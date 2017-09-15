Record-Hunting On The Nürburgring Nordschleife

Next Chapter >

Back in July, Subaru announced that its Impreza WRX STI Type RA NBR Special had lapped the 12.8-mile-long Nürburgring Nordschleife in a record 6:57.578 to claim not only the fastest sedan title for the famed German circuit, but also that of the fastest Japanese car. Now the team behind the project is showing us how they achieved it, and what the run looked like from within the car.

Built at Prodrive in Banbury, UK, the WRX had already proven its ability by setting records at the Isle of Man TT and the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb prior to taking on the Green Hell, and its specification reveals just what a special machine it is.

Purpose-built for the task, Prodrive’s engineers began with a bare WRX STI shell, fitting a full roll cage for added strength, stiffness and safety, before dropping in a WRC-spec 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 600hp at 8,500rpm on 25psi boost pressure. That power is translated to the ground via a paddle shifted WRC transmission with automatic clutch to 9-inch-wide slick tyres at all four corners. For the Nordschleife attack, further enhancements were made to the aero package in order to boost top speed, specifically an F1-derived Drag Reduction System (DRS).

Impressive as it all sounds, nothing could translate it better than video, so check out the short film above for a behind-the-scenes look at how the Nürburgring challenge came together and played out, and the video below for in-car of Le Mans driver Richie Stanaway’s record-setting lap. The latter is absolutely mind-blowing…

