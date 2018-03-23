SHARE Could This Be The Perfect SR20 Setup?

Could This Be The Perfect SR20 Setup?

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
23rd March 2018 15 Comments
Could This Be The Perfect SR20 Setup?

Reigning D1 Grand Prix champion Hideyuki Fujino drives one of the coolest RPS13 competition cars we’ve ever seen.

For last year’s D1GP series, Fujino was behind the wheel of a 2JZ-powered Nissan 180SX, but this ‘second car’ he brought along to Rev Speed magazine’s Hyper Meeting last weekend defines what I think a proper S-chassis build should be.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_39

It’s also testament to the way the Wisteria/Toyo Tires team builds their cars: a great fusion of street style merged with the sort of no-nonsense motorsport approach we’ve come to expect from pro drift machines, even ones coming out of Japan which at times have been criticized for their lack of attention to detail, especially when it comes to the safety aspects.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_34

But the thing that made this 180SX so right for me was the driveline, or more to the point, the ‘SR20VET’ engine.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_29

Swaps are cool, but engines built with a concrete theme get even more points in my book. The SR20 is not only the engine you’d expect to find in a fully-built RPS13, but when it’s pushed to the tuning extreme like this one has been, people take notice.

  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_30
  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_37
  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_40

This stroked beast runs a SR20VE head which introduces variable valve timing for both the intake and exhaust cams allowing fine tuning for a flatter torque and power curve. So you still get the horsepower, but without sacrificing mid-range pick up and response. A Trust TD-06SH-25G turbocharger was chosen for boosting duties, with the engine being fed through a GReddy intake plenum and an upsized throttle body.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_35

The car still exhibits that weird D1 stance where the front ride height is kept pretty high and the wheels extended outwards with all the wizardry going on in the geometry and knuckles.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_36

It was cool to see the 180SX using GT-R 2-pot rear calipers; more points for keeping even this small detail in the Nissan family.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_28

Fujino’s 2017 D1GP RPS13, powered by a 3.4L stroked Toyota 2JZ developing 850PS, was also at the event and taken out for a demo run by Kawabata.

  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_33
  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_32

The time when Japanese D1 cars made you wonder how safe they’d be in an accident are well and truly gone, this 180SX featuring a roll-cage on par with what you’d see in other pro machines around the world.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_41

But the coolest detail for me was the fact that there is actually no dash display, just a single GReddy Sirius Vision projection-type EL gauge. This little thing can display oil temperature and pressure, water temperature, fuel pressure, boost pressure, voltage, and three additional auxiliary readings (1x pressure, 2x temps), which makes it pretty much all you need for a race car. I guess a tachometer would be useful, but since these guys spend more time bashing the rev limiter rather than trying to figure out where the fuel cut is, it’s a minor omission.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_31

Seeing cars like this one make me feel like I should check out some D1 Grand Prix rounds this year to see how it’s all evolved. Who wants to see more D1 content on Speedhunters?

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

15 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Jay

Good work Dino! You are a master! I love your work. I hope you can cover more D1GP cars and perhaps feature Daigo Saito's Corvette? Thanks and take care man!

2
John Best

Do it.

3
RX7-Life

More D1!

And no clickbait crap like that L28 S14 article

4
Whattheee

Asides from the fact that it wasn't click bait since the cover photo gave the engine away....if you did not appreciate that car, you should probably stick to Hoonigan videos and Monster Energy caps. CRINGE.

5
RX7-Life

Titles like that are stupid and belong on Jalopnik.

6
Julien

maybe some covering of the King Of Nations when nearby your place Dino-san ! :)

7
SpeedingCow

Honestly, I'd prefer if you covered D1SL or Drift Muscle...

8
David

Definitely cover D1 Lights since technically street cars are involved. Drift Kingdom is now called Drift Kingdom so the 2 ridiculous names this series has had warrants not covering it..

9
Paul

Take a look on Georgy Chivchyan's NGK Silvia.

10
shane t

*patiently waits for 370z article*

11
Codrin Stefan

Yo ,Dino, we want AS MUCH D1 AS POSSIBLE!

12
Nobody

More D1 would be awesome dude! I love that 180 so much...

13
David

Yes, more D1 coverage! Some of the most interesting builds are in D1 but everyone seems to ignore the series due to the politics involved.

14
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

Any idea what bodykit it uses, Dino?

15
Kasin

I wanna see the the D1Fd

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS