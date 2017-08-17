SHARE Project 2000 Gets V8-Swapped

Project 2000 Gets V8-Swapped

PROJECT CAR
By
17th August 2017 1 Comment
Project 2000 Gets V8-Swapped

I know, clickbait titles are the ultimate sin.

By the time that you read this I’ll have been flogged and exiled by Dino, possibly condemned to drive a Prius for the rest of my days. Even worse, they might put me in charge of managing Paddy McGrath’s Cutting Room Floor archives, or force-feed me supercar spotting videos on YouTube. Under such terrifying threats I’ll repent straight away: I didn’t swap out my S2000’s F20C motor in favour of a V8.

Although, strictly speaking, the title is still true…

honda-s2000-jordanbutters-speedhunters-11-2

Those of you that follow me on Instagram might have seen that I actually made the sudden, and somewhat unexpected, decision to sell my beloved Honda.

When I posted up the news I was met with lots of people asking why on Earth I would do such a thing.

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2

I’d just got it serviced and MOT’d, and all of the small issues that I wasn’t happy with were sorted; the car was in a pretty good place to start some serious modifications. But then the thoughts of ‘what could I buy if I changed it’ popped into my head, and from that point the wheels were set in motion. There was no going back.

honda-s2000-jordanbutters-speedhunters-32

So here I had the best car I’d ever owned, in a condition I was happy with, just begging to be driven. To be honest, I couldn’t put solid logic on my reasoning; the most accurate explanation I could come up with was simply that I sort of fancied a change. Once I‘d reached that conclusion, my mind started to wander, and the inevitable scouring of buyers’ guides, and then classified ads followed.

honda-s2000-jordanbutters-speedhunters-16-2

I listed the car for sale half-heartedly in a couple of places, and before I knew it the phone was ringing off the hook. One guy booked to come and view the car so I had to hurriedly remove my private registration, return it to its original license and prep it for sale.

I could’ve sold it three times over that day.

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3

He showed up, looked around, came out for a drive with me and promptly bought it there and then with no quibbles. You’ll be glad to hear he’s a thoroughly sound chap and an avid Speedhunters reader too, so I know the Honda’s in good hands. But to be honest, it all happened so fast that I didn’t really have time to process what I’d done. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have those familiar pangs of regret as I watched it VTEC off into the sunset.

What I had thought about, however, was the replacement.

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-11

I wanted more power, more torque and more practicality, and a car that was still a bit ‘special’. It still had to be a driver’s car, but I wanted something that was a nice place to spend time. After going through all of my options and narrowing it down I kept coming back to two choices: a 987 Porsche Cayman S or a B7 Audi RS4.

If you’ve not guessed by now which one I went for then I’d question whether you’re on the right website…

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-14

This was the direction that ultimately won my heart.

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-16

I’ve never been a fan of saloon models, and Audi’s original RS2, created in conjunction with Porsche, was an Avant, so I knew it had to be a wagon. Plus, a 400hp, manual, all-wheel drive, 8,000rpm-capable V8 that the dog can ride in? Perfect!

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-18
audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-19

In the fortnight since I picked her up I’ve been getting carried away with doing a lot of driving and not so much picture taking, so a more in-depth update will follow once (a) the novelty of that V8 sound has worn off slightly, or (b) I’ve run my bank account dry buying V-Power. It’s probably going to be the latter.

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-8

I’ve already started planning some improvements – a health check and ECU remap, potentially a change of wheel colour (keep them black, or go for the OEM optional matte titanium – what do you think?), and unleashing some more noise from the exhaust are on my priorities list.

audi-rs4-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5

The S2000 will be missed, but for now I’m finding and jumping at the smallest of excuses to hop in and go for a drive.

I think that’s how I know I’ve made the right choice…

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
Facebook: Jordan Butters Photography
jordan@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Adam

Good choice, its nice to have some torque!

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS