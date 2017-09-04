SHARE F1 For The Road: The New Hypercar Benchmark?

4th September 2017 11 Comments
In a week from now, Mercedes-AMG will finally pull the wraps of its 50th anniversary present to the performance motoring world: a 1,000hp, street-legal, F1-inspired hypercar called Project ONE.

Despite the model’s final exterior form having only been teased with a couple of dimly-lit images, there’s a lot we already know about this two-seater, four-wheel drive, carbon fiber bodied machine – and it sounds extremely promising. All, however, is set to be revealed a couple of days ahead of the 67th International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, which opens its door next Thursday.

So what should we expect from Project ONE? Mercedes-AMG has said the “two-seater supersports showcar” is going to bring “fully-fledged Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road.” At the Nürburgring 24 Hour race earlier in the year, some of that technology was put on show, Mercedes-AMG revealing the car’s mechanical architecture which includes an RPM-limited-for-the-road variant of Mercedes-Benz’ PU106C F1 engine – a 1.6-liter 90-degree V6 turbo hybrid powerplant – to drive the rear wheels via an automated manual transmission, and electric motors to independently power up the front wheels. Combined, Project ONE’s output will eclipse the 1,000hp mark, which will result in a top speed “exceeding 350km/h.”

Celebrating 50 years of Mercedes-AMG success

Of course, this sort of performance comes at a price: just 275 examples will be built (all are rumoured to have been pre-sold, however), each coming with a price tag of almost $2.5mil US. For owners who intend to use their Project ONE regularly, there’ll also be the added cost of returning the car to Mercedes-AMG for engine refurbishment after 50,000km of use. Such is the cost of owning what will surely be the closest thing to a modern-day F1 machine for the road though.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

1
Doug Stewart

I'm hoping it pays homage visually to the CLK GTR. Looks promising.

2
John Best

agreed. that was a video-game car of legend to me and many others.

3
John Best

Can someone explain that suspension setup to me? It looks intuitive enough, but why isn't the hardware symmetrical, and does that even matter?

4
Daniel

That's a cantilever style suspension set up. It doesn't need to be symmetrical because the pushrods that connect the strut to the control arm can be made to any length. A few reasons to do this type of susupension is to mount the struts in board to the centre line of the chassis. There is a lot more room for wheel sizes/width, and you can also use smaller/shorter strut bodies since, you can make the pushrod that connects the strut to the control arm as long or short as you need it to be and the strut no longer needs to attach at the control arm to the strut tower on the chassis which is the reason they're quite long in the first place. Hope that clears it up a bit!

5
Jayson Carey

Do you mean the front suspension? There are lever arms and pushrods in place of a typical coilover shock on the dual-A-arm setup. It's now a cantilever design with remote springs/shocks. Since the rocker arm only travels in one plane, as long as there's little to no deflection, the shocks/springs could technically go wherever they wanted.

6
Daniel

Both the front and rear are cantilever

7
Justin

Only 1.6 liters? I'd prefer to spend my (imaginary) millions on something with some more capacity. Its probably just a mental thing that 1.6l isn't enough but obviously it makes the power.

8
mrwicksy

What's your view on rotaries?

9
Daniel

It's an rpm limited, road going version of their formula 1 engine. 1.6L is enough. Watch some formula one and you will see that engine displacement isn't a huge factor in making power when you have proper engineers designing the engines. One of the reasons they made the rom limited version is that formula one cars idle at approximately 5-7000 rpms, which if you look at almost any petrol engine, is the redline.

10
Thommo

You must be American. That makes no sense...

11
Ryu La-na

the next CLK GTR perhaps ?

