How KW Build The Variant 3

Next Chapter >

I’m sure most of us spend more time than we would like to admit researching our next car parts purchase online. We will trawl message boards and Facebook Groups for feedback from others who have taken the plunge before us, in a bid to make sure we’re making the absolute right decision.

This might be a promotional video by our friends at KW Suspensions, but it gives a brilliant insight into the company and their passion for their products. It perfectly reflects the experiences I’ve had when dealing with KW in the past and when I last visited their factory over seven years ago, long before they became officially affiliated with Speedhunters.

Simply put, it’s a great look into the product, from the people that care most about it. It’s a tech focused piece, but not so much that you’re going to be left bamboozled. It’s also a compact video, perfect for your next coffee break.

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com