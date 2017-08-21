BMW Redefines The M5

Next Chapter >

For those of you who were worried that high performance sports sedans were about to take a back seat to the electric revolution, the new BMW M5 should come as welcome relief.

The M5 looks to put high performance sedans back squarely where they belong with a twin-turbo M TwinPower 4.4-liter V8 pushing out 600hp. Normally, we associate M cars with being high performance rear-wheel drives, but the new M5 will debut the first ever M xDrive system that can go full two-wheel drive with the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission.





The M xDrive is designed to only come on when the rear wheels can’t put any more power to the ground, and will engage the transfer case to power the front wheels to continue to drive the M5. It’s is based on the xDrive system we see in standard issue BMWs, however the programming is tuned towards a rear-wheel drive bias. The M xDrive is also able to be user configured to suit their needs, so if you’re looking to be a little more tail-happy the M5 will still be happy to oblige.

Even more impressive is the engine technology. While it’s using a twin-turbo system, the M5 is able to generate 553lb-ft of torque from 1,800rpm all the way to 5,700rpm thanks to the use of twin-scroll turbos that boost up to 24.46psi (1.66bar). For further efficiency, the fuel system has increased pressures up to 5,076psi (350bar), over the 2,900psi (200bar) of a standard BMW V8. This decreases injector dwell time and further atomizes fuel, meaning the injectors are open for less time for the same amount of fuel and spray a finer mist of fuel into the combustion chamber. Furthermore, the oil pan sump is reduced in size while the oil pump is a variable unit with computer controlled mapping for precise oil control between weekend getaways to full-on track days and everything in between.





The new BMW M5 will be available in the spring of 2018 with an option for the ‘First Edition,’ a special model of only 400 units worldwide. The M5 First Edition will feature Frozen Dark Red Metallic with Shadow Line trim and 20-inch, seven-double-spoke alloy wheels in black. Inside will be Piano Finish Black trim as well as a plaque with the car’s production number in the limited run series. The seating will be M multifunction seats that can come in Smoke White full leather with red contrast stitching.

There is a way you can get your hands on the car before then though, and that’s in the virtual Need for Speed world.

Continuing the tradition of BMW cars in NFS games, Need for Speed Payback (releasing November 10) will exclusively feature the new M5 as one of the pinnacle cars ahead of its real world release. “We at BMW M are really proud of this collaboration,” said Frank van Meel, President BMW M Division.

Click play above to watch the video.

Since 1984, the M5 has been the “quintessential sports sedan” from BMW, and from where we’re sitting the latest iteration looks set to continue the tradition.

