One Lap Around The Long Beach Grand Prix

17th April 2018 0 Comments
The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach is an event that many people look forward to, at least here in Southern California. It is, without a doubt, the biggest motorsport gathering on this side of the United States. The beach, the amazing weather, the screaming race cars – what more could you want?

I’ve been attending this race for a few years now, but for 2018 I thought it would be cool to take you guys on a shooting tour of the course, one corner at a time.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_002
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_003
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_004

The fact that this track only exists for one weekend out of the year makes it impossible for anyone other than the drivers themselves to run it, so I’ll do my best to illustrate what it’s like.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_005

It all starts on the front straight on Long Beach’s famous Shoreline Drive. Cars blast down here at triple-digit speeds, and on race day the stands are so packed that spectators are forced to line the fences.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_006

To be honest, the front straight isn’t really all that straight.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_007

As the cars approach the official Turn 1, you get a glance of the Cyclone Racer rollercoaster bridge.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_008

Some of the drivers get really close to this first left-hander, giving media a heartbeat-skipping moment.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_009

As soon as drivers make the left at Turn 1, they bring their cars right alongside the track’s right-side wall as they work towards Turn 2. The walls make this track pretty dangerous, especially when the drivers are giving it over 100%. I’ve seen the edges of wings spark up from rubbing on the concrete slabs before.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_010
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_011
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_012

Turn 2 and Turn 3 together make up what we all know as ‘The Fountain’.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_013

For many of the drivers, a lot of time can be made up or lost here. Or at least it seems like that from my vantage point as a photographer.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_014

Drivers try their best to get up on the curbing, as you see here. But some get too close, dipping into the bushes and losing time.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_015

This gives you a general view of The Fountain from the aquarium of the Pacific parking lot. You can also see a Carnival cruise ship in the background.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_016
Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_060

Right as drivers make their way out of The Fountain, they’re back on the gas and blasting towards Turn 4.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_017

Turns 3, 4, and 5 hug around the aquarium parking lot.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_018

Because of this, the higher floors of the parking structure are an extremely popular area for media. With the elevation and trees, people will get creative here. From my experience, the cars are really predictable through this section, which usually gives me more consistent panning shots.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_019
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_020
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_021

The walls open up slightly around Turn 5, giving the drivers a bit of breathing room as they make their right turns. Some of the faster guys will glide over the aggressive curbs, and if you shoot fast enough you can potentially capture some two-wheel action.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_022

The cars are now back on Shoreline Drive, but this back straight that connects Turn 5 and 6 is hard to shoot. One day I’ll try to find a spot for a good angle.

  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_023
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_024
Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_025

The drivers are hard on their brakes, then proceed to blast through the left hand Turn 6. The inside of this turn is one of the closest areas the media can get to the cars, but because they pass by at such a high rate of speed, catching them in camera while panning is relatively hard. The above shot was taken at 1/100th of a second, but looks like I shot it at 1/30th of a second.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_026

Shooting from the drivers’ right is a lot easier.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_027

Turn 7 is less than a second away from Turn 6, and drivers don’t even bother lifting here as they head towards Turn 8.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_028

Getting nice and low here allows you show that these insanely loud race cars are literally racing through the middle of the city.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_029

To the left of Turn 7 are the Pike Outlet stores and restaurants, and to the right is the Long Beach Convention Center. The latter is elevated, giving spectators an excellent view of the racing.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_030

There is a slight downhill as the cars head towards Turn 8, and this is where you’ll see the least amount of media. No, not because it’s not exciting, but because access to it is rather difficult. In years prior, I would shoot at least one race start here. The downhill into Turn 8 really shows off the snake of cars in the opening lap, but I didn’t grab that shot this year.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_031
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_032
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_033

Grab your earplugs because it gets loud between Turns 8 and 9. I rarely shot here previously, so I forced myself to see what I could find at this year’s event.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_034

It was well worth it too. Right outside the media center I was greeted with this shot during the weekend’s very first session. Tracking the race cars here, especially the DPI and IndyCars, is almost impossible because of their ludicrous speeds.

  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_035
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_036

Just a few more for fun.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_037

The drivers are hard on their brakes (which you can smell) as they approach Turn 9.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_038

This is where things start to get familiar for the drift fanatics.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_039
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_040
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_041
Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_042

Turn 9 probably has the most amount of spots to shoot from. It’s not a corner that’s even very exciting, but because access to it is so easy I find myself returning to this area pretty often.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_043

Unlike the drifters, the race cars don’t get out to the ‘touch and go’ and outer zones. I can only assume that they love this section of the course though, because all the drifters from the weekend prior have laid down layers upon layers of rubber, allowing these guys to go a bit faster around Turns 9, 10, and 11 than the other corners.

  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_044
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_045
Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_046

Similar to the area around Turns 6 and 7, the area around Turn 10 is popular for spectating. It’s right by the IndyCar and IMSA paddocks so the convenience of that helps as well. You can watch Juan Pablo Montoya thrash his Acura DPI on track and then walk two minutes over to the paddock right after the session ends to grab his autograph.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_049
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_047
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_048

Like Turn 9, Turn 10 accessibility is also amazing. With the palm trees, it’s a really picturesque area.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_050

But it looks best, in my opinion, with the Motegi Super Drift guys during their sunset practice sessions.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_051

Turn 11, is the last corner and the slowest of the track.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_052

It also has the most amount of media at any given time. The shooting area for the inside of 11 is also the same as the outside of 10. It’s come to be known as ‘The Island’ by many people, because it’s essentially a center divider for the eastern end of Shoreline Drive.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_053

The racers run a tighter line here than the drifters do.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_054

I’ve seen a few mistakes made at this point of the track. Turn 10 is definitely a set up corner for Turn 11, but brake a split second too late and you can cause some major traffic jams. I’m sure some of you remember the 2016 incident between a Corvette and 911.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_055

The backside of Turn 11 is a great place to shoot from. Again, it looks best when the Super Drift guys are running at sunset.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_056

I wonder what it would be like if either IMSA, PWC, or IndyCar ran til sunset….

  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_058
  • Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_057

After the famous (and infamous) Turn 11 hairpin, the drivers will either continue onto the main straight or head into the pits to their right.

Louis_Yio_2018_Speedhunters_One_Lap_LBGP_059

Then, all the drivers have to do is cross the line to either take on their next lap or the checkered flag.

I hope that gave you a slightly deeper look into what shooting at the Long Beach Grand Prix course is like.

Louis Yio
louis@speedhunters.com
Instagram: lusciousy

