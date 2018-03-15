SHARE Cuore Sportivo: A JDM-Style Alfa 147 GTA

15th March 2018
JDM? An Alfa? Dino, what are you taking about?

OK, I know it’s technically wrong to have the term ‘JDM’ linked to an Italian car, but at the same time I also think there’s no better way to describe the practice of Japanese enthusiasts and tuners going wild on imports.

I’ve said it before, but I’m constantly surprised by how the Japanese can nail the execution on any car, getting it to sit just right, selecting the right sort of wheels, and just making it look so purposeful. Hence the ‘JDM-style’ term.

idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_51

And this Alfa Romeo 147 GTA is a car that fits the category perfectly. I never got to catch up with the owner and therefore was unable to see what was done to the 3.2-liter V6 that sits transversely across the front wheels, so for this spotlight we’ll mostly be looking at the exterior.

idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_50

And since I’m currently spending a whole week driving the Giulia Quadrifoglio, I’ve developed an extra awareness of Alfas.

idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_45

Like a good number of the cars that competed at the weekend’s idlers Games this GTA is road registered, but there’s no hiding the fact that it’s a track car through and through. It sits at a low, yet functional height on its adjustable Aragosta coilovers, and the wheel and tire fitment is spot on.

idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_46

Save for a lightweight hood and some cutout sections on the bumper to allow more cooling, the aesthetics have been simply spiced up with things like a carbon fiber front lip.

idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_47

And helping push the rear end down to the ground is a hatch-mounted spoiler.

  • idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_49
  • idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_48

One look through the polycarbonate windows reveals a stripped-out interior and stiffened shell, further hinting at the seriousness of the build.

idlers_tsukuba_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_52

It may look pretty menacing and well tuned, but the appearance is a simple result of the functional approach that has transformed this 147 GTA into dedicated track car.

The JDM way wins again, even if it’s being applied to an Italian car!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
Sleeves345

THIIIIIIISS is the type of stuff I like. Probably not a high-dollar build, possibly all work done by the owner, humble base car, but purposeful and fun and obviously used well. It's awesome, but also something achievable by the common man.

2
James damzes

now could we get an update on your project car

3
Paco

No clips of the busso?

4
Luke_Z33

Now that's refreshing. Makes me wonder what mods the driver made to the drivetrain to put the power down. I can imagine that's one mean sounding good old Alfa V6! Thumbs up!

5
John Best

I can dig it. SH should have a dedicated track car project.

6
John B

Cool and different. Looks like something from an old ridge racer game.

