I suppose it’s only human nature to initially judge something by its visual appearance, but like most things, true substance generally lies beyond the exterior.
Take this 1954 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus that was on display at the 2017 Kustomfest show in Yogyakarta, Indonesia for example. At first glance I rather foolishly dismissed it as a show piece with little work done to it.
I pointed my camera at the single-cab pickup, took a few pictures, and then walked away.
I didn’t really expect to see the Bus again, but to my surprise, later on in the day it was driven onto the judging stage.
The puzzled looked on the other judges’ faces reassured me that I wasn’t the only one puzzled by why it was in the competition.
It wasn’t until the owner started to talk about his creation that we realized a very special build had been totally overlooked. Because there’s a lot more going on here than first meets the eye.
Type 2 Bus values are crazy enough these days, but when factoring in the huge import taxes imposed by the Indonesian government as an incentive to buy locally, you would easily be parting with a six-figure sum to get a look in. That sort of money simply wasn’t an option for this owner. So what did he do?
He built one himself.
When I say ‘built’, I mean that almost everything you see here besides the frame is the owner’s handiwork. With nothing more than reference drawings to go off, he spent nine months painstakingly manipulating and shaping metal in order to create a replica of his dream machine.
Where possible, original VW parts were sourced, and the seats and wiring fall into that category. But the vast majority of the Bus is fully custom.
It was impressive enough for fellow judge Shige Suganuma, the man behind Mooneyes, to take another look at the one-of-a-kind creation.
As hard as it is to go against human nature, this custom Bus is the reason why you should never judge a book by its cover. At Kustomfest, not everything is quite what it seems, so stay tuned for a lot more from this amazing event…
Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography
wow, that's almost unbelievable.
would love to see a build thread on this
I must have missed something.
What part of this is interesting/cool?
Either you didn't read or can't comprehend the sheer amount of work this would take.
The large amount of passion, craftsmanship, determination, skill and time.
The fact that this guy built an entire VW Type 2 Bus by hand from scratch using nothing but pictures, of course! Didn't you read the article? Or do you only come here for picture books and whining in the comments?
This is insane. What a legend.
Truly incredible car and inspirational build. Motivating !
Great piece about a good buddy of ours. Shared to Facebook.com/Choppertown - hope it gets you some traffic.
Wow. That’s definitely the work of a craftsman!
Incredible stuff!
How to build a ride. First, google-image for reference, Second, buy sheet metal. Third, beat the sheet metal hellout to shape...
I'm interested your point about six figured sums... I know that Type I bus traded around that in here (local currencies btw). So are you saying the owner cannot get the one within his budget or saying like importing it? Because thanks to some stupid rules. It's illegal to import passenger car in Indonesia. And even if you manage to import one. You can't register it on the road.
Yes you can legally import any cars to Indonesia and register it for road usage. But the ammount of import tax, VATs, etc is stupidly large; the total of all the tax required to import the car are roughly the same as the car's actual price (i.e: USD 30k price of the car, 29.8k for all the import tax). That is excluding shipping fee. If that wasn't enough, you need to register the car to get a license. Another VAT, luxury item tax (cars are classified as luxury item), etc to pay. adds another percentage from your imported car's price point. and you need to pay annual tax for the car that's measured based on the displacement and/or approx. 1% of the car's selling price. the government's sucks about making rules and this needs to be revise.
That only applied for new cars.. Used cars is still illegal to import. And even if you can manage to import one it's pretty impossible to registered. Unless you dare to falsify document by means of using already registered cars paperwork and merging it to your own imported car.
I apreciate u man, come so far to checking out the car culture in Indonesia.
That's incredible.