul B.

my daily/drift/track toy

1.(Daily) 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed3- A good fun car, and it's a ball to drive and it's a manual
2.(Drift car) 1998 Nissan GTT ER34- A drifting GTR? Because why not?
3.(track toy) 1987 Nissan Skyline R31 GTS-R- One of the more unpopular skylines is my favourite

6
Ice Age

Nah, I could totally see an R31 - it's got that "80's Spaceship Japan" look you don't get with the more advanced cars.

7
Paul B.

Exactly that's why I love them

8
Ice Age

I'll take a JZX100, thanks.

The 110 looks like a 100 that let its gym membership lapse.

9
StealthStar17

My choices:

Choice 1:
Daily - Toyota Crown Athlete S180: Nothing like having a nice JDM sedan to cruise around with.
Drift - Toyota Supra Mark IV: Rear-wheel drive, 2JZ power, can handle huge amounts of boost, reliable as all hell. 'Nuff said.
Track - Toyota MR2 SW20: It looks nice, it's a lot of fun to drive, and it has the potential to have great handling. Just watch out for the oversteer.

Choice 2:
Daily - Toyota Chaser JZX100: It's sporty, practical, reliable, and with enough tuning, it has the potential to be a great sleeper.
Drift - Toyota Corolla AE86: *insert Eurobeat here*
Track - Toyota GT86: Not very fast in a straight line, but show it a twisty mountain road and it'll be happy. Not to mention there's LOADS of aftermarket parts for it.

Damn, I seem to really have a thing for Toyotas when it comes to JDM cars...

10
Paul B.

Somebody has a thing for Toyotas geez ;D but I love them I own and drive a Toyota 4Runner (surf hilux) and a GT86

11
Jonas

Daily: Mitsubishi pajero evolution, bad roads, lots of snow in the winter, camping trips.. Perfect

Drift: 20B FD3S, the sweet, angry, music.. Aah

Track: BNR32, bought mine a couple of years ago, and I keep smiling whenever I drive it. . It's such a competent chassis, have to see if it ever will limit my driving!

12
Roman Macias

None.

13
jungle168

I always love these ‘dream garage’ questions! My trio would be a Toyota Corolla GT-S since I already have one in my garage as my track toy. Drift vehicle would be Nissan Silvia (S15) because it’s such a pretty looking thing. Choosing a JDM daily is a really difficult decision. There’s just so much to choose from but if I was really pressed it would have to be a Toyota Century. I mean who wouldn’t want a V12 powered daily?

14
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

Daily - Honda NSX-R NA2. My dream car since I was a kid. Enough said.
Drift - Toyota 86 with twin turbo 2GR swap. I don't really fancy a V8 swap, yet in-line 6s are also overdone. So why not a V6?
Track - Nissan Silvia S15. I like to keep things simple with this.

15
Dillon

Daily: JZX100, imo the best looking jzx.
Drift: 2j or rb swapped s14 kouki or s15 (can't decide what I like more)
Track: r32 gtr

16
Dean

Daily - Honda NSX-R NA2
Drift - FC RX7 with a J-Ported 13B
Track - Stripped clean K24 swapped EG Civic Hatch

17
Henry Pitzer

Id say my perfect 3 would be my IS300 as a drift/daily, very much like a chaser but with a single turbo 2j making 500whp and a vertex kit you cant go wrong. Second Id have to say would be an RX7 FD for weekends whenever its not blown up, and finally id like to have would be an s2000 for carving roads reliably. If i would change one it would be the s2000 for a new viper.. say what you want but theyre true drivers cars, dodge really nailed that one and im not an american guy.

18
Henry Pitzer

I got approved for an IAMTHESPEEDHUNTERS post but im waiting to finish the swap on my IS before i do... Cant wait!

19
DahRidlah .

Daily: Nissan Stagea RS FOUR S
drift: I´m not into drifts so: None , but therefore
one for the weekend: Honda S2000 or a Fairlady
and one for the track: Evo VIII

20
Eoin Kenny

Subaru Legacy wagon as a daily, Mazda RX-3 for drift/project car. Suzuki Cappuccino for track duties

Author21
Jordan Butters

YES on the Cappuccino!

22
Flav F

If only JDM are allowed, my dream garage would be something like this :
- Daily : Nissan Stagea WC34 with R34 front end conversion, because it's a wagon, and wagons are love, and they are also AWD and have a great potential when it comes to modifications.
- Track weapon : Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R, because Godzilla was a nickname earned by this machine destroying its opponents on the track.
- Weekend toy : Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R, simply because it's my dream machine, I just love it.
- Drift : this one is tough, as I never really gave it some thoughts, but I'd go for a R35 GT-R, RWD conversion, big power, Liberty Walk body-kit and tones of power. It's the car I've been using in FH3 when I was drifting to relax, and I just love the sound of this car.
You probably guessed it, I just love GT-Rs, they are the only JDM cars that really make me dream. Call me a fanboy if you want, but that's how it is (thanks GT2 for that). Have a great week everyone !

23
Mukesh Thulsie

1. Daily: Subaru WRX Station Wagon. Would love to get the bug eye.
2. Drift: 1984 Toyota Corolla Liftback 1.8SE TRD (my current baby)
3. Track: Toyota SW20 MR2 (waiting for my wife to buy me this)

decom_351226dc235ea0011ec94f635d87b155_5ad5beefa304c.jpgdecom_351226dc235ea0011ec94f635d87b155_5ad5beefa304c.jpg
24
Na1Jesse

Daily: ER34 4 door, my brother picked one up as a daily not too long ago and it just has massive character, pretty smooth ride too and with a bit of work that 2 liter sounds pretty good too.
Drift: 200SX all day long, too bad that the "drift tax" makes em so expensive/hard to find these days. just a super chassis for drifting all around, doesn't matter if you're a beginner or expert at it.
Track/Weekend: Have to go with my NSX, not the easiest car as a track weapon but I just can't let it go and since I'm planning to change a lot of the car anyways (just have to find 20k cash for parts...) I might as well put it on the track. Just an incredible machine that I couldn't imagine getting rid of, so it has to stay

25
Jarrod Hills

I am more into Japanese trucks than cars so a little different from me
Daily: Land Cruiser FJ55 w/ V8
Off road camping: Land Cruiser BJ60 with 13BT/ H55 combo
Off road racing: Isuzu VehiCross rally build

26
Danillo Forti

I have my dream car... thank you! every day joy!!!!

27
John Best

I just.... I can't see past the Camry. It's just not the same car here in the States haha.

