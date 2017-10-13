SHARE Never Judge A Book By Its Cover…

Never Judge A Book By Its Cover…

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
13th October 2017 33 Comments
Never Judge A Book By Its Cover…

I suppose it’s only human nature to initially judge something by its visual appearance, but like most things, true substance generally lies beyond the exterior.

Take this 1954 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus that was on display at the 2017 Kustomfest show in Yogyakarta, Indonesia for example. At first glance I rather foolishly dismissed it as a show piece with little work done to it.

DSC07520

I pointed my camera at the single-cab pickup, took a few pictures, and then walked away.

DSC07526

I didn’t really expect to see the Bus again, but to my surprise, later on in the day it was driven onto the judging stage.

DSC07473

The puzzled looked on the other judges’ faces reassured me that I wasn’t the only one puzzled by why it was in the competition.

  • DSC07547
  • DSC07536

It wasn’t until the owner started to talk about his creation that we realized a very special build had been totally overlooked. Because there’s a lot more going on here than first meets the eye.

DSC07530

Type 2 Bus values are crazy enough these days, but when factoring in the huge import taxes imposed by the Indonesian government as an incentive to buy locally, you would easily be parting with a six-figure sum to get a look in. That sort of money simply wasn’t an option for this owner. So what did he do?

DSC07540

He built one himself.

  • DSC07534
  • DSC07538
  • DSC07553
  • DSC07546

When I say ‘built’, I mean that almost everything you see here besides the frame is the owner’s handiwork. With nothing more than reference drawings to go off, he spent nine months painstakingly manipulating and shaping metal in order to create a replica of his dream machine.

  • DSC07551
  • DSC07543

Where possible, original VW parts were sourced, and the seats and wiring fall into that category. But the vast majority of the Bus is fully custom.

DSC07533

It was impressive enough for fellow judge Shige Suganuma, the man behind Mooneyes, to take another look at the one-of-a-kind creation.

DSC07542

As hard as it is to go against human nature, this custom Bus is the reason why you should never judge a book by its cover. At Kustomfest, not everything is quite what it seems, so stay tuned for a lot more from this amazing event…

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

33 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Jason Garside

That's incredible.

2
Ron Celestine

It really is. Mind was thoroughly blown

3
ford capri

wow, that's almost unbelievable.
would love to see a build thread on this

4
John Best

Dude saw too many kit cars and replica wheels, then said, "hold my beer". I love it lol.

5
Aguy

I must have missed something.



What part of this is interesting/cool?

6
K Phillips

Ya know, reading is fundamental. Give it a try.

7
DaveT

Either you didn't read or can't comprehend the sheer amount of work this would take.

8
Nate

The large amount of passion, craftsmanship, determination, skill and time.

9
Rotary Nissan

The fact that this guy built an entire VW Type 2 Bus by hand from scratch using nothing but pictures, of course! Didn't you read the article? Or do you only come here for picture books and whining in the comments?

10
Ron Celestine

I see the everyone else has handled this question appropriately ^^

11
DaveT

This is insane. What a legend.

12
Ron Celestine

Littearly all of us were blown when we figured out his story.. One Even asked if he would sell it at some point since he's looking for one lol. You can guess what his answer was

13
aaron snyder

I want a vw bus.... grabs a hammer.

14
Taylor Nelson

Wow. I was about to question how it's a '54 (because I see lots of elements that would say otherwise), but given the hand-builted-ness of it...eh, you could tell me it's a 2016 and I'd be, like, "Alright, cool."

15
Ron Celestine

I believe the frame was from the 54 hints why he called it that (or at least had it written on the info card) but he did borrow design elements from later models

16
K Phillips

This version of the VW Bus was always a favorite.
Love to build a Schwinn-hauler version one day.
Tip my cap to the builder, great article!

17
GTRBOB

Truly incredible car and inspirational build. Motivating !

18
Zack

Great piece about a good buddy of ours. Shared to Facebook.com/Choppertown - hope it gets you some traffic.

19
Daniel P Huneault

I once went to a car show where the owner wanted a pretty rare pickup, He didn't have the money, all he has was enough to buy the driverside door. He built the entire pickup around this one part and it was amazing to see the end result. Kudos to this guy for doing the exact same thing, thats alot of love in that bus...

20
Ron Celestine

That is awesome! And really is a lot of love in it. You could tell how happy and proud he was too share it with everyone.

21
jungle168

Wow. That’s definitely the work of a craftsman!

22
Jader Jarvis

that's a professional metal worker, no amateur is going to do that in nine months

23
Pedro Azevedo

Impressive is kinda understated... making a Bus by hand takes serious skills and not painting it afterwards shows really the craftmanship. There's no Bondo to hide the flaws....

24
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

I'm interested to know if it is built on an actual VW bmBus chassis...

25
JamalJanggut

Incredible stuff!
How to build a ride. First, google-image for reference, Second, buy sheet metal. Third, beat the sheet metal hellout to shape...

26
ArcherIDN

I'm interested your point about six figured sums... I know that Type I bus traded around that in here (local currencies btw). So are you saying the owner cannot get the one within his budget or saying like importing it? Because thanks to some stupid rules. It's illegal to import passenger car in Indonesia. And even if you manage to import one. You can't register it on the road.

27
Evanopos

Yes you can legally import any cars to Indonesia and register it for road usage. But the ammount of import tax, VATs, etc is stupidly large; the total of all the tax required to import the car are roughly the same as the car's actual price (i.e: USD 30k price of the car, 29.8k for all the import tax). That is excluding shipping fee. If that wasn't enough, you need to register the car to get a license. Another VAT, luxury item tax (cars are classified as luxury item), etc to pay. adds another percentage from your imported car's price point. and you need to pay annual tax for the car that's measured based on the displacement and/or approx. 1% of the car's selling price. the government's sucks about making rules and this needs to be revise.

28
ArcherIDN

That only applied for new cars.. Used cars is still illegal to import. And even if you can manage to import one it's pretty impossible to registered. Unless you dare to falsify document by means of using already registered cars paperwork and merging it to your own imported car.

29
Christian Clark

First time in ages Speedhunters has stopped me in my figurative tracks. Thank you. I'm in awe.

30
volviz

Jesus! Mad props... and there I'm sitting at my office desk thinking to reply email or write some summary...crazy!

31
fajr48

I apreciate u man, come so far to checking out the car culture in Indonesia.

32
Miles Hayler-MacMillan

Wow. Just wow.

33
Chris Warmington

Love it!! Never give up on your dream, I built a Tara top beetle (after loving the Porsche 911 Tara top)

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS