Goodnight Irwindale

9th November 2017 1 Comment
Goodnight Irwindale

Stands empty with nothing but a single used tire left in the infield; the header image above is the very last photo I took of Irwindale Speedway.

For a while there everyone seemed very hopeful the speedway’s fate wasn’t sealed. After all, it’s been the last Irwindale event for the past five Formula Drift finals. I even said to myself that if I am not actually shooting at Irwindale Speedway next year for the Formula Drift finals then I’ll know for sure it’s never coming back. But now that Formula Drift has announced its 2018 season final will take place in Las Vegas, the nail is in the coffin for the iconic US drifting venue.

I wanted to put together a final set of images from Irwindale Speedway as a way to send The House of Drift off.

IMG_2029

Before putting this post together, I took a look back at the shots I took at my very first Irwindale event in 2006.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_002

While everything was different, in a way I captured the same things. There were portraits of the champion, just one happened to be Swedish and the other Irish.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_003

I can’t say that I won’t miss this place; I pretty much started my professional career within these walls and on Irwindale’s massive banks.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_004

It was good to see it filled up to the brim with spectators for one last time.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_005

The Irish are here. Given the success of James Deane and Dean Kearney, it makes me wonder if other Irish drivers will make the jump over.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_006
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_007
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_008

One of the last remote camera shots at Irwindale. As more teams opt to use lightweight body panels, it’s become increasingly difficult to get these sorts of shots for a lack of solid mounting surfaces.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_009
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_010
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_011
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_012

The battle of the Brostangs. It’s always great to see teammates Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa duke it out on the track.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_013
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_014

Overhead shots became some of my favorites to shoot at Irwindale. It was possible here because of the high catch fences.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_016
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_015
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_017
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_018
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_019
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_020

Moments before Ryan Tuerck’s motor let go during qualifying.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_022
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_021
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_023
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_024
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_025

It’s always a good time hanging out before practice; the drivers can relax a bit and be themselves.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_026
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_027
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_028
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_029
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_030

Legends from the past and present. Tyler McQuarrie, Rhys Millen, and Samuel Hubinette all came along to check out Irwindale’s final act.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_031
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_032
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_033
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_034
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_035

The first time I shot Robbie Nishida behind the wheel in Formula D was at Irwindale. It’ll also be the last place as he’s now retiring from professional drifting.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_036
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_037
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_038
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_039
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_040
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_041

The light at Irwindale was always really nice, coming in from a side-on angle by the time the Top 32 battles commenced.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_042
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_043
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_044

Ghosts of Irwindale’s past. This is also one of my favorite shots since they started allowing fans to stand next to the burnout box.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_045
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_046
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_047
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_048
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_049
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_050
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_051

You haven’t lived till you’ve slept on an oval bank.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_052

It was just too cool to see Kristaps Blušs unleash the E92 Eurofighter early due to unforeseen circumstances.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_053
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_054
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_055

Almost like my Texas shot, but this time it was unplanned.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_056
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_057

One of my favorite shots of the night.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_058
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_059
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Irwindale_Formula_Drift_060

Can you spot me? Yeah, I’m about to pass out in this photo from running around like a crazy person trying to capture everything before it all disappears. I want to thank the Formula Drift family for calling me one of their own, and I’m looking forward to Las Vegas next year. The location will be different, but you can bet the party will be epic.

Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com

Formula Drift on Speedhunters

Adrian

Goodnight sweet prince

