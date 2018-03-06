SHARE Gazoo Racing And The New Supra

Gazoo Racing And The New Supra

NEWS
By
6th March 2018 13 Comments
Gazoo Racing And The New Supra

History is repeating itself in many ways.

This is exactly how Toyota chose to show the Lexus LFA to the world; first, as a thinly veiled concept / race car and then as the final production car a short time after. And that’s exactly how the new generation Supra is being shown to us today, revealed only hours ago at the Geneva Motorshow.

20180306_01_04

This as exciting as it gets, but at the same time we are still left with a sense of wonder, trying to figure out by copious amounts of educated guessing what the final road car will look and feel like. As cool as a wide-body carbon fibre race car is, to people like you and me it will be the final production car that will really get our juices following.

20180306_01_20

While Toyota was a little short on actual facts and data about the racecar itself, there is much that we can gauge from just looking at the series of PR images that have been released.

  • 20180306_01_01
  • 20180306_01_02

There’s no hiding the fact that Toyota has penned a very recognisable shape; a silhouette that in some areas even throws a few visual JZA80 cues into the mix. The long hood-line to house the BMW-sourced straight six turbo engine, merging into a well proportioned hatchback rear. It just looks modern, aggressive and well… right. There’s even an R35 GT-R-like roof and glasshouse design which combines to make it look like a junior supercar.

20180306_01_21

Even the front end, squint a little and you can see some JZA80 in there, too.

  • 20180306_01_17
  • 20180306_01_15

The protruding F1-hinting nose, the Lexus-like LED projectors. The closer you look, the more you discover.

20180306_01_03

And just like me you are probably wondering about a GR or TRD special version that will eventually have to be made. Can you feel it? That’s proper excitement brewing out of a Japanese car company. When was the last time that happened?

20180306_01_09
  • 20180306_01_08
  • 20180306_01_10

Looking at the stripped out modern race car cabin, there’s very little that will link it to the finished production car. We can sort of get an idea of what the main dashboard will look like, a twin binnacle layout, one for the main dash instrumentation and the central one for the LCD infotainment/navigation screen. Judging by the edgy design of the door pulls we can expect the trim to carry a similar theme.

20180306_01_05

Much like the ZN6 (GT86/BRZ/FRS), the Supra will be a Godsend for the aftermarket, especially in the domestic market of Japan where tuners and parts manufacturers have been racking their brains trying to figure out what to modify next.

20180306_01_13

The race car runs Michelin slick-clad BBS center-lock race wheels, hiding the latest offering from Brembo’s motorsport line up. Maybe these are relationships that will span right down to the production car; BBS Japan did make the wheels for the Lexus LFA and Brembo is a popular choice for many manufacturers.

20180306_01_06

The racecar sports massive fender flares and carbon fibre extractors, none of which will make the final production version.

  • 20180306_01_14
  • 20180306_01_18

We quite like the center exhaust.

20180306_01_22

Consider this one of the best previews of an eagerly awaited car that you could possibly get. It’s also a great marketing move from the folks at Toyota and a wake up call to the rest of the Japanese manufacturers, which in comparison, now seem like they’ve gone to sleep or simply forgotten what the world expects to see from them.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

13 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
whalter white

i have a feeling its a z4 with a diffrent body and interrior
the body line realy looks like one and has a bmw engine from what i heard

2
Tui

I can't un-see the BMW Z4 lines. Bit of an insult to the Supra legacy.

3
whalter white

look at a z4 the new one and then the new supra btw i love the supra but this is just a moneygrab
just make the supra with a 2jz all ppl want is that

4
Charles Chin

Why do i have a feeling it'll be a B58 based engine?.......

5
Tui

The R35 has carried on the legacy of the Nissan GTR's but just like the new NSX, I don't think the new Supra will live up to its Predecessor. As for the new Type-R it's a 50/50 imo.

6
Jack White

I was going to say they've taken their sweet ass time getting this together since they aren't using a new engine they've designed but it was the same with the GT-86, 4-5 years after the initial concept. I think maybe they should release the concept a bit later and keep the hype and development closer so people don't feel like it's old before its even released. I've seen the concept for what feels like forever in games and online, I'm not as excited as I was lets just say that.

7
Jack White

maybe concept 1 year next year production ready, I'm not saying they genuinely develop it that fast, just keep it behind closed doors for longer.

8
Rafał Szulejko

FT-1 looked perfect, I can't get used to that hole in the nose. I'd rather make the whole front face/bumper surface flat and clean. Also, more Supra-like. Kind of like here:
http://s1.cdn.autoevolution.com/images/news/yellow-redesigned-toyota-ft-1-gets-rendered-74703_1.jpg

9
Pedro

We´ll see if this new Supra can live to the hype

10
ford capri

keep the steering wheel exactly like that.

and hopefully mazda will re-introduce a rotor... rx9?

11
Ishac Ishac

Seeing the spy shots of the new gen Z4 (also i'm a daily reader of the bmw forums) i can see some similarities here whicj is predictable since the GT86 and BRS are "copies". It's like they took the JZA80 and Z4 and merged the together with some personal and modern touches, the "final" product is good.

Anw, why does Toyota collaborates with others (they did it before and sure it's for expenses sharing) but both GT86 and Supra have no Toyota "heart", even if the Subaru and BMW engines are, let's say, well known and respectful. Feels like they're not good anymore in making good engines.

12
Lance Wang

Why use the slant six from BMW? People are gonna be swapping 2JZs into these as soon as they comes out.

13
James

Can't say im excited about them running a BMW motor in the new Supra. It's like the Japanese manufacturers just can't get it right these days with their sports cars. Either the performance is there and the car's aesthetics aren't or the car looks good but the performance isn't really there.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS