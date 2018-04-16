A Surprise JDM Trio – What Would You Choose?

I’m sure the question of your ultimate dream garage is something you’ve given some thought towards before.
But have you ever made your selection more specific? At the recent opening round of the 2018 British Drift Championship at Rockingham Circuit, I turned a corner towards one of the public car parks, only to face three cars parked side-by-side-by-side that, after some thought, came pretty close to my ultimate three-car JDM garage.
It got me thinking – if I could pick any three JDM makes for three specific disciplines – daily, drift and track/toy. What would I pick?
As a ‘practical’ daily, you can’t go far wrong with a JZX chassis. The JZX110 is new enough for it not to feel like an old car, yet it still packs that largely unaided mechanical experience that you want from a performance car. With enough room to seat the whole family, a decent sized boot, and tuning potential for far more horsepower than you’d ever need on the road, there’s not much out there to compete. Plus the majority of road users wouldn’t have a clue what it was, so there’s plenty of potential to upset the owners of some much faster looking cars.
This particular example boasted a ground-hugging aero kit, a set of Work Emotion 7TR wheels and Bride seats. Judging by the intercooler, I’d guess the 1JZ has been fettled with lightly too.
Now, for a drift car… way back in the day I used to own an S13 Silvia, and I still think they look as cool now as I did when I first bought mine. Mechanically it’s exactly the same as the S13 that was sold in the UK and Europe, so tuning and repairing it is simple and relatively cheap, but the Silvia shape makes it a bit more desirable than its pop-up lamped stablemate. As a casual practice drift car, the S13 Silvia delivers and there’s not much more you can ask for.
Easy power, super easy to drift and parts in good supply – it’s ideal. With a few external upgrades, like this one has, they can look pretty badass too – the occasional scrape and scar adds character to cars like this.
The final member of this was an R32 GT-R, but I’d have taken this or an FD3S without complaint. When it comes to a weekend or track toy, the R32 GT-R is a massively capable machine – it’s potent straight out of the box, reasonably reliable and there’s tons of tuning potential here too. Start upgrading as you go and you can upset almost anyone on track. This one had lashings of carbon parts and a nice set of Work Emotion CR2P wheels.
I’ve been keeping an eye on R32 GT-R prices here in the UK and they’ve been steadily climbing for a while now, but they still offer amazing value for money, and prices are only going to go one way.
That’s a pretty impressive JDM dream garage summed up in one carpark row. So, let’s put it to the poll – I want to hear your JDM daily/drift/track/toy picks. Drop a comment below, along with why you picked them…
Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
27 comments
my daily/drift/track toy
1.(Daily) 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed3- A good fun car, and it's a ball to drive and it's a manual
2.(Drift car) 1998 Nissan GTT ER34- A drifting GTR? Because why not?
3.(track toy) 1987 Nissan Skyline R31 GTS-R- One of the more unpopular skylines is my favourite
Nah, I could totally see an R31 - it's got that "80's Spaceship Japan" look you don't get with the more advanced cars.
Exactly that's why I love them
I'll take a JZX100, thanks.
The 110 looks like a 100 that let its gym membership lapse.
Daily: Mitsubishi pajero evolution, bad roads, lots of snow in the winter, camping trips.. Perfect
Drift: 20B FD3S, the sweet, angry, music.. Aah
Track: BNR32, bought mine a couple of years ago, and I keep smiling whenever I drive it. . It's such a competent chassis, have to see if it ever will limit my driving!
I always love these ‘dream garage’ questions! My trio would be a Toyota Corolla GT-S since I already have one in my garage as my track toy. Drift vehicle would be Nissan Silvia (S15) because it’s such a pretty looking thing. Choosing a JDM daily is a really difficult decision. There’s just so much to choose from but if I was really pressed it would have to be a Toyota Century. I mean who wouldn’t want a V12 powered daily?
Daily: JZX100, imo the best looking jzx.
Drift: 2j or rb swapped s14 kouki or s15 (can't decide what I like more)
Track: r32 gtr
Daily - Honda NSX-R NA2
Drift - FC RX7 with a J-Ported 13B
Track - Stripped clean K24 swapped EG Civic Hatch
Daily: ER34 4 door, my brother picked one up as a daily not too long ago and it just has massive character, pretty smooth ride too and with a bit of work that 2 liter sounds pretty good too.
Drift: 200SX all day long, too bad that the "drift tax" makes em so expensive/hard to find these days. just a super chassis for drifting all around, doesn't matter if you're a beginner or expert at it.
Track/Weekend: Have to go with my NSX, not the easiest car as a track weapon but I just can't let it go and since I'm planning to change a lot of the car anyways (just have to find 20k cash for parts...) I might as well put it on the track. Just an incredible machine that I couldn't imagine getting rid of, so it has to stay
I'd have to pick the JZX all day. The other two cars are nice, but the JZX has been my dream car for a long time. Also, I don't mean to be nit picky, but the JZX110 came with a 1JZ, not a 2JZ.