CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
17th October 2017 14 Comments
Form, Function & A 2JZ Swap With Attitude

What would happen if you built a car that theoretically ticked all the boxes, or at least attempted to address every possible angle of the proverbial ‘tuner car dilemma’?

What dilemma is that I hear you ask? I’m talking about not being able to please everyone all of the time, something that’s always causing controversy between various scenes. Track cars often aren’t pretty, just like show cars often aren’t functional…

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

Well, the guys at Likewise have certainly given building a car that satisfies both camps a good shot. It’s probably the reason why their 2JZ-swapped Toyota 86 had a constant crowd around it as it sat displayed in ‘Trader Alley’ during last week’s World Time Attack Challenge in Sydney, Australia.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

The engine bay drew people in from afar; chimney-style exhaust outlets and wastegate screamer pipes have that effect, though.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

It’s instantly obvious that this isn’t your average 2JZ swap, either. The setup sports two large top-mount Garrett turbos, and everything in the bay is meticulously detailed.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

It’s as if you are seeing a drag set up with show car attention to detail, so there is an initial crossover right there. It’s cool in theory and even cooler in the real world.

  • wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_28
  • wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_34

We have to applaud the unusual approach here; this is one direction I’d personally like to see the whole show car movement taking.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_30

I’ve always thought that dumping time and money into a project only to then let it sit static is a bit counterproductive. But after talking to the guys at Likewise, it became clear that the whole point of this car is to not only show it off and promote their brand, but also to thoroughly enjoy it.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

So while it sits with enough onikyan to get a nod of approval from the guys at 326 Power, it’s also packing enough power to smoke tires and have some fun around a drift track.

  • wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
  • wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

On subject of 326 Power, their Yabaking Spoke wheels feature on this build, as do their 6-pot front brake upgrade.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

It’s a pretty colorful affair at the rear end starting with a 326 Power solid-mounted subframe and a host of adjustable links. The car also uses 326 Power Chakuriki coilovers at each corner.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

One peek inside and the most dominating upgrade to the cabin stares right back at you – a pair of bright red Bride seats backed up against a half roll cage.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

The engine is controlled by a Haltech ECU which also connects up the Haltech/Racepak IQ3 dash, itself replacing the stock instrumentation with something more worthy of the engine swap up front.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

In the trunk lives one of the most dedicated fuel systems I’ve seen. Luggage space may have been sacrificed, but the presentation of the massive surge tank is awesome. It’s also nice to see there is absolutely no audio in there; yes it’s a show car, but more importance has been placed on performance.

wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_39

I’d be keen to hear what you think of these sort of builds. Like I said, I’m more than happy to see show cars being turned into something that also packs some go and isn’t just a static build. I’d definitely like to see more of this going forward, so top marks to the Likewise crew.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
MK-ap1

Luckily it has a rear tire setup optimized for driving backwards on rainy days.

2
KBanks

A lot of drifters do that depending on the tire itself. Some tires when run in their "proper" direction tend to chunk and delaminate but somehow hold together pretty well when run in reverse direction. Hydroplaning generally isn't a concern for drifters as it just adds to the excitement.

3
RobBob

Haha exactly. "Function" is best left in quotations for this car.

4
Aaron Lepper

Hahahaha, awesome observation!
That happened to me WAY back when directional low profile tires just hit the market. The tire shop didn't even notice that the tires say "rotation" with an arrow. One of them was installed backwards. That was back when Nitto was one of the first low profile tires in Super Street mags.

5
Jack M

Definitely more show than go, as attested by the front camber, black flag exhaust and the lack of a firewall between that surge tank and the passenger compartment.

6
willio G

liking it except the played out "pipe out the hood" thing, trying a little too hard there

7
Eoin Kenny

Cool car. Not to my taste but a cool 86 nonetheless.
I do have one major gripe though
http://speedhunters-wp-production.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/12202705/wtac17_dino_dalle_carbonare_35-1200x800.jp
Who thought profiling their spikey company logo into the lower control was a good idea?

8
Corey

Pretty sure the company that made it thought it was a good idea...considering there's nothing that would come of it that could legitimately be considered a bad idea

9
Gabman

Needs a fountain in the trunk.

10
Jay Hardy

Agree that we need more "show" cars to cover more areas of the tuner scene but I don't think this really achieves it, it comes close though. I like the Go side of this build. The engine is especially pretty to look at and that's no bad thing but I'd prefer to see a little less Show. A more functional exhaust system, a little less camber and stretch is all it would take for me for this to be a proper all go and show car.

However, this is also a demonstration of what a company can do and it does showcase the expertise of the team that built it very well.

11
Ishac Ishac

From my side I was waiting for this exact platform to go cheaper (a 2012 model costs more than 25k$ here) so i can get 1 of these and directly make a JZ swap. sure it will not have the same amount of "show" details but this will be a good reference for my project, maybe 5 years later :(.
At time being, I feel happy and soooo envy.

12
halfwaytobedlam

Man that engine bay looks the absolute business but more people need to think about their design choices. That wheel colour is absolutely atrocious and sadly this kind of shit is the norm everywhere. Sure 326 does it but they also actually present a coherent, distinctive overall style. This is like some kid trying to express himself and buying a bunch of cringey graphic tees while forgetting the rest of the outfit.

13
Lee

That camber ruined it for me. Excuse me while I move on with my life.

14
Luke M

I like the car but the wheel choice/colour doesn’t make sense to me

