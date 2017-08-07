The Art Of Speedhunting

Next Chapter >

Between his senior editor role at Speedhunters and numerous other commitments, we don’t need to tell you that Larry Chen is one of the hardest working photographers in automotive media.

When he’s not behind the camera capturing on average 750 photos every single day, Larry can usually be found processing images, and in this new short documentary from Gears & Gasoline, you get a rare, behind the scenes glimpse into his professional life where a passion for car culture and photography collides.

Nicely shot and edited, and featuring cameo appearances from fellow Speedhunters Paddy and Louis, this 12-minute film is well worth a look.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com